Fresh Inset Solutions Launches E-Commerce Platform for U.S. Apple Growers

Memphis, Tennessee, July 29, 2026 – Fresh Inset Solutions has launched a new online platform provides direct access to MaTri® 1-MCP Solutions and treatment planning tools. E-commerce platform that allows U.S. apple growers to purchase MaTri® post-harvest treatments directly online. Available at ma-tri.com, the platform is designed to simplify access to 1-MCP technology for independent growers, packing houses, and cold-storage operators across the United States.

A New Standard in 1-MCP Access and Post-Harvest Management

The launch comes at a time when apple growers are facing rising production costs, labor challenges, and continued pressure on margins. In today’s market, maintaining fruit quality after harvest is essential for maximizing pack-out rates, reducing waste, and extending marketing opportunities. The U.S. apple industry produces more than 11 billion pounds of apples annually and generates approximately $3.2 billion in farm-gate revenue, underscoring the importance of effective post-harvest management throughout the supply chain.

“Fresh Inset Solutions’ platform introduces a new level of accessibility and precision to the 1-MCP category by combining product ordering, dosage calculation, and treatment planning in a single self-service environment. The new MaTri platform provides US Apple Growers direct access to the full 1-MCP product portfolio. MaTri Powder and the recently introduced novelities: effervescent MaTri Tablets and MaTri SURE, an instant confirmation test for treatment. In addition to online ordering, growers can access tools designed to support post-harvest planning and treatment decisions.” – Keith Culver, VP MaTri Sales, US and Canada at Fresh Inset Solutions

Unlike traditional distribution models that rely on rep coordination and manual sizing guidance, the platform enables growers to independently determine product requirements based on cold storage dimensions and immediately convert that information into an order. This streamlined workflow reduces reliance on external support, minimizes the risk of dosing errors, and improves operational efficiency during peak harvest periods. By integrating technical decision support directly into the purchasing process, the platform addresses a longstanding gap in the market: the lack of a unified digital tool that connects post-harvest expertise with real-time procurement and execution.

One of the platform’s key features is the DoseRight Calculator, which helps growers determine the appropriate amount of product needed for treatment. By entering the dimensions of a cold-storage room, users receive an immediate calculation of the recommended product quantity, helping simplify planning and ordering.

Proven Post-Harvest Technology

MaTri Powder is well-known solution to deliver consistent 1-MCP release for effective post-harvest treatment. The water-soluble pouch format eliminates the need for weighing or measuring product, helping streamline application procedures while reducing handling requirements.

The product is compatible with the MaTri Generator. The system is designed for ease of use in commercial storage environments and requires no specialized equipment for operation.

For growers utilizing Dynamic Controlled Atmosphere (DCA) storage, MaTri can serve as a complementary tool within a broader post-harvest quality management program. While DCA helps maintain quality during storage, 1-MCP technology supports fruit firmness and freshness throughout subsequent stages of distribution and marketing.

One-Stop-Shop for Apple Growers

The direct-order platform reflects Fresh Inset Solutions’ commitment to making post-harvest technology more accessible to growers of all sizes. By allowing users to calculate product needs, place orders, and access technical information online, the platform provides greater flexibility and convenience throughout the season.

“Traditional 1-MCP application methods often require the presence of trained specialists, additional time, and added costs, particularly when treatments need to be repeated or adjusted. Unlike these conventional approaches, growers using the MaTri® product line can independently apply treatments and manage the entire process on their own. At the same time, they are able to confirm treatment effectiveness through MaTri SURE™ tests that provide immediate, on-site validation of 1-MCP performance without the need for external laboratory analysis.” – Scott Harker, Senior Director of MaTri Sales, Western US at Fresh Inset Solutions

Growers who require additional support can continue to work directly with Fresh Inset Solutions’ team of post-harvest specialists for guidance on treatment programs, storage conditions, and product selection.





For more information, visit ma-tri.com

Trade Inquiries:

Keith Culver | +1 585 738 2189 | keith.culver@freshinset.com

Scott Harker | +1 435-840-8153 | scott.harker@freshinset.com





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● For media inquiries please reach out to: press@freshinset.com or karol.maryniowski@freshinset.com

● For more information visit: ma-tri.com









About Fresh Inset Solutions

Fresh Inset Solutions Inc. is the U.S. commercial arm of Fresh Inset S.A., a global food-tech innovator founded in 2017 and operating across five continents. Fresh Inset Solutions is led by a team of industry veterans with hands-on experience across U.S. fresh produce markets, bringing both the technical credibility and the commercial relationships needed to deliver real results for growers and packers operating in today's competitive environment.

Fresh Inset Solutions, Inc. develops and delivers advanced post-harvest freshness technologies for growers, packers, and suppliers worldwide. The MaTri product line provides 1-MCP solutions formulated for ease of use, consistent performance, and measurable freshness results across a wide range of produce categories. Fresh Inset serves operations across the United States, Latin America, Canada and Europe.

Fresh Inset’s Vidre+ freshness protection technology opens new pathways for 1-MCP application that were previously difficult or inaccessible under conventional post-harvest systems. Designed to integrate seamlessly across modern fresh produce supply chains, from grower operations and packinghouses through to retail packaging, Vidre+ enables a flexible, user-friendly approach to ethylene management across a wide range of crops. Unlike traditional application methods that often require specialized infrastructure or controlled treatment environments, Vidre+ can be incorporated directly into packaging formats such as shipping boxes, clamshells, and flexible or cardboard packaging.

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