VisionWave Files U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application for DeepWave RF™, an AI-Powered Subsurface Sensing and Visualization Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), today announced that it has filed a U.S. non-provisional utility patent application relating to its DeepWave RF™ technology, an advanced subsurface sensing and visualization platform designed for drilling, geological exploration, and related industrial applications.

The application, U.S. Patent Application No. 19/752,680, is titled “Systems and Methods of Integrated Software-Defined Radio and Drilling for Near-Bit Subsurface Sensing and Visualization.” The application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 24, 2026, and identifies Dr. Danny Rittman as the first named inventor.

The filing is a non-provisional application claiming priority to U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 64/032,626, filed April 8, 2026 (titled as - NEAR-BIT SUBSURFACE RF SENSING SYSTEMS). No assurance can be given that a patent will be issued from either application or, if a patent is issued, as to the scope of any claims that may ultimately be allowed.

DeepWave RF™ is being developed to address one of the drilling industry’s most persistent challenges: the limited ability to understand geological formations before the drill bit physically reaches them. Conventional logging-while-drilling systems primarily measure conditions surrounding the drilling assembly. DeepWave RF™ is designed to shift that model toward anticipatory sensing by examining the formation directly ahead of and around the drill bit.

The proposed architecture integrates a software-defined radio platform with the drill string or bottom-hole assembly, together with a near-bit antenna system, adaptive RF waveform control, edge processing, and an AI-assisted hybrid inversion engine. The system is designed to process received electromagnetic signals and convert them into a probabilistic representation of the subsurface formation.

Rather than transmitting large volumes of raw downhole data to the surface, DeepWave RF™ is intended to perform critical processing close to the point of measurement. Its AI architecture may use physics-informed neural networks, or PINNs, that incorporate Maxwell’s equations into the learning and inversion process. This approach is designed to accelerate subsurface interpretation while helping ensure that AI-generated results remain consistent with known electromagnetic physics.

The platform is intended to identify and characterize subsurface features such as:

Fractures and fracture corridors

Geological and lithological boundaries

Voids and cavities

Gas-related anomalies

Fluid contacts and water-bearing zones

Changes in rock properties

Mineralized or metal-bearing structures





DeepWave RF™ may provide operators with information such as the estimated range and direction of an anomaly, its probable classification, and an associated confidence level. The resulting information may be presented as a dynamic two-dimensional or three-dimensional look-ahead visualization, a 360-degree subsurface view, a hazard alert, or a confidence-ranked geological map.

“DeepWave is designed to give drilling teams something the industry has pursued for decades: meaningful visibility into the formation before the drill bit reaches it,” said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave and first named inventor. “By combining software-defined radio, advanced signal processing, and physics-informed artificial intelligence at the edge, we aim to transform drilling from a largely reactive process into a more predictive, intelligent, and safety-focused operation.”

The system is designed to adapt its RF sensing parameters to changing geological and drilling conditions. In favorable resistive formations, the architecture described in the application is designed to achieve look-ahead sensing distances in the tens-of-meters range with improved structural detail. Actual range and resolution would depend on formation conductivity, dielectric properties, drilling fluid, antenna configuration, and other operating conditions. The patent application expressly recognizes that highly conductive formations may substantially reduce achievable RF penetration.

Potential benefits of the DeepWave RF™ platform, if the technology is successfully developed and commercialized, could include improved geosteering, earlier detection of drilling hazards, reduced risk of unexpected formation changes, improved reservoir-zone navigation, and better-informed decisions during drilling operations. The technology could also help operators distinguish between broad geological boundaries and discrete structures such as fractures, voids, or localized gas pockets.

Although oil and gas drilling represents an important potential application, the technology is designed for a broader range of subsurface industries, including geothermal energy, mineral exploration, water detection, salt navigation, deepwater drilling, geological surveying, archaeological exploration, and paleontological investigation.

The filing represents another step in VisionWave’s strategy of combining artificial intelligence, radio-frequency sensing, edge computing, and advanced visualization to address complex industrial and infrastructure challenges.

About VisionWave

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is https://www.vwav.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the anticipated development, capabilities, performance, commercialization, and potential applications of DeepWave RF™ and the prosecution and potential outcome of the Company’s pending patent applications. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends “may,” “will,” or “could” occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, the risk that no patent may be issued from the Company’s pending patent applications, or that any patent that is issued may not provide meaningful protection; the early stage of development of DeepWave RF™ and the risk that the technology may not achieve the performance characteristics described in the patent application or any particular commercial result; the Company’s ability to fund continued development and commercialization of the technology; competition from companies with substantially greater resources; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company’s SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: investors@vwav.inc