Atavistik Bio Appoints Habib Dable to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atavistik Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of selective allosteric therapeutics for the treatment of rare hematological diseases, today announced the appointment of Habib Dable to its Board of Directors. Mr. Dable joins the Board as the Company advances ATV-1601 for Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) and positions itself for its next phase of growth focused in rare hematology.

Mr. Dable brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across the global biopharmaceutical industry, including deep expertise in building and scaling blockbuster franchises and guiding companies through transformative growth.

“We are excited to welcome Habib to our Board of Directors,” said Bryan Stuart, Chief Executive Officer of Atavistik Bio. “As Atavistik Bio advances to its next phase of growth and our pipeline focused on addressing serious rare hematological diseases, Habib’s experience scaling innovative biotechnology companies will be invaluable. Habib brings a unique combination of operating, commercial, and strategic experience that is directly relevant to Atavistik Bio today. His proven track record of strategic execution is highly relevant as we advance our pipeline, achieve key development milestones and establish Atavistik Bio as a leader in rare hematology.”

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the Company,” said Mr. Dable. “Atavistik Bio has built a strong scientific foundation, a highly experienced team, and a disciplined approach to advancing differentiated therapies for patients with significant unmet needs. I am particularly excited by the strength of Atavistik’s pipeline, including the promise of ATV-1601, which I believe represents a differentiated approach to addressing the underlying biology of HHT as well as its emerging JAK2V617F mutant selective inhibitor program for myeloproliferative neoplasms. As Atavistik Bio approaches key milestones and enters a new phase as a clinical-stage rare hematology company, I look forward to partnering with management and the Board to advance its pipeline and help execute its long-term vision.”

Mr. Dable previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer at Acceleron Pharma where he led the company through its evolution into a leading rare disease company, including the successful launch of Reblozyl® and eventual sale to Merck in 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Dable held roles of increasing leadership responsibility at Bayer AG for over 20 years, including President of U.S. Pharmaceuticals and Global Head of Specialty Medicine. He is currently an advisor at RA Capital Management and serves on the boards of several biotech companies including Tyra Biosciences, SpyGlass Pharma, Relay Therapeutics, and PepGen and is a former board member of Blueprint Medicines, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Millendo Therapeutics, Aerovate Therapeutics, and Albireo Pharma. He holds a B.B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of New Brunswick.

About Atavistik Bio

Atavistik Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of hematology therapeutics developed through a novel allosteric discovery approach. Atavistik Bio is advancing multiple programs with best-in-class potential, including the lead asset, ATV-1601, an investigational oral allosteric AKT1-selective inhibitor for the treatment of Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) and advancing a JAK2V617F mutant-selective inhibitor program for myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Atavistik Bio is led by an experienced team of drug hunters with a proven track record of developing marketed small molecule therapies and supported by top-tier investors, including The Column Group, Nextech Invest, Lux Capital, Regeneron Ventures, and RA Capital Management. To learn more, visit us at atavistikbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

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investors@atavistikbio.com