West China's Scenic Spot Wulong Rolls Out Lifetime Travel Pass

CHONGQING, China, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wulong District 2026 Cultural Tourism and Residential Tourism Development Conference kicked off Tuesday in west China's Chongqing Municipality. At the event themed "Vibrant Wulong, Joyful Living," Wulong District of Chongqing officially launched the Lifetime Travel Pass, granting holders unlimited lifelong access to all core scenic spots.

Dubbed a lifetime invitation to global travelers, the pass stands out as the highlight of the conference.

Meanwhile, two major tourism alliances were formally established via signing ceremonies at the conference.

The Areas of the 30°N Famous Mountains & Scenic Landmarks Alliance features the famous mountains and scenic spots along the 30th Parallel North, including Wulong Karst Tourist Area, Mount Emei, Leshan Giant Buddha, Huanglong, Siguniang Mountain, Meishan, Jinfo Mountain, Zhangjiajie, Lushan Mountain, Dujiangyan-Mount Qingcheng, Huangshan Mountain and other iconic scenic sites.

Another alliance unites cities and counties along the Wujiang River basin, including Zunyi, Tongren, Bijie, Wulong District, Youyang County and Pengshui County.

Nestled at the junction of the Wuling and Dalou Mountains in southeast Chongqing, Wulong sits within China's Southern Karst plateau and hilly zone. Its terrain features interwoven mountains and river valleys, boasting dense concentrations of sinkholes, fissures, karst caves and gorges.

Wulong is home to five flagship scenic zones: Three Natural Bridges, Fairy Mountain, Furong Cave, Longshuixia Gorge and Furong River. Its highland ecology and cool climate form core competitive strengths for its residential tourism sector.

Since 2025, Wulong has carried out targeted minor renovations and comprehensive upgrades across its five core scenic areas. It has also rolled out five self-driving routes and ten highland hiking trails that connect world natural heritage sites, rural settlements and study tour destinations, driving growth in supporting industries such as accommodation, catering, transportation and educational tourism.

Expanded tourism offerings have boosted both domestic popularity and international appeal. In 2025, inbound tourist arrivals surged from 246,000 to nearly 800,000, marking a year-on-year jump of 216.2%. Visitors came from 56 countries, up from just 10 previously. In the first half of 2026, inbound visitor volume hit 578,000.

Chongqing is accelerating its development as a strategic pivot for the new round of western China development and an integrated inland opening hub. Leveraging Chongqing's domestic and international connectivity networks, Wulong serves as a window for overseas visitors to experience China's unique mountain and river landscapes, local lifestyles and ecological conservation practices.

A senior official from Wulong District noted that Wulong is building an all-region, all-time, all-season and all-format tourism ecosystem to evolve into a world-famous tourist destination.

Moving forward, Wulong will maintain an open mindset, welcoming travelers from across the globe to explore its stunning natural scenery and experience the joy of local life in China, the official said.

Source: The Wulong District 2026 Cultural Tourism and Residential Tourism Development Conference