Red Cat Advances R&D and Innovation Strategy Following Successful Validation Event with Industry Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced the continued advancement of its R&D and innovation strategy through SPiDRWORX, the Company’s dedicated innovation group, following a successful technology validation event with industry partners in Salt Lake City.

Red Cat works with leading technology companies to ensure customers have access to the best available capabilities for their mission needs. Through the Red Cat Futures Initiative and a broader network of industry partners, Red Cat identifies, integrates and validates technologies that can strengthen its systems and expand what operators can do in the field.

“SPiDRWORX exists to move promising technology from idea to validated capability,” said Jason Gunter, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Red Cat. “That means working directly with partners, embedding with our product teams, testing in realistic environments, and making sure every integration solves a real operational need. The goal is not innovation for innovation’s sake. The goal is giving users more effective tools at the tactical edge.”

The validation event, hosted by Red Cat and SPiDRWORX in the Salt Lake City area, brought together Red Cat teams and select technology partners to test and evaluate integrations on Red Cat systems, including Black Widow™ and Teal 2. The event was designed to validate partner technologies in mission-relevant scenarios and help move successful integrations closer to future customer use.

Partner Validation Highlights

Hoverfly Technologies: Red Cat validated Hoverfly’s NEXUS unmanned ecosystem solution with Black Widow, using Hoverfly’s tethered UAS as a communications extension relay. The integration extended Black Widow’s network range and demonstrated a path to greater operational reach in environments where terrain, distance or limited infrastructure can restrict communications.

Safe Pro Group: Red Cat evaluated Safe Pro Group’s AI-enabled threat detection software using Black Widow-collected imagery. The integration supports rapid identification of hazards, suspicious objects and UXO-like threats that can affect route planning, convoy movement and force protection.

Palantir: Red Cat tested Palantir’s vision-based navigation technology with Black Widow in simulated GNSS-denied conditions. The integration supports mission continuity when GPS is unavailable, degraded or actively jammed.

Vigilare AI: Red Cat validated Vigilare AI’s TitanOps® technology on Teal 2. The integration demonstrated voice and text commands, visual scene narration, configurable platform and payload alerting, and course-of-action concepts designed to simplify command and control and reduce operator workload.

Reveal Technology: Reveal Technology conducted additional repeatability testing with Red Cat around imagery, photogrammetry and 3D mapping workflows. The event also created direct collaboration between Reveal and Safe Pro Group around combined mapping and threat detection use cases.

SPiDRWORX is based in Spring Lake, North Carolina and works across Red Cat’s portfolio to help test, validate and transition partner technologies into deployable capabilities. Red Cat plans to continue expanding this model as it builds out its Family of Systems for defense, government and public safety customers. For companies that were unable to participate, Red Cat has validation events planned based on partner availability and location.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at www.redcat.red

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Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com