Ceribell Expands Board of Directors with Appointments of Thomas West and Sharon O’Keefe

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced the appointments of Thomas “Tom” West and Sharon O’Keefe to its Board of Directors. The new directors bring commercial and health-system leadership experience to the Board as the company expands adoption of its point-of-care brain monitoring platform, now deployed in more than 680 U.S. hospitals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom and Sharon to our Board,” said Rebecca “Beckie” Robertson, chair of the Ceribell Board of Directors. “Tom has spent his career scaling medical technologies from clinical validation to broad commercial adoption and market leadership, and Sharon has led some of the country’s largest academic health systems. Their highly complementary experience will be invaluable as Ceribell works to cement its category leadership through innovation and provide greater access to point-of-care brain monitoring.”

West served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nalu Medical Inc., a neurostimulation company in the pain space that was acquired by Boston Scientific for $600 million in January of 2026. Previously, he served as President and CEO of Intersect ENT from 2019 to 2022, leading the company through its acquisition by Medtronic for $1.1 billion. Earlier in his career, he served as Worldwide President of Diagnostic Solutions at Hologic and spent more than two decades at Johnson & Johnson, where he led the worldwide diabetes portfolio strategy and business development, and served as Division President of LifeScan North America and Division President of LifeScan EMEA. He also serves as a director on the boards of SI-BONE, Inc., Cyted Health Inc. and ViCentra Inc. and previously served on the boards of Inogen, Inc. and Orthofix Inc.

“Ceribell has established a new category in point-of-care brain monitoring, supported by a growing body of clinical evidence and rapid user adoption,” said West. “I look forward to working with the board and the management team to help further expand its reach as Ceribell enters its next chapter of growth.”

O’Keefe most recently served as President of the University of Chicago Medical Center and Chief Operating Officer of the University of Chicago Medicine health system, where she oversaw more than $2 billion in annual operating revenue. She has also served as President of Loyola University Medical Center, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Chief Operating Officer of Barnes-Jewish Hospital. In 2013, Modern Healthcare named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.

“Health system leaders are increasingly focused on adopting high-value tools that support timely, accurate decisions at the bedside, enable better clinical outcomes, and reduce patient transfer rates. Ceribell’s innovative brain monitoring platform aligns perfectly with this goal,” said O’Keefe. “I am honored to join Ceribell’s board and to contribute to its mission of improving care for patients with serious neurological conditions.”

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other statements that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope,” and other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Such risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those related to regulatory approvals, clinical use and adoption, clinical outcomes, market acceptance, competition, and other factors, are described under the “Risk Factors” sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These filings are available on the SEC’s website at https://sec.gov/ and on Ceribell’s website at https://investors.ceribell.com/ . Ceribell undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About CeriBell, Inc.

Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute-care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for use in detecting seizure and delirium in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit http://www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

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