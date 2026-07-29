Shades For Migraine Awareness Campaign Sees Record Growth as Global Community Expands

Rhode Island, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nonprofit Association of Migraine Disorders' global Shades For Migraine campaign achieved record participation in 2026 — reaching millions, raising migraine awareness, and fighting stigma.

Shades For Migraine unites patients, healthcare professionals, and advocacy organizations around the world through events, educational initiatives, and social media engagement to build community and promote migraine visibility.

Migraine is a common, complex neurological disorder. Although it affects one billion people worldwide and is a leading cause of disability, migraine remains widely misunderstood and stigmatized.

"One of the biggest barriers for people with migraine is that often, symptoms aren't visible," said Dr. Franchesca Fiorito, neurologist and Shades For Migraine Medical Ambassador. "That invisibility leads to skepticism, misunderstanding, and judgment."

Global visibility to help fight stigma

Across Europe and Africa, Shades For Migraine partner organizations Migraine Outreach, European Migraine and Headache Alliance (EMHA), and Alleanza Cefalalgici (Cephalalgic Alliance) facilitated migraine educational opportunities and distributed signature purple Shades For Migraine sunglasses. Italy’s Shades For Migraine coordinator, Jacapo Papi said the campaign is invaluable.

"Shades For Migraine means community and hope," said 18-year-old Papi. "It's a reminder that I'm not alone in what I go through, that there are people around the world who understand this pain and are working to make it seen and taken seriously. Shades For Migraine gave me a voice when I felt invisible."

Campaign grows by fulfilling unmet needs

Papi’s sentiment reflects what many with migraine say they need most: connection, credible resources, and compassionate empathy. Offering opportunities to build community both in person and online, Shades For Migraine continues to grow.

The 2026 campaign reached new milestones:

Distributed more than 22,000 signature purple sunglasses worldwide.

worldwide. Mobilized more than 55 Community Leaders across the globe.

across the globe. Reached audiences in 48 countries and 19 languages .

. Generated 17.8 million social media impressions .

. Boosted the campaign's social media following by 40% .

. Increased the campaign’s organic social engagement by 1000%.

"Migraine awareness and education are central to Shades For Migraine’s mission and social media helps us connect with the migraine community where they are," said program manager Sara Berkowitz. "This year's extraordinary growth shows that people are looking for trusted information, meaningful conversations, and a chance to voice migraine’s true impact."

Showing support matters

Using sunglasses as a symbol of light sensitivity, a common migraine symptom, the campaign encouraged the public to "Show You Care, Wear a Pair" by sharing a photo in sunglasses on social media with #ShadesForMigraine and tagging @ShadesForMigraine. For many living with migraine, the campaign offered a powerful sense of belonging.

“Migraine has taken me out of rooms, out of plans, and sometimes out of myself. Most people never see that part,” said volunteer Jessica Johnson-Jones. “Shades For Migraine is validation. When someone shows their support, it’s a reminder that even in the darkest moments I’m not alone.”

Following the record success of the 2026 campaign, the Association of Migraine Disorders continues its commitment to global migraine awareness by supporting the European Migraine and Headache Alliance's Migraine Action Day on September 12.

About The Association of Migraine Disorders

The Association of Migraine Disorders (AMD) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with migraine through education, awareness, and research. AMD provides medically reviewed, evidence-based educational materials and resources for patients and healthcare professionals.









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