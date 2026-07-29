CCOI Court Deadline: Cogent Communications Investor Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action is September 21 – Contact BFA Law if You Lost Money

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) and certain of the company’s senior executives for securities fraud after significant stock drops resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Cogent, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/cogent-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Cogent ($CCOI) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2026

September 21, 2026 Lawsuit Overview: Securities fraud alleging that Cogent misled investors about customer demand for its wavelength business.





Securities fraud alleging that Cogent misled investors about customer demand for its wavelength business. Stock Drops: February 27, 2025 – 10% Stock Drop May 8, 2025 – 7% Stock Drop August 7–8, 2025 – Combined 32% Stock Drop November 6–13, 2025 – Combined 56% Stock Drop May 4, 2026 – 29% Stock Drop





Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Investors have until September 21, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Cogent common stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It is captioned City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System v. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-02609.

Why is Cogent Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Cogent is a global facilities-based provider of internet access, private network services, optical wavelength and transport services, and data center colocation space and power.

The lawsuit alleges that Cogent overstated demand for its wavelength business, repeatedly touting a large backlog of customer orders and reassuring investors that it could meet its financial targets and maintain its dividend.

In truth, as alleged, Cogent’s backlog was unlikely to become paid orders and many customers were not ready to accept delivery of products, putting Cogent’s dividend at risk.

Why did Cogent’s Stock Drop?

On February 27, 2025, Cogent reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results showing that wavelength revenue was only $7 million and that its backlog had declined from 3,400 to 2,700unique wavelengths. Following this news, Cogent’s stock price declined $7.65 per share, or 10%.

On May 8, 2025, Cogent reported lower-than-expected wavelength revenue, acknowledged that many wavelength customers were not ready to accept delivery, and disclosed that it expected to convert only a small percentage of its backlog each month. Following this news, Cogent’s stock price declined $3.91 per share, or 7%.

On August 7, 2025, Cogent again reported disappointing wavelength results, including only 147 net wavelength connection additions, and continued customer acceptance issues. Following this news, Cogent’s stock price declined $8.54 per share, or 19%, on August 7, 2025, and declined another $4.72 per share, or 13%, on August 8, 2025.

On November 6, 2025, Cogent reduced its quarterly dividend from $1.015 per share to $0.02 per share, a 98% reduction. Following this news, Cogent’s stock price declined from $38.30 per share on November 5, 2025 to $16.68 per share on November 13, 2025, a total decline of $21.62 per share, or 56%.

Finally, on May 4, 2026, Cogent disclosed further wavelength underperformance and customer acceptance delays. Following this news, Cogent’s stock price declined $6.79 per share, or 29%, to close at $16.37 per share on May 4, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/cogent-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Cogent, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/cogent-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/cogent-class-action-lawsuit

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