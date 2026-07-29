Ontex special general shareholders’ meeting: all resolutions approved

 | Source: Ontex Ontex

Regulated information

Aalst, Belgium, July 29, 2026 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, held a special general shareholders’ meeting today, July 29, 2026. All proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders.  

The minutes of the special general shareholders’ meeting are available on Ontex’s website at: https://ontex.com/shareholders-meeting/.  


Enquiries 


About Ontex  

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn


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