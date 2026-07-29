Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Second Quarter Results, Achieves 17% Increase in Diluted Earnings Per Share, 9% Increase in Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Raises Quarterly Dividend 23%

Key Highlights

Record second quarter revenues of $9.8 billion

Used retail GPUs increased $339, or 20%, sequentially

Aftersales gross profit increased by 3.1% and gross margin was 59.2%, a 120-basis point increase, on a same-store basis

Adjusted SG&A as a percent of gross profit was 68.6%, a 290-basis point improvement sequentially

Financing Operations achieved record income of $37 million and record originations of $884 million, with a 17.5% penetration rate

Second quarter diluted earnings per share of $11.54, a 17% increase, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $10.03, a 9% increase

Repurchased $242 million of shares, representing 3.7% of outstanding shares in the quarter, and 7.6% of outstanding shares in the first half of 2026

Announced a 23% increase to quarterly dividend

MEDFORD, Ore., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD), the largest global automotive retailer, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

"Our team delivered differentiated growth across the platform, with record quarterly revenues, stable new vehicle margins, improved used vehicle profitability, and meaningful sequential SG&A improvement. Financing Operations delivered 80% income growth, with expanding margins and increasing penetration," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "We continued to return value to shareholders this quarter, expanding our repurchase authorization by $500 million and purchasing nearly 4% of shares. Our ecosystem is delivering on its design, and we carry strong momentum into the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2026 Operational Summary

Second quarter 2026 revenue increased 2% to $9.8 billion from $9.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Second quarter 2026 diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $11.54, a 17% increase from $9.87 per share reported in the second quarter of 2025. After adjusting for the unrealized gain on our investment in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC and other non-core items, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the second quarter of 2026 was $10.03, a 9% increase compared to $9.20 per share in the same period of 2025.

Second quarter 2026 net income was $261.6 million, a 1.3% increase compared to net income of $258.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. After adjusting for the unrealized gain on our investment in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC and other non-core items, adjusted net income for the second quarter 2026 was $227.6 million, an 6% decrease compared to adjusted net income of $240.9 million for the same period of 2025.

The financial measures discussed in this release include both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. See “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures”.

For the first six months of 2026 revenues increased 2% to $19.1 billion, compared to $18.8 billion in 2025.

Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the first six months of 2026 was $15.68, compared to $17.80 per share in 2025, a decrease of 12%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD for the first six months of 2026 increased 1% to $17.32 from $17.12 in the same period of 2025.

Corporate Development

In the second quarter of 2026, LAD acquired 5 stores, which are expected to generate $340 million in annualized revenues, and divested 3 stores representing $120 million in annualized revenues.

Balance Sheet Update

LAD ended the second quarter with approximately $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and availability on our revolving lines of credit.

Dividend Payment and Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.70 per share related to second quarter 2026 financial results. The dividend is expected to be paid on August 21, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 7, 2026.

During the second quarter of 2026, we repurchased approximately 854,000 shares at a weighted average price of $284. Under the current share repurchase authorization approximately $620 million remains available as of June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation

The second quarter 2026 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting second quarter 2026 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on Quarterly Earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Sites

www.lithia.com

investors.lithiadriveway.com

www.lithiacareers.com

www.driveway.com

www.greencars.com

www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on X

https://x.com/lithiamotors

https://x.com/DrivewayHQ

https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ

Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/

Lithia & Driveway on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@Lithia_Motors/featured

Contact:

Skyya for Lithia & Driveway

lithia@skyya.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation, and at times made by our officers and representatives, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “project,” “outlook,” “target,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “seek,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “ensure,” “goal,” “strategy,” “future,” “maintain,” and “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements regarding:

The profitability of our strategy and growth

Future market conditions, including anticipated vehicle and other sales, gross profit and inventory supply

Our business strategy and plans, including our achieving our long-term financial targets

The growth, expansion, make-up and success of our network, including our finding accretive acquisitions that meet our target valuations and acquiring additional stores

Annualized revenues from acquired stores or achieving target returns

The growth and performance of our Driveway e-commerce home solution and Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC), their synergies and other impacts on our business and our ability to meet Driveway and DFC-related targets

The impact of sustainable vehicles and other market and regulatory changes on our business, including evolving vehicle distribution models

Our capital allocations and uses and levels of capital expenditures in the future

Expected operating results, such as improved store performance, continued improvement of selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit and any projections

Our anticipated financial condition and liquidity, including from our cash and the future availability of our credit facilities, unfinanced real estate and other financing sources

Our continuing to purchase shares under our share repurchase program

Our compliance with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit facilities and other debt agreements

Our programs and initiatives for team member recruitment, training, and retention

Our strategies and targets for customer retention, growth, market position, operations, financial results and risk management

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this presentation. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation:

Future national and local economic and financial conditions, including as a result of inflation, interest rates, tariffs, governmental actions, programs and spending, and public health issues

The market for dealerships, including the availability of stores to us for an acceptable price

Changes in customer demand, levels of consumer debt, consumer confidence and manufacturer sales incentives, and the electric vehicle landscape and the impact of evolving digital technologies

Changes in our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, OEMs and other suppliers, and vehicle delivery models

Changes in the competitive landscape, including through technology and our ability to deliver new products, services and customer experiences and a portfolio of in-demand and available vehicles

Risks associated with our indebtedness, including available borrowing capacity, interest rates, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms

The adequacy of our cash flows and other conditions which may affect our ability to fund capital expenditures, obtain favorable financing and pay our quarterly dividend at planned levels

Disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, as well as natural events such as severe weather or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, facilities or equipment

Government regulations and legislation

The risks set forth throughout “Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in “Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors” of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

All “adjusted” financial measures in this presentation are non-GAAP financial measures, as are EBITDA and net debt. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and to consider them together with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the attached tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

LAD

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30,

%

Increase Six months ended

June 30,

%

Increase 2026

2025

(Decrease) 2026

2025

(Decrease) Revenues: New vehicle $ 4,829.2 $ 4,703.5 2.7 % $ 9,208.6 $ 9,283.9 (0.8 )% Used vehicle 3,528.3 3,478.3 1.4 7,017.7 6,728.8 4.3 Finance and insurance 366.4 373.8 (2.0 ) 726.1 738.1 (1.6 ) Aftersales 1,067.4 1,027.4 3.9 2,110.3 2,010.4 5.0 Total revenues 9,791.3 9,583.0 2.2 % 19,062.7 18,761.2 1.6 % Cost of sales: New vehicle 4,545.2 4,390.1 3.5 8,665.0 8,677.1 (0.1 ) Used vehicle 3,314.3 3,273.0 1.3 6,616.0 6,334.8 4.4 Aftersales 434.4 434.8 (0.1 ) 862.6 853.9 1.0 Total cost of sales 8,293.9 8,097.9 2.4 16,143.6 15,865.8 1.8 Gross profit 1,497.4 1,485.1 0.8 % 2,919.1 2,895.4 0.8 % Finance operations income 36.5 20.1 81.6 % 57.8 32.6 77.3 % SG&A expense 1,014.7 1,014.7 — 2,052.1 1,967.4 4.3 Depreciation and amortization 70.9 65.2 8.7 140.7 129.0 9.1 Income from operations 448.3 425.3 5.4 % 784.1 831.6 (5.7 )% Floor plan interest expense (69.7 ) (55.0 ) 26.7 (125.6 ) (112.0 ) 12.1 Other interest expense (62.7 ) (66.7 ) (6.0 ) (132.9 ) (132.2 ) 0.5 Other income (expense) 36.2 48.5 (25.4 ) (31.5 ) 49.3 NM Income before income taxes 352.1 352.1 — % 494.1 636.7 (22.4 )% Income tax expense (90.5 ) (93.9 ) (3.6 ) (130.4 ) (167.3 ) (22.1 ) Income tax rate 25.7 % 26.7 % 26.4 % 26.3 % Net income $ 261.6 $ 258.2 1.3 % $ 363.7 $ 469.4 (22.5 )% Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1.6 ) (2.1 ) (23.8 )% (3.3 ) (3.8 ) (13.2 )% Net income attributable to LAD $ 260.0 $ 256.1 1.5 % $ 360.4 $ 465.6 (22.6 )% Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD: Net income per share $ 11.54 $ 9.87 16.9 % $ 15.68 $ 17.80 (11.9 )% Diluted shares outstanding 22.5 25.9 (13.1 )% 23.0 26.2 (12.2 )%

NM - not meaningful

LAD

Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, %

Increase Six months ended

June 30, %

Increase 2026

2025

(Decrease) 2026

2025

(Decrease) Gross margin New vehicle 5.9 % 6.7 % (80 ) bps 5.9 % 6.5 % (60 ) bps Used vehicle 6.1 5.9 20 5.7 5.9 (20 ) Finance and insurance 100.0 100.0 — 100.0 100.0 — Aftersales 59.3 57.7 160 59.1 57.5 160 Gross profit margin 15.3 15.5 (20 ) 15.3 15.4 (10 ) Unit sales New vehicle 104,089 101,316 2.7 % 198,876 200,819 (1.0 )% Used vehicle retail 106,114 109,053 (2.7 ) 216,265 216,379 (0.1 ) Average selling price (excluding agency) New vehicle $ 47,156 $ 47,494 (0.7 )% $ 47,024 $ 47,353 (0.7 )% Used vehicle retail 29,593 28,379 4.3 29,018 27,793 4.4 Average gross profit per unit New vehicle $ 2,728 $ 3,093 (11.8 )% $ 2,733 $ 3,022 (9.6 )% Used vehicle retail 2,014 1,911 5.4 1,848 1,840 0.4 Finance and insurance 1,808 1,819 (0.6 ) 1,807 1,812 (0.3 ) Total vehicle(1) 4,112 4,242 (3.1 ) 4,026 4,168 (3.4 ) Revenue mix New vehicle 49.3 % 49.1 % 48.3 % 49.5 % Used vehicle 36.0 36.3 36.8 35.9 Finance and insurance, net 3.7 3.9 3.8 3.9 Aftersales 11.0 10.7 11.1 10.7 Gross Profit Mix New vehicle 19.0 % 21.1 % 18.6 % 21.0 % Used vehicle 14.3 13.8 13.8 13.6 Finance and insurance, net 24.5 25.2 24.9 25.5 Aftersales 42.2 39.9 42.7 39.9





Adjusted As reported Adjusted As reported Three months

ended June 30, Three months

ended June 30, Six months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, Other metrics 2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

SG&A as a % of revenue 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.6 % 10.7 % 10.5 % 10.8 % 10.5 % SG&A as a % of gross profit 68.6 67.7 67.8 68.3 70.0 67.9 70.3 67.9 Operating profit as a % of revenue 4.5 4.5 4.6 4.4 4.2 4.4 4.1 4.4 Operating profit as a % of gross profit 29.1 29.3 29.9 28.6 27.1 28.8 26.9 28.7 Pretax margin 3.2 3.4 3.6 3.7 2.9 3.3 2.6 3.4 Net profit margin 2.3 2.5 2.7 2.7 2.1 2.4 1.9 2.5

(1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used, and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

LAD

Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30,

% Six months ended

June 30, % Increase Increase 2026

2025

(Decrease) 2026

2025

(Decrease) Revenues New vehicle $ 4,548.3 $ 4,619.6 (1.5 )% $ 8,704.3 $ 9,080.0 (4.1 )% Used vehicle 3,316.7 3,390.8 (2.2 ) 6,620.6 6,539.9 1.2 Finance and insurance 350.3 369.6 (5.2 ) 696.2 728.1 (4.4 ) Aftersales 1,013.0 1,002.9 1.0 2,003.9 1,957.2 2.4 Total revenues 9,228.3 9,382.9 (1.6 ) 18,025.0 18,305.2 (1.5 ) Gross profit New vehicle $ 267.1 $ 307.5 (13.1 )% $ 513.6 $ 594.2 (13.6 )% Used vehicle 205.3 202.9 1.2 383.9 389.9 (1.5 ) Finance and insurance 350.3 369.6 (5.2 ) 696.2 728.1 (4.4 ) Aftersales 599.7 581.7 3.1 1,182.2 1,132.4 4.4 Total gross profit 1,422.4 1,461.7 (2.7 ) 2,775.9 2,844.6 (2.4 ) Gross margin New vehicle 5.9 % 6.7 % (80 ) bps 5.9 % 6.5 % (60 ) bps Used vehicle 6.2 6.0 20 5.8 6.0 (20 ) Finance and insurance 100.0 100.0 — 100.0 100.0 — Aftersales 59.2 58.0 120 59.0 57.9 110 Gross profit margin 15.4 15.6 (20 ) 15.4 15.5 (10 ) Unit sales New vehicle 98,286 100,517 (2.2 )% 189,168 198,103 (4.5 )% Used vehicle retail 101,462 108,040 (6.1 ) 207,669 213,087 (2.5 ) Average selling price (excluding agency) New vehicle $ 47,082 $ 47,020 0.1 % $ 46,767 $ 46,954 (0.4 )% Used vehicle retail 29,141 27,965 4.2 28,553 27,454 4.0 Average gross profit per unit New vehicle $ 2,718 $ 3,059 (11.1 )% $ 2,715 $ 3,000 (9.5 )% Used vehicle retail 2,019 1,899 6.3 1,839 1,846 (0.4 ) Finance and insurance 1,811 1,814 (0.2 ) 1,809 1,813 (0.2 ) Total vehicle(1) 4,119 4,220 (2.4 ) 4,016 4,164 (3.6 )

(1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used, and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail



LAD

Other Highlights (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2026

2026

Key Performance by Country Total Revenue Total Gross Profit Total Revenue Total Gross Profit United States 77.4 % 82.2 % 76.5 % 81.6 % United Kingdom 18.7 % 14.8 % 20.0 % 15.7 % Canada 3.9 % 3.0 % 3.5 % 2.7 %





As of June 30, December 31, June 30, Days’ Supply (1) 2026 2025 2025 New vehicle inventory 59 54 63 Used vehicle inventory 60 48 48

(1) Days’ supply in inventory is calculated using on-ground inventory unit levels and a 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Selected Financing Operations Financial Information

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2026

%(1) 2025

%(1) 2026

%(1) 2025

%(1) Interest and fee income $ 116.4 8.9 $ 98.8 9.2 $ 226.9 8.9 $ 193.2 9.3 Interest expense (53.5 ) (4.1 ) (49.8 ) (4.7 ) (105.2 ) (4.1 ) (97.9 ) (4.7 ) Total interest margin $ 62.9 4.8 $ 49.0 4.5 $ 121.7 4.8 $ 95.3 4.5 Lease income 26.4 23.7 50.3 44.2 Lease costs (22.5 ) (18.6 ) (42.7 ) (35.4 ) Lease income, net 3.9 5.1 7.6 8.8 Provision expense (15.8 ) (1.2 ) (21.2 ) (2.0 ) (42.2 ) (1.7 ) (46.7 ) (2.2 ) Other financing operations expenses (14.5 ) (1.1 ) (12.8 ) (1.2 ) (29.3 ) (1.2 ) (24.8 ) (1.2 ) Finance operations income $ 36.5 $ 20.1 $ 57.8 $ 32.6 Total average managed finance receivables $ 5,271.4 $ 4,287.6 $ 5,140.2 $ 4,196.6

(1) Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables



LAD

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents $ 363.9 $ 341.8 Trade receivables, net 1,124.9 1,134.1 Inventories, net 6,516.8 6,119.6 Other current assets 267.7 262.5 Total current assets $ 8,273.3 $ 7,858.0 Property and equipment, net 5,031.6 4,936.0 Finance receivables, net 5,281.6 4,755.1 Intangibles 5,320.5 5,254.1 Other non-current assets 2,338.8 2,304.0 Total assets $ 26,245.8 $ 25,107.2 Floor plan notes payable 6,387.4 5,008.9 Other current liabilities 1,861.5 1,687.8 Total current liabilities $ 8,248.9 $ 6,696.7 Long-term debt, less current maturities 6,690.9 7,274.9 Non-recourse notes payable, less current maturities 2,688.9 2,404.2 Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue 2,189.7 2,103.0 Total liabilities $ 19,818.4 $ 18,478.8 Equity 6,427.4 6,628.4 Total liabilities and equity $ 26,245.8 $ 25,107.2

LAD

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Six months ended June 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2026

2025

Net income $ 363.7 $ 469.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 326.6 266.7 Changes in: Inventories (433.8 ) (19.7 ) Finance receivables (534.5 ) (432.1 ) Floor plan notes payable 12.6 26.4 Other operating activities 91.3 20.7 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (174.1 ) 331.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (153.4 ) (148.8 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (221.7 ) (278.6 ) Proceeds from sales of stores 21.0 104.4 Other investing activities 2.3 7.5 Net cash used in investing activities (351.8 ) (315.5 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade 1,409.2 (141.2 ) Net borrowings on non-recourse notes payable 267.4 (67.4 ) Net borrowings on other debt and finance lease liabilities (568.3 ) 552.2 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14.0 13.6 Repurchase of common stock (534.0 ) (263.3 ) Dividends paid (25.7 ) (28.2 ) Other financing activity (7.5 ) (79.2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 555.1 (13.5 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash (3.3 ) 7.4 Change in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents 25.9 9.8 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 391.3 445.8 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period 417.2 455.6

LAD

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Six months ended June 30, Net cash provided by operating activities 2026

2025

As reported $ (174.1 ) $ 331.4 Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net(1) 1,409.2 (141.2 ) Adjust: finance receivables activity 534.5 432.1 Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with acquired new vehicle inventory (21.8 ) (45.6 ) Adjusted $ 1,747.8 $ 576.7

(1) Includes the impact of converting inventory‑secured revolvers to floorplan facilities during 2026, increasing net floorplan borrowings and adjusted operating cash flows $1,138.3 million.

LAD

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 As reported Net gain on disposal of stores Investment gain Insurance reserves Acquisition expenses Tax attribute Adjusted Selling, general and administrative 1,014.7 15.1 — (2.3 ) (0.4 ) — 1,027.1 Operating income 448.3 (15.1 ) — 2.3 0.4 — 435.9 Other income (expense), net 36.2 — (28.2 ) — — — 8.0 Income before income taxes 352.1 (15.1 ) (28.2 ) 2.3 0.4 — 311.5 Income tax (provision) benefit (90.5 ) 4.1 6.4 (0.6 ) (0.1 ) (3.2 ) (83.9 ) Net income $ 261.6 $ (11.0 ) $ (21.8 ) $ 1.7 $ 0.3 $ (3.2 ) $ 227.6 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1.6 ) — — — — — (1.6 ) Net income attributable to LAD $ 260.0 $ (11.0 ) $ (21.8 ) $ 1.7 $ 0.3 $ (3.2 ) $ 226.0 Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 11.54 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.96 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ (0.14 ) $ 10.03 Diluted share count 22.5





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 As reported Net loss on disposal of stores Investment gain(1) Insurance reserves Acquisition expenses Tax attribute Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 1,014.7 $ (7.2 ) $ — $ (2.4 ) $ (0.1 ) $ — $ 1,005.0 Operating income 425.3 7.2 — 2.4 0.1 — 435.0 Other income (expense), net 48.5 — (36.4 ) — — — 12.1 Income before income taxes 352.1 7.2 (36.4 ) 2.4 0.1 — 325.4 Income tax (provision) benefit (93.9 ) 1.8 9.5 (0.6 ) — (1.3 ) (84.5 ) Net income $ 258.2 $ 9.0 $ (26.9 ) $ 1.8 $ 0.1 $ (1.3 ) $ 240.9 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ (2.1 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (2.1 ) Net income attributable to LAD $ 256.1 $ 9.0 $ (26.9 ) $ 1.8 $ 0.1 $ (1.3 ) $ 238.8 Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 9.87 $ 0.35 $ (1.04 ) $ 0.07 $ — $ (0.05 ) $ 9.20 Diluted share count 25.9

LAD

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except for per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 As reported Net gain on disposal of stores Investment loss Insurance reserves Acquisition expenses Contract buyouts Tax attribute Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 2,052.1 $ 15.0 $ — $ (2.3 ) $ (0.7 ) $ (20.3 ) $ — $ 2,043.8 Operating income 784.1 (15.0 ) — 2.3 0.7 20.3 — 792.4 Other income (expense), net (31.5 ) — 45.2 — — — — 13.7 Income before income taxes 494.1 (15.0 ) 45.2 2.3 0.7 20.3 — 547.6 Income tax (provision) benefit (130.4 ) 4.0 (12.1 ) (0.6 ) (0.1 ) (5.1 ) (2.0 ) (146.3 ) Net income $ 363.7 $ (11.0 ) $ 33.1 $ 1.7 $ 0.6 $ 15.2 $ (2.0 ) $ 401.3 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (3.3 ) — — — — — — (3.3 ) Net income attributable to LAD $ 360.4 $ (11.0 ) $ 33.1 $ 1.7 $ 0.6 $ 15.2 $ (2.0 ) $ 398.0 Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 15.68 $ (0.48 ) $ 1.44 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.66 $ (0.08 ) $ 17.32 Diluted share count 23.0





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 As reported Net gain on disposal of stores Investment gain(1) Insurance reserves Acquisition expenses Tax attribute Adjusted Selling, general and administrative $ 1,967.4 $ 2.2 $ — $ (2.8 ) $ (0.3 ) $ — $ 1,966.5 Operating income 831.6 (2.2 ) — 2.8 0.3 — 832.5 Other income (expense), net 49.3 — (26.7 ) — — — 22.6 Income before income taxes 636.7 (2.2 ) (26.7 ) 2.8 0.3 — 610.9 Income tax (provision) benefit (167.3 ) 4.3 7.0 (0.7 ) (0.1 ) (2.3 ) (159.1 ) Net income $ 469.4 $ 2.1 $ (19.7 ) $ 2.1 $ 0.2 $ (2.3 ) $ 451.8 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (3.8 ) — — — — — (3.8 ) Net income attributable to LAD $ 465.6 $ 2.1 $ (19.7 ) $ 2.1 $ 0.2 $ (2.3 ) $ 448.0 Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD $ 17.80 $ 0.08 $ (0.76 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ (0.09 ) $ 17.12 Diluted share count 26.2

LAD

Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Three months ended

June 30,

% Six months ended

June 30, % Increase Increase 2026

2025

(Decrease) 2026

2025

(Decrease) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 261.6 $ 258.2 1.3 % $ 363.7 $ 469.4 (22.5 )% Flooring interest expense 69.7 55.0 26.7 125.6 112.0 12.1 Other interest expense 62.7 66.7 (6.0 ) 132.9 132.2 0.5 Financing operations interest expense 53.5 49.8 7.4 105.2 97.9 7.5 Income tax expense 90.5 93.9 (3.6 ) 130.4 167.3 (22.1 ) Depreciation and amortization 70.9 65.2 8.7 140.7 129.0 9.1 EBITDA $ 608.9 $ 588.8 3.4 % $ 998.5 $ 1,107.8 (9.9 )% Other adjustments: Less: flooring interest expense $ (69.7 ) $ (55.0 ) 26.7 $ (125.6 ) $ (112.0 ) 12.1 Less: financing operations interest expense (53.5 ) (49.8 ) 7.4 (105.2 ) (97.9 ) 7.5 Less: used vehicle line of credit interest — (4.4 ) (100.0 ) (1.4 ) (7.5 ) (81.3 ) Add: acquisition expenses 0.4 0.1 NM 0.7 0.3 NM Add: (gain) loss on disposal of stores (15.1 ) 7.2 NM (15.0 ) (2.2 ) NM Add: investment (gain) loss(1) (28.2 ) (36.4 ) NM 45.2 (26.7 ) NM Add: insurance reserves 2.3 2.4 NM 2.3 2.8 NM Add: contract buyouts — — NM 20.3 — NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 445.1 $ 452.9 (1.7 )% $ 819.8 $ 864.6 (5.2 )%

NM - not meaningful

(1) Investment (gains) losses retrospectively included in adjusted non-GAAP financial measures presented

As of % June 30, Increase Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2026

2025

(Decrease) Floor plan notes payable $ 6,387.4 $ 4,888.0 30.7 % Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility 3.5 1,011.3 (99.7 ) Revolving lines of credit 1,889.8 1,792.1 5.5 Warehouse facilities 1,459.0 1,241.0 17.6 Non-recourse notes payable 2,741.4 2,042.0 34.3 4.625% Senior notes due 2027 400.0 400.0 — 3.875% Senior notes due 2029 800.0 800.0 — 5.500% Senior notes due 2030 600.0 — — 4.375% Senior notes due 2031 550.0 550.0 — Real estate mortgages, finance lease obligations, and other debt 1,106.7 986.4 12.2 Unamortized debt issuance costs (25.1 ) (20.6 ) 21.8 Total debt $ 15,912.7 $ 13,690.2 16.2 % Less: Inventory related debt $ (6,390.9 ) $ (5,899.3 ) 8.3 % Less: Financing operations related debt (4,200.4 ) (3,283.0 ) 27.9 Less: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (110.3 ) (202.8 ) (45.6 ) Less: Marketable securities (67.0 ) (52.1 ) 28.6 Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities (0.5 ) (29.9 ) (98.3 ) Net Debt $ 5,143.6 $ 4,223.1 21.8 % TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,621.7 $ 1,670.6 (2.9 )% Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3.17x 2.53x

NM - not meaningful

