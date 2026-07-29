LEO Technologies Launches Verus Vision AI, Transforming Correctional Cameras into Active Operational Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEO Technologies (“LeoTech”) announces the launch of Verus Vision AI, an agentic AI video intelligence solution purpose-built for corrections that transforms existing correctional camera infrastructure into an active layer of operational intelligence. Built on years of experience supporting correctional agencies across the United States, Verus Vision AI enables facilities to identify developing risks earlier, automate labor-intensive operational tasks, strengthen investigations, and improve institutional safety using the camera systems they already own.

"Corrections has reached an inflection point," said Elliott Broidy, LeoTech’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Persistent staffing shortages, increasingly sophisticated criminal organizations, contraband phones and drugs, mental health challenges, officer wellness, drones, and other rapidly evolving threats are reshaping how correctional institutions operate. Agencies are being asked to improve safety, strengthen accountability, and operate more efficiently despite all the challenges. Verus Vision AI was developed specifically to help meet those needs. This is more than a product launch; it represents another step toward a future where artificial intelligence serves as a force multiplier for dedicated correctional professionals, helping create safer institutions and ultimately safer communities."

Rather than functioning as a traditional video surveillance system that simply records events for later review, Verus Vision AI continuously analyzes live video streams, evaluates behavior, movement, and environmental conditions, and, through alerts, provides correctional professionals with real-time operational decision support. For example, Verus Vision AI proactively identifies inmate crowd formation, suicidal ideation, isolation, assaults, falls, officer distress, unauthorized movement, perimeter activity, and other emerging security concerns across a facility. It can identify perpetrators through facial recognition and gait. It can recognize facial expressions that indicate an attack is about to happen. The platform also develops long-term behavioral intelligence through Social Network Analysis, helping correctional leaders to better understand inmate relationships, group dynamics, recurring patterns, and evolving institutional risks over time.

Verus Vision AI directly supports compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). By continuously analyzing live video for observable behaviors like inmates and correctional officers in close proximity in an unauthorized location, or multiple inmates in one cell, the platform helps correctional professionals identify developing situations earlier, preserve objective evidence, strengthen investigations, and improve institutional accountability.

"Correctional professionals have always relied on cameras to tell them what happened," said Steven Harpe, LeoTech’s Chief Product and Technology Officer and former Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. "Verus Vision AI fundamentally changes that relationship. By transforming existing camera infrastructure into an active layer of operational intelligence, agencies can recognize developing threats sooner, preserve objective evidence, and maximize the effectiveness of limited staff. It allows correctional professionals to spend more time protecting people rather than reviewing video."

Recognizing the critical importance of human judgment, Verus Vision AI incorporates built-in safeguards that ensure alerts and recommendations are reviewed by qualified correctional professionals before action is taken. "Agentic AI Video Intelligence represents the next evolution of correctional technology," said Jeremy Turner, Chief AI & Data Officer at LEO Technologies. "It enhances operational awareness while preserving human oversight, accountability, and decision-making.”

Among its capabilities, Verus Vision AI automates one of the most labor-intensive responsibilities inside a correctional facility: the inmate count, which occurs manually between 5 and 11 times per day, depending upon the jurisdiction and level of security. The solution continuously verifies inmate location, initiates immediate searches when discrepancies occur, and provides correctional staff with greater confidence while significantly reducing the time devoted to counting procedures. This frees up a significant amount of time that can be devoted to getting inmates to their doctor appointments, rehabilitation and reentry classes, and interacting positively with inmates, which helps ensure both inmate and correctional officer safety.

Verus Vision AI is available immediately to new and existing LEO Technologies customers. Agencies interested in learning more or scheduling a demonstration can visit www.leotechnologies.com.

About LEO Technologies

LEO Technologies develops artificial intelligence solutions exclusively for corrections. Through the Verus Platform, the company helps correctional agencies strengthen institutional safety, automate operations, improve investigations, and support intelligence-led decision-making. Its portfolio includes Verus AI, Verus Vision AI, Verus Voice, and Verus ION, providing correctional professionals with purpose-built technologies that transform operational awareness into actionable intelligence while helping create safer institutions and safer communities.

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