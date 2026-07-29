Lightbridge Corporation Added to the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index, the Benchmark Tracked by the Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

RESTON, Va., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that its common stock has been added to the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index, effective at the open of trading on Monday, August 3, 2026. The index is the benchmark tracked by the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE Arca: URA), one of the largest exchange-traded funds providing investors with dedicated exposure to the uranium and nuclear sector.

The Solactive index tracks companies across the nuclear fuel cycle, spanning uranium mining and exploration, conversion and enrichment, nuclear component manufacturing, and reactor and fuel technology development. Its constituents include Cameco Corporation, Kazatomprom, BHP Group, NexGen Energy, Centrus Energy, Oklo Inc., NuScale Power, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Lightbridge's addition places the Company inside the benchmark that investors use to obtain broad passive exposure to the global nuclear sector.

“Inclusion in this benchmark places Lightbridge among reactor developers and companies that define the global nuclear fuel cycle, from uranium producers to enrichers. That is the right peer set for a company whose work sits at the center of that cycle: the fuel itself. It also means investors can gain exposure to Lightbridge through their existing sector allocations rather than having to find us on their own,” said Seth Grae, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation.

The addition was made in connection with the index's ordinary adjustment, announced by Solactive AG on July 27, 2026, with the revised composition taking effect at the open on August 3, 2026. Solactive AG, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, is an independent index provider whose benchmarks serve as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other investment products worldwide. Index composition is determined solely by Solactive under its published, rules-based methodology.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential to delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light-water and pressurized heavy-water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors to deliver the same benefits, plus load-following with renewables, on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States’ lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

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Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements,” all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093

ir@ltbridge.com