Radware Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Radware Ltd. Radware Ltd.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Record revenue of $82.3 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year
  • Cloud ARR of $103 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.30; GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.09
  • Cash flow provided by continuing operations activities of $13.0 million dollars

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“We delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by double-digit revenue growth, Cloud ARR exceeding $100 million, and continued momentum across our cloud security platform,” said Roy Zisapel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Radware. “We continued to expand our security platform through innovation across cloud, application security, API Security, and DDoS protection, further strengthening our ability to address evolving customer requirements. We believe our expanding platform, innovation, and market position create significant opportunities for continued growth and long-term shareholder value.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2026
Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $82.3 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $37.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 24% from $30.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 2% from $27.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 9% from $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $3.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations of $6.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $13.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $14.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $422.9 million. Operating cash flow provided by continuing operations was $13 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, July 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2026 results and third quarter 2026 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following link: Q2 2026 earnings call registration link.

A replay of the call will be available within approximately 24 hours of the live event on the Investors section of Radware’s website at: https://www.radware.com/ir/financial-reports/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Any forward-looking statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs, projections, future financial performance, business strategies, market opportunities, and developments in our industry, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “target,” and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.”

Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global market and economic conditions; our dependence on independent distributors; disruptions in our supply chain, including shortages of components or manufacturing capacity; our reliance on a limited number of vendors; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified personnel; intense competition in the cybersecurity and application delivery markets; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; risks related to defects, vulnerabilities or failures in our products or services, including cybersecurity incidents affecting our systems or those of our customers; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence technologies, including evolving regulatory frameworks, litigation exposure and reputational considerations; risks related to our information technology systems, including failures, disruptions or security breaches; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting or cloud-based services; risks related to the interoperability of our products; risks associated with our global operations; and geopolitical risks, including instability in the Middle East and Israel.

These factors are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, please refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X, and YouTube.

©2026 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:
Gina Sorice, ginaso@radware.com


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
    
 June 30, December 31,
 2026
 2025
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents85,200  102,748 
Marketable securities28,379  15,900 
Short-term bank deposits134,858  129,961 
Trade receivables, net39,480  34,604 
Other receivables and prepaid expenses13,423  10,639 
Inventories13,655  13,220 
Current assets held for sale5,149  9,435 
 320,144  316,507 
    
Long-term investments   
Marketable securities59,006  71,398 
Long-term bank deposits115,482  131,922 
Other assets3,150  2,830 
 177,638  206,150 
    
    
Property and equipment, net17,280  16,387 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net78,041  72,159 
Other long-term assets43,740  40,641 
Operating lease right-of-use assets14,208  15,456 
Long-term assets held for sale3,337  3,865 
Total assets654,388  671,165 
    
Liabilities and equity   
    
Current liabilities   
Trade payables8,157  7,231 
Deferred revenues128,212  111,917 
Operating lease liabilities4,861  4,862 
Other payables and accrued expenses52,743  67,948 
Current liabilities held for sale2,103  2,325 
 196,076  194,283 
    
Long-term liabilities   
Deferred revenues80,349  65,764 
Operating lease liabilities11,225  11,970 
Other long-term liabilities7,605  8,464 
 99,179  86,198 
    
Equity   
Radware Ltd. equity   
Share capital775  770 
Additional paid-in capital591,486  578,652 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(252) 1,393 
Treasury stock, at cost(425,720) (377,561)
Retained earnings151,364  146,107 
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity317,653  349,361 
    
Non–controlling interest41,480  41,323 
    
Total equity359,133  390,684 
    
Total liabilities and equity654,388  671,165 


* The results of our subsidiary, SkyHawk, have been classified as discontinued operations effective the first quarter of 2026 and are presented accordingly. Comparative prior-year figures have been adjusted to align with this presentation and ensure consistency.

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
Revenues 82,280  74,108  162,093  146,130 
Cost of revenues 15,819  13,904  30,931  27,466 
Gross profit 66,461  60,204  131,162  118,664 
         
Operating expenses, net:        
Research and development, net 23,773  18,163  44,876  35,715 
Selling and marketing 32,264  30,737  64,856  61,377 
General and administrative 7,955  6,192  14,443  12,424 
Total operating expenses, net 63,992  55,092  124,175  109,516 
         
Operating income 2,469  5,112  6,987  9,148 
Financial income, net 3,543  3,517  7,315  8,179 
Income before taxes on income from continuing operations 6,012  8,629  14,302  17,327 
Taxes on income 2,131  2,237  4,300  4,337 
Net income from continuing operations 3,881  6,392  10,002  12,990 
Loss from discontinued operations (2,168) (2,170) (4,745) (4,424)
Net income 1,713  4,222  5,257  8,566 
         
         
Basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders:        
Continuing operations 0.09  0.15  0.23  0.30 
Discontinued operations (0.05) (0.05) (0.11) (0.10)
Total basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.04  0.10  0.12  0.20 
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income per share 41,714,046  42,734,026  42,250,915  42,711,279 
         
Diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders:        
Continuing operations 0.09  0.14  0.23  0.29 
Discontinued operations (0.05) (0.05) (0.11) (0.10)
Total diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.04  0.09  0.12  0.19 
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 43,687,694  44,510,896  44,089,154  44,364,057 
         


* The results of our subsidiary, SkyHawk, have been classified as discontinued operations effective the first quarter of 2026 and are presented accordingly. Comparative prior-year figures have been adjusted to align with this presentation and ensure consistency.

 Radware Ltd.
 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
 (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit66,461  60,204  131,162  118,664 
 Share-based compensation114  131  280  252 
 Amortization of intangible assets734  732  1,466  1,465 
Non-GAAP gross profit67,309  61,067  132,908  120,381 
         
GAAP research and development, net23,773  18,163  44,876  35,715 
 Share-based compensation1,723  1,259  3,411  2,394 
 Amortization of intangible assets253  -  253  - 
Non-GAAP research and development, net21,797  16,904  41,212  33,321 
         
GAAP selling and marketing32,264  30,737  64,856  61,377 
 Share-based compensation3,279  2,669  5,931  5,722 
Non-GAAP selling and marketing28,985  28,068  58,925  55,655 
         
GAAP general and administrative7,955  6,192  14,443  12,424 
 Share-based compensation2,216  1,401  3,218  2,772 
 Acquisition costs100  138  389  291 
Non-GAAP general and administrative5,639  4,653  10,836  9,361 
         
GAAP total operating expenses, net63,992  55,092  124,175  109,516 
 Share-based compensation7,218  5,329  12,560  10,888 
 Acquisition costs100  138  389  291 
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net56,674  49,625  111,226  98,337 
         
GAAP operating income2,469  5,112  6,987  9,148 
 Share-based compensation7,332  5,460  12,840  11,140 
 Amortization of intangible assets987  732  1,719  1,465 
 Acquisition costs100  138  389  291 
Non-GAAP operating income10,888  11,442  21,935  22,044 
         
GAAP financial income, net3,543  3,517  7,315  8,179 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net824  1,673  1,598  2,182 
Non-GAAP financial income, net4,367  5,190  8,913  10,361 
         
GAAP income before taxes on income from continuing operations6,012  8,629  14,302  17,327 
 Share-based compensation7,332  5,460  12,840  11,140 
 Amortization of intangible assets987  732  1,719  1,465 
 Acquisition costs100  138  389  291 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net824  1,673  1,598  2,182 
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income from continuing operations15,255  16,632  30,848  32,405 
         
GAAP taxes on income2,131  2,237  4,300  4,337 
 Tax related adjustments91  61  153  123 
Non-GAAP taxes on income2,222  2,298  4,453  4,460 
         
GAAP net income from continuing operations3,881  6,392  10,002  12,990 
 Share-based compensation7,332  5,460  12,840  11,140 
 Amortization of intangible assets987  732  1,719  1,465 
 Acquisition costs100  138  389  291 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net824  1,673  1,598  2,182 
 Tax related adjustments(91) (61) (153) (123)
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations13,033  14,334  26,395  27,945 
         
Non-GAAP loss from discontinued operations1,898  1,739  4,192  3,532 
         
Non-GAAP net income11,135  12,595  22,203  24,413 
         
GAAP diluted net income per share from continuing operations0.09  0.14  0.23  0.29 
 Share-based compensation0.17  0.12  0.29  0.25 
 Amortization of intangible assets0.02  0.02  0.04  0.03 
 Acquisition costs0.00  0.00  0.01  0.01 
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net0.02  0.04  0.03  0.05 
 Tax related adjustments(0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations0.30  0.32  0.60  0.63 
         
Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share from discontinued operations(0.05) (0.04) (0.10) (0.08)
         
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share0.25  0.28  0.50  0.55 
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share43,687,694  44,510,896  44,089,154  44,364,057 
         


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:        
         
Net income 1,713  4,222  5,257  8,566 
Loss from discontinued operations activities 2,168  2,170  4,745  4,424 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization 2,910  2,594  5,504  5,476 
Share-based compensation 7,332  5,460  12,840  11,139 
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 112  (93) 137  (254)
Decrease in accrued interest on bank deposits (610) (2,839) (1,078) (4,440)
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (193) 15  (480) 76 
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (7,545) 2,133  (4,876) (6,053)
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (4,176) (928) (7,252) (1,088)
Decrease (increase) in inventories (525) 199  (435) 718 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables 1,658  438  926  (1,402)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 16,270  (1,261) 30,880  16,471 
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses (6,583) 2,281  (13,702) 5,562 
Operating lease liabilities, net 511  1,228  502  1,000 
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 13,042  15,619  32,968  40,195 
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (1,904) (1,127) (4,190) (3,261)
Net cash provided by operating activities 11,138  14,492  28,778  36,934 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
         
Purchase of property and equipment (2,025) (2,659) (4,678) (3,770)
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (32) (19) (16) 90 
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net (12,279) (17,401) 12,621  (44,513)
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net (147) (5,239) (945) 10,955 
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired -  -  (5,938) - 
Proceeds from other deposits -  -  -  5,000 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations (14,483) (25,318) 1,044  (32,238)
Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 299  3,599  3,300  3,598 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (14,184) (21,719) 4,344  (28,640)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
         
Proceeds from exercise of share options 1  -  4  1 
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition (3,405) (3,167) (3,405) (3,167)
Repurchase of shares (18,767) -  (48,159) - 
Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (22,171) (3,167) (51,560) (3,166)
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations -  (3) -  - 
Net cash used in financing activities (22,171) (3,170) (51,560) (3,166)
         
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (25,217) (10,397) (18,438) 5,128 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 111,857  114,239  105,078  98,714 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 86,640  103,842  86,640  103,842 
Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (1,440) (3,210) (1,440) (3,210)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - continuing operations 85,200  100,632  85,200  100,632 
         


* The results of our subsidiary, SkyHawk, have been classified as discontinued operations effective the first quarter of 2026 and are presented accordingly. Comparative prior-year figures have been adjusted to align with this presentation and ensure consistency.

 Radware Ltd.
 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
 (U.S Dollars in thousands)
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP net income for continuing operations3,881  6,392  10,002  12,990 
 Exclude: Financial income, net(3,543) (3,517) (7,315) (8,179)
 Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense2,910  2,594  5,504  5,476 
 Exclude: Taxes on income2,131  2,237  4,300  4,337 
EBITDA5,379  7,706  12,491  14,624 
         
 Share-based compensation7,332  5,460  12,840  11,140 
 Acquisition costs100  138  389  291 
Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations12,811  13,304  25,720  26,055 
         
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
         
 Amortization of intangible assets987  732  1,719  1,465 
 Depreciation1,923  1,862  3,785  4,011 
  2,910  2,594  5,504  5,476 
         



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