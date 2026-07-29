HTX's First TradFi "Trade to Earn" Campaign Unleashes New Trading Momentum: Rewards Exceed $23,000, Fee Savings Reach 1.8 Billion $HTX





APIA, Samoa, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, HTX's first-ever TradFi “Trade to Earn” campaign concluded successfully. The campaign leveraged innovative gameplay - "24/7 mining" and "up to 110% fee rebates" - to ignite significant trading enthusiasm for traditional finance assets within the crypto market.

HTX's official data reveals impressive results: the campaign generated a total trading volume of 63.37 million USDT, crowned a top winner claiming 5,206 USDT in rewards, and collectively saved users 22,238 USDT in trading fees. These achievements underscore the event's effectiveness in enhancing the user trading experience and reducing trading costs.

Amid current market volatility, HTX's TradFi perpetual futures contracts offer users an excellent hedging and cross-market investment tool. Through the "mining via trading" model, users can capture macro opportunities such as surging U.S. equities and gold volatility using familiar USDT capital without trading fee friction.

Enjoy Negative Trading Fee Rates 24/7

Official data reveals that the inaugural "Trade to Earn" campaign generated a robust trading volume of 63.37 million USDT. Over the campaign period, the platform distributed 23,477 USDT in rewards while saving traders 22,238 USDT in fees (an equivalent of roughly 1.8 billion $HTX). These impressive metrics highlight HTX's trading innovations with negative fee rates and 24/7 continuous rewards.

During the campaign, users trading designated TradFi perpetual futures contracts earned $HTX rewards of up to 110% of their actual trading fees incurred. This means the platform not only covers all trading costs but also provides additional rewards, transforming trading costs from an expense into profit and truly achieving "the more you trade, the more you earn." Additionally, the platform offered a daily prize pool of 6,000 USDT, distributed hourly to ensure round-the-clock incentives.

Notably, the campaign-designated trading assets span a diverse range of core TradFi instruments: from safe-haven and inflation-hedging tools like gold (XAU) and crude oil (USOIL), to major indices like the Nasdaq (QQQ) and tech giants including NVIDIA (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT). This diverse selection of assets offers users versatile macro allocation, hedging, and cross-market trading opportunities, further expanding practical use cases at the intersection of Web3 and traditional finance.

Fees for $HTX Buyback and Burn, Constructing a Positive Cycle of Trading and Ecosystem Value

Beyond trading rewards, another standout feature of this campaign is its deep integration of user trading activity with $HTX ecosystem value.

During the campaign, all trading fees generated from designated TradFi contracts were allocated to buy back $HTX tokens, with buybacks executed and burned according to the platform's quarterly burning schedule. This mechanism links platform trading growth with $HTX value creation, continuously incentivizing user participation while reinforcing the token's deflationary characteristics. This fosters a positive cycle: "trading growth - token buyback and burn - value accumulation."

With the first campaign successfully concluded, HTX's second-phase TradFi "Trade to Earn" is now in preparation. The campaign will continue to adopt negative-fee trading and 24/7 rewards, while further expanding access to popular TradFi asset trading scenarios. This will enable users to capture global market opportunities while continuously enjoying the innovative experience of "trading as earnings."

Looking forward, HTX will leverage more diverse products, increasingly competitive incentives, and an enhanced ecosystem to drive deeper integration between crypto and TradFi, delivering a more professional and efficient digital asset trading platform for global users.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

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