Festi hf.: Presentation of Q2 2026 results

 | Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Festi hf. published its Q2 2026 results after market close on 28 July 2026.

Attached is the Q2 2026 investor presentation, which will be presented at today's results presentation for market participants, Wednesday 29 July 2026, at 8:30.

Attachment


Attachments

Festi hf. - Presentation of Q2 2026 results (1)
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 