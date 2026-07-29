ParcelDaily Powers MSME Growth with RM250M+ in COD Remittances, Bridging Malaysia’s Digital Divide





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelDaily, a leading courier delivery service platform, today announced the expansion of its Cash-on-Delivery (COD) solutions, successfully unlocking new revenue streams for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) targeting cash-preferred and underserved consumer segments across Malaysia.

To date, ParcelDaily has processed and remitted more than RM250 million in COD payments to local merchants, underscoring the ongoing demand for offline payment options in the digital economy.

Cash-on-Delivery Still Matters to Malaysian Buyers

Digital payments may be growing, but they are not yet equally accessible or trusted across every part of Malaysia.

ParcelDaily’s internal data reveals distinct regional purchasing habits:

Sabah: Nearly 1 in 3 completed e-commerce orders rely on COD.

Nearly completed e-commerce orders rely on COD. Kuala Lumpur: Roughly 1 in 8 orders utilize COD.





This reliance cannot be explained by internet access alone. It also reflects differences in digital-payment maturity, access to banking services and consumer confidence when buying from unfamiliar sellers.

Data from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for the first quarter of 2025 recorded fixed-broadband penetration of 25.7% in Sabah, compared with 46.2% in the Federal Territories and 41.6% in Penang.

By providing a secure COD framework, ParcelDaily eliminates friction at checkout, protecting merchants from lost conversions while offering consumers risk-free transactions.

Helping Smaller Sellers Manage Logistics More Easily

ParcelDaily removes the administrative burden of managing multiple courier relationships by aggregating leading providers, including J&T Express, Ninja Van, DHL eCommerce, Flash Express, Best Express, Pos Laju, and Teleport all into a single interface.

The courier aggregator provides innovative tools and services such as:

24-Hour COD Remittance: Rapid payout cycles to keep supply chains funded and optimize merchant working capital.

Rapid payout cycles to keep supply chains funded and optimize merchant working capital. Unified Dashboard: Real-time reconciliation, order tracking, and financial transparency over collections.

Real-time reconciliation, order tracking, and financial transparency over collections. Operational Automation: Bulk order processing via Excel uploads, one-click access to proof-of-delivery (POD), robust API integrations, and native Shopify compatibility.

Bulk order processing via Excel uploads, one-click access to proof-of-delivery (POD), robust API integrations, and native Shopify compatibility. Zero Commitment: No long-term contracts required, backed by centralized, dedicated customer support to handle multi-courier issues.

Supporting Trust in Social and Live Commerce

The growth of TikTok Shop, Facebook Live and other social-commerce channels has created new opportunities for Malaysians to start selling without opening a physical store.

However, these platforms also introduce buyers to sellers they may be encountering for the first time. A customer may be interested in a product shown during a livestream but hesitate to pay upfront without knowing whether the seller is reliable.

COD helps reduce that uncertainty. Buyers can place an order with the reassurance that payment will only be made when the parcel arrives.

For sellers, this opens access to unbanked, underbanked and cash-preferring customers who might otherwise abandon their purchases. COD therefore works as a two-way enabler, helping merchants reach a wider audience while giving buyers more confidence to shop from newer businesses.

ParcelDaily also supports cross-border COD to Singapore, allowing Malaysian merchants to serve customers beyond the domestic market through the same broader logistics ecosystem.

Building a More Inclusive E-Commerce Network





“When we started ParcelDaily, our goal was simple: take the complexity out of logistics so e-commerce businesses could focus on what they do best: growing their sales,” said Khai Rong Lai, Founder and CEO of ParcelDaily.

“Cash-on-delivery has become one of our most important services, especially for merchants reaching customers in areas where digital payment adoption is still catching up. As we look ahead, our focus is on deepening that trust, expanding COD coverage, strengthening our courier partnerships and continuing to build tools that make logistics one less thing our merchants have to worry about.”

ParcelDaily’s wider role is not limited to processing deliveries. By reducing logistics complexity and supporting payment flexibility, the platform helps smaller businesses serve customers who may otherwise remain outside the formal e-commerce economy.

As Malaysia’s digital economy grows, the company plans to expand COD coverage, strengthen courier partnerships and improve the tools merchants use to process orders, track deliveries and manage payments.

For more information, visit ParcelDaily website.

About ParcelDaily

ParcelDaily is a Malaysian e-commerce logistics platform that connects merchants with multiple major courier providers through one system. Its services include cash-on-delivery collection and remittance, real-time reconciliation, bulk order processing, proof of delivery, cross-border COD, API integration, Shopify compatibility and dedicated customer support.

Media Contact

ParcelDaily

Media contact: May Yap

Title: Head of Growth Marketing

Phone number: 011-7603 6577

Email: may@parceldaily.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content reflects the views of the content provider only and not those of this media platform or its publisher. It is for informational purposes and not financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry risks, including loss of capital. Readers should do their own research and consult a qualified advisor before making decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher are not responsible for any inaccuracies or losses. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6e09f2c-5e89-4551-b88d-95205e7d623d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83861bcd-c4af-4052-8439-296456db2568

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ec43137-bb94-49bf-9fdd-f44061179f16