In Corsica, the Port of Propriano joins the SEA Index® and takes another step towards sustainable yachting

MONACO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the Valinco Gulf in Corsica, the Port of Propriano pursues its commitment in favour of environmentally responsible port development, combining maritime performance, high-quality services and protection of the environment.

By joining the SEA Index®, a framework developed by the Yacht Club de Monaco, the municipal port of Propriano is becoming part of an international movement bringing together stakeholders committed to the environmental transition of leisure boating and yachting, to which Corsican ports now actively support in the Mediterranean.

This step comes as the SEA Index® gradually expands its scope, with the recent extension of its CO₂ certification to leisure boats starting at 10 metres, providing an assessment of a wide range of vessels, including yachts, sailing yachts, displacement monohulls, semi-displacement monohulls, planing monohulls or production catamarans up to 35 metres in overall length.

Officially formalised in an agreement, this joint commitment recognises the Port of Propriano as an Institutional Member of the SEA Index® and strengthens a coordinated regional approach across Corsica.

A framework for strengthening local environmental policy

Along with Bonifacio and Saint-Florent, Propriano is the third Corsican port to join the SEA Index® network.

Located in a breathtaking natural setting and sheltered from the wind, Propriano benefits from a strategic position between Corsica and the mainland. As a leading regional port, it is deeply rooted in the life of the Valinco Gulf, where maritime tradition meets dynamic tourism. All year around, the port remains a hub of activity for local residents and professional fishermen. During high season, numerous passing vessels also set foot in the port. Faithful to its « Ports Propres » standard, Propriano is fully committed to maintain a balance between tourism, local economic development and the long-term protection of its coastal environment.

The SEA Index® has established itself as an essential driving force, bringing together ports, shipowners and industry professionals around a shared ambition: combining prestige, innovation and environmental commitment in yachting.

Originally focused on CO₂ emissions, with a certification delivered by Lloyd’s Register, this framework is gradually being enriched with new environmental indicators, such as a new certification covering the Air Quality developed with Atmosud.

From international destinations to local ports, from urban marinas to island stopovers, the SEA Index® provides a common framework tailored to a wide range of vessels and uses, from superyachts to pleasure boats. This approach has made it a benchmark tool for the entire boating ecosystem, while guaranteeing an assessment based on criteria independently certified.

The Port of Propriano has now access to the SEA Index® digital platform, allowing it to welcome SEA Index® certified vessels and offer them additional value-added features, whilst helping to promote the adoption of the SEA Index® CO₂ and Air Quality tools within its network.

Leadership quotes:

« It is a real source of satisfaction to watch leading ports such as Propriano becoming part of the SEA Index® ecosystem. This movement confirms that the most committed players to responsible yachting now share a common framework to measure, promote and encourage best environmental practices. This convergence is not a matter of chance: it is a testament of the SEA Index®'s credibility and the collective commitment to set common standards to protect the marine environment. As part of the Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting dynamic driven by the Yacht Club de Monaco, this initiative contributes to building a growth model in which innovation, attractive destinations and environmental responsibility work together in the interests of the Mediterranean and upcoming generations. »

Bernard d’Alessandri, President of the SEA Index® and YCM General Secretary.

« Given the environmental challenges we face, we are committed to promoting more sustainable leisure boating. By joining the SEA Index®, we are supporting innovative solutions supporting the maritime sector’s ecological transition and strengthening our commitment to protecting the environment. »

Paul-Marie Bartoli, Mayor of Propriano

ABOUT THE PORT OF PROPRIANO

As the main port of Valinco in South Corsica, the Port of Propriano is a multi-purpose maritime infrastructure, bringing together a commercial port, with regular connections to the mainland, and a marina dedicated to leisure boating and fishing, managed by the local authorities.

Open all year long, the port is a key economic player in the Sartenais-Valinco area. Acting as a hub for trade, a maritime gateway and a popular stopover for sailors, it boosts the region’s dynamics while offering an exceptional natural setting.

ABOUT THE SEA Index®

Founded in 2020 by the Yacht Club de Monaco (Y.C.M.) and Credit Suisse (UBS Group), the SEA Index® certification (Superyacht Eco Association) is a pioneering initiative designed to assess and reduce the environmental footprint of vessels. Based on recognized scientific methodologies and supported by independent third-party verification, the SEA Index® brings together a growing network of more than twenty ports partner, primarily in the Mediterranean, as well as in other regions such as the Caribbean and the Seychelles.

It stands as one of the key pillars of the collective initiative « Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting », led by the Y.C.M., whose ambition is to position the Principality as a global benchmark for innovative, sustainable, and responsible yachting, contributing to ocean protection and the development of the yachting of tomorrow.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60bdebe4-9794-42f1-a333-215ed7d80fa7