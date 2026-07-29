Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Celebrates 25 Years of Harry Potter Movies with Brand Licensing Europe Keynote

LONDON, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-five years after “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone” first captivated audiences in cinemas worldwide, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products will reveal the strategic playbook behind one of the most valuable entertainment properties ever in an exclusive keynote conversation at this year’s Brand Licensing Europe (BLE).





Robert Oberschelp, President, Global Consumer Products, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Johanne Broadfield, Senior Vice President, EMEA, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, will join Amanda Cioletti, Vice President, Content & Strategy, License Global, to share actionable insights on:

Market-specific activation strategies : How Warner Bros. Discovery tailors Harry Potter campaigns across diverse global markets while maintaining brand consistency and integrity



: How Warner Bros. Discovery tailors Harry Potter campaigns across diverse global markets while maintaining brand consistency and integrity Heritage vs. innovation : The delicate balance between honouring a beloved brand's legacy and introducing fresh, contemporary programmes that resonate with new audiences



: The delicate balance between honouring a beloved brand's legacy and introducing fresh, contemporary programmes that resonate with new audiences Lifecycle extension tactics : Proven approaches to prolonging IP longevity and maximising commercial opportunities across multiple decades



: Proven approaches to prolonging IP longevity and maximising commercial opportunities across multiple decades Brand protection at scale: Navigating the complexities of global rollouts while safeguarding brand equity and consumer affinity





“A quarter of a century after first lighting up our cinema screens, Harry Potter has become one of the highest grossing film franchises ever and continues to generate unprecedented global commercial success,” says Ella Haynes, BLE Event Director. “The BLE keynote will look at how a legacy brand like Harry Potter can maintain its cultural relevance, drive sustained consumer demand and unlock new revenue streams generation after generation. In other words, how to transform timeless IP into timely commercial success.

“Retailers, manufacturers and brand owners managing established franchises, or building the iconic brands of tomorrow, will gain incredibly valuable strategic frameworks and real-world case studies that can be directly applied to their licensing, retail and product development strategies.”

The keynote will take place on Wednesday, 7 October at 1.45 PM until 2.30 PM on the License Global Main Stage.





BLE is the only pan-European annual event dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Warner Bros. Discovery will be among more than 300 exhibitors at this year’s event, which takes place 6-8 October at Excel London.

Registration is open, and participants are encouraged to sign up before 5 October to receive a free visitor pass. Register at www.brandlicensing.eu.

About Brand Licensing Europe

Launched in 1998, Brand Licensing Europe is the only pan-European annual event dedicated to licensing and brand extension. The London event features over 2,500 brands and more than 7,500 licensees, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and licensing agents. Brand Licensing Europe is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading trade show organiser and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.

About License Global

License Global, a part of the Global Licensing Group, is the leading publication for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content, including news, trends, analysis and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace. Through its magazine, website, daily e-newsletter, webinars, videos and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector's trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and Licensing Expo Shanghai.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry’s leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, License Global magazine, licenseglobal.com and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International’s mission is to foster the growth and expansion of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,200 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

For media information and interview enquiries, please contact:

Charlie Le Rougetel at BIGTOP

charlie@bigtop-pr.co.uk/

+44 (0)7736 330676

Global Licensing Group PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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