Festi hf.: Presentation of Q2 2026 results

Festi hf. published its Q2 2026 results after market close on 28 July 2026.
Attached is the Q2 2026 investor presentation, which will be presented at today's results presentation for market participants, Wednesday 29 July 2026, at 8:30.
Attachment
| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.
Festi hf. published its Q2 2026 results after market close on 28 July 2026.
Attached is the Q2 2026 investor presentation, which will be presented at today's results presentation for market participants, Wednesday 29 July 2026, at 8:30.
Attachment
Strong underlying performance despite heightened uncertainty and challenging market conditions Q2 2026 Key Operating Results Sales amounted to ISK 46,347 million, an increase of 6.4%...Read More
In week 30 2026, Festi purchased in total 225,000 own shares for total amount of 70,462,500 ISK as follows: WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase...Read More