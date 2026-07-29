Willis Lease Finance Corporation and RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Sign Five-Year Agreement for Engine Storage and Lease Return Services

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, today announced a long-term storage agreement with Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, to provide storage and lease return services for PW1100G-JM, PW1500G, PW1900G, PW4000 and IAE AG V2500 engines. WLFC will support Pratt & Whitney's growing aftermarket storage requirements from its Coconut Creek, Florida and Bridgend, Wales facilities.

This five-year agreement builds on the Company’s decades-long relationship with Pratt & Whitney, strengthened through quality reviews of Willis Engine Repair Center® (“WERC®”), a subsidiary of WLFC, as well as WERC®’s technical capabilities and Maintenance & Storage Training (MTA) initiatives. Together, these capabilities and initiatives will support the continued expansion of the Company’s storage capacity.

"This agreement reflects the confidence Pratt & Whitney has placed in our team, facilities and technical capabilities," said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC. "Over the past year we have worked closely together to align operational requirements, demonstrating the strength of WERC®’s existing technical capabilities. We are pleased to further expand our relationship and help meet the evolving demands of the global aftermarket."

This collaboration advances WLFC's strategy to expand its integrated aviation services, reinforcing its position as a trusted single-source aviation partner committed to keeping operators flying.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools, and asset management services through Willis Mitsui & Co. Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.

The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and the Company’s ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; the Company’s ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to the Company and its customers; the Company’s ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in the Company’s portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





Caption: Kevin McCaffrey, Senior Vendor Manager, Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney; John Romprey, Director of Lease Engines, Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney; Rick Deurloo, President, Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney; Charles F. Willis, IV, Founder & Executive Chairman, WLFC; Austin C. Willis, CEO, WLFC and Charles F. Willis, V, Analyst, Trading & Valuations, WLFC at Pratt & Whitney’s Customer Training Center in East Hartford, CT

CONTACT: Lynn Mailliard Kohler

Director, Global Corporate Communications

(415) 328-4798

lkohler@willislease.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b19a4473-6f05-4a52-a263-0493739bc6fb