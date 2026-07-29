Dormer Pramet to showcase latest tooling innovations at AMB 2026

ERLANGEN, Germany, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dormer Pramet will showcase its latest cutting tool innovations at AMB 2026 in Stuttgart, Germany, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the latest additions to its turning, milling and drilling portfolio.

Visitors to Stand 3B76 in Hall 3 will be able to explore tooling solutions designed to help manufacturers improve productivity, optimize performance and achieve greater process reliability across a wide range of machining applications. Alongside the latest product developments, Dormer Pramet experts will be available throughout the exhibition to provide practical advice and technical guidance tailored to individual manufacturing requirements.

Designed to support manufacturers working with steel, stainless steel and cast iron, the latest additions combine advanced coating technology, optimized geometries and cost-effective insert design. Whether the objective is to extend tool life, improve chip control or increase machining stability, the new range has been developed to deliver consistent performance in demanding production environments.

New Turning Products

T9425 Grade: the new T9425 turning grade combines a functional gradient substrate with advanced MT-CVD coating to deliver outstanding wear resistance and consistent performance in steel and stainless-steel applications. A textured α-Al2O3 layer, post-treatment stability and gold TiN-coated flanks for easy wear detection ensure longer tool life and reduced downtime, even in demanding conditions.



T5405 Grade: the new T5405 CVD turning grade is engineered for high-productivity machining of gray cast iron, delivering extended tool life and reliable performance at high cutting speeds. Its advanced coating and precision-ground seating face ensure superior wear resistance, heat stability and consistent results in stable cutting conditions.



ML Chipbreaker: the new ML chipbreaker is designed for medium steel applications, delivering precise chip control and smooth, stable performance at low depths of cut and medium to high feeds. Paired with T9425 or T9415 grades, it ensures reliable productivity and consistent results in demanding automotive, bearing and general engineering environments.



G8415 Grade: the new G8415 grade combines a next-generation multi-layer PVD coating with a TiBN sliding top layer to deliver reliable wear resistance and stable performance across steels, stainless steel, cast iron and hardened materials. Designed for parting-off, grooving and profiling, it ensures smooth chip flow, extended tool life and consistent results in demanding applications.

New Solid Carbide Endmill Products

S9xx Expanded Solid Carbide End Mill Range: the expanded S9xx solid carbide end mill range adds 204 new square and corner radius cutters in metric, inch sizes and different flute lengths, delivering precise, durable performance across steel, stainless steel and cast-iron applications. With TiAlN coating and optimized flute geometry, it ensures extended tool life, process reliability and excellent value in demanding milling operations.

Force drilling solutions

The drilling additions include Force X Generation 2 solid carbide drills for reliable performance in ISO P, M and K materials, Force Micro Drills for high-precision micro applications from 0.7–2.95 mm, and Force Deep Hole Drills (DHD) engineered for drilling up to 20xD with efficient chip evacuation and strong positional accuracy.

PSC holders

Polygon Shank Coupling holders providing a modular and economical solution for external radial turning. Compatible with existing BS blades and designed for right- or left-hand assembly, increasing versatility without additional blade investment.

S holders

New ISO S holders for internal turning operations, featuring integrated coolant supply for stable tool life. Extended lengths support deep-hole machining and hard-to-reach internal geometries. Selected previous tool types will be discontinued with this introduction.

Brian Davis, Vice President of PM and R&D, said:

“These new turning and solid end milling products reflect our continued focus on performance, reliability and practical innovation. By combining advanced materials with intelligent design, we are helping manufacturers machine with greater confidence and control.”

Visitors to AMB 2026 are invited to visit Stand 3B76, Hall 3, to see the latest tooling solutions first-hand, speak with Dormer Pramet's application specialists and discover how the new product range can help improve productivity, process reliability and machining performance within their own operations.

Whether discussing a specific machining challenge or exploring opportunities to optimize existing processes, the team will be available throughout the exhibition to share practical advice and recommend solutions based on more than a century of manufacturing expertise.

The new products are available globally through Dormer Pramet sales representatives and authorized distributors. For more information, visit dormerpramet.com.

About Dormer Pramet

Dormer Pramet is a leading global supplier of metal cutting tools and related services, supporting manufacturers in over 100 markets worldwide. With a global network of sales offices and manufacturing centres, we combine turning, milling, threading and hole-making solutions under one unified brand.

Built on a heritage that gives us over 100 years of experience, we work closely with distributors and end users to provide reliable tools, practical advice and accessible training that help businesses machine with confidence. By uniting strong product brands and a global supply network, we make it simpler for our partners to access the right solutions at the right time, enabling them to operate efficiently and grow with certainty at every turn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

communications@dormerpramet.com

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