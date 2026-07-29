Global Energy Technology Company Siemens Energy AG Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Siemens Energy AG (DE: ENR, OTCQX: SMERY, SMEGF), a global leader in energy technology, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Siemens Energy upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Siemens Energy begins trading on OTCQX under the symbols “SMERY” and “SMEGF”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company at www.otcmarkets.com.

The United States is Siemens Energy's fastest-growing market, accounting for 29% of the company's order intake in fiscal 2025, up from 20% the year before. The company employs approximately 12,000 people across the United States and in February 2026 announced a $1 billion investment to expand its domestic manufacturing of gas turbines, transformers and grid technology. Its technology already generates roughly 25% of the electricity produced in the United States. Siemens Energy AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the DAX index.

"Siemens Energy is exactly the kind of company OTCQX exists for," said Jonathan Dickson, VP, Head of EMEA Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "It's a global energy technology leader whose work keeps the lights on and the grids running from Texas to Bavaria, and U.S. investors want more exposure to that story. OTCQX gives them that access."

For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Europe led all regions in international dollar volume on OTC Markets in the second quarter of 2026, generating $113.49 billion. Companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Siemens Energy's home market, accounted for $20.52 billion of that total. That momentum pushed first-half trading across all its markets to $453.34 billion in dollar volume.

About Siemens Energy AG

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers.

Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa makes Siemens Energy a global market leader in renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 105,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €39.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. For more information, visit www.siemens-energy.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com