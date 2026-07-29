DID Global Launches DG Partners, Offering Partners Lifetime Revenue Share of Up to 7% Per Referred Client





KYIV, Ukraine, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New affiliate program pays partners for as long as a referred client stays with DID Global, with no cap on duration



DID Global, a cloud telephony and virtual number infrastructure provider operating in more than 180 countries, has launched DG Partners, an affiliate program offering partners lifetime revenue share of up to 7% on every referred client for as long as that client remains active with the company. Unlike a one-time referral bonus, payouts under DG Partners continue for the full duration of the client relationship, with no expiration date.



DG Partners is built for affiliate marketers, media buyers, and B2B partners who refer business clients to DID Global's telephony and virtual number services. A partner's earnings scale with how long a referred client stays active, rather than stopping after a single payout.

"We didn't want another program where you get paid once and move on," said Max Yablonskyi, CMO at DID Global. "If someone brings us a client who sticks around for years, that partner should keep getting paid for years too. That's the whole idea behind DG Partners."



Partners who join DG Partners get referral tracking, dedicated account support, and the lifetime revenue share structure from day one. DID Global said the program is aimed at partners already active in telecom, fintech, iGaming, and related referral networks, where demand for reliable cross-border telephony and virtual number coverage continues to grow.



About DID Global

DID Global provides local phone numbers, cloud PBX, and SIP trunking to businesses in more than 180 countries, with connections typically live within 15 minutes of signup and a published uptime of 99.9%. The company serves more than 3,000 business clients, working with fintech, e-commerce, and call center clients on number reputation management and cross-border telephony infrastructure, with transparent per-country pricing. More information is available at didglobal.biz/en .



About DG Partners

DG Partners is DID Global's affiliate and referral program, offering revenue share to partners who refer business clients to DID Global's telephony infrastructure. More information is available at dgp.club .

Contact

Kateryna Khelemendyk

DID Global

khelemendyk.kateryna@didglobal.biz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bca8393b-aa9a-4618-a1aa-08fe0e334f6c