Faith in Action: National Jamboree Offers Religious Services for Scouts of Many Faith Traditions

GLEN JEAN, WV, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scouting America 2026 National Jamboree offered a wide range of religious services, worship opportunities, and faith-based programs representing nearly 20 faith traditions, providing Scouts, leaders, volunteers, and guests opportunities for spiritual reflection and fellowship throughout the event.

Held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, the National Jamboree is Scouting America's premier event, bringing together thousands of Scouts from across the nation for a once-in-a-lifetime experience focused on outdoor adventure, leadership development, community service, STEM education, and personal growth. Equally important, the Jamboree reflects Scouting's longstanding commitment to supporting the spiritual development of young people through opportunities to practice and celebrate their faith.

"Scouting America is proud to welcome youth and families from many faith traditions," said Ricky Mason, Scouting America national chair. "The National Jamboree is known for extraordinary adventure, leadership experiences, service projects, STEM activities, and personal growth opportunities, and it is also a place where Scouts can strengthen their faith, reflect on their values, and connect with others who share their beliefs."

Faith has long been an important part of the Scouting experience. The Scout Oath calls upon Scouts to do their duty to God and country, while the Scout Law encourages reverence and respect for the beliefs of others. The National Jamboree's religious services provide meaningful opportunities for participants to live out those principles during one of the most memorable events in Scouting.

In addition to worship services, many faith communities offer fellowship gatherings, educational activities, religious emblem opportunities, and discussions focused on faith, leadership, service, and character development. These experiences complement the Jamboree's broader mission of preparing young people to become ethical leaders and engaged citizens.

"Scouting helps young people grow in every dimension of their lives," said Mason. "Whether they're experiencing a new outdoor challenge, exploring STEM careers, serving their communities, developing leadership skills, or participating in worship, Scouts are building the character and values that will guide them throughout their lives."

The National Jamboree's faith programming serves as a powerful reminder that Scouting brings together young people from different backgrounds and beliefs while fostering respect, understanding, and a shared commitment to service and leadership.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and nearly 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

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