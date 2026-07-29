Energous’ PowerBridge Pro+ Receives FCC Certification, Advancing Commercialization of the Company’s End-to-End Wireless Power Solution

Certification marks another milestone in bringing Energous’ end-to-end wireless power solution to U.S. enterprise customers.

Company’s second quarter investor conference call scheduled for August.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT), a leader in over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks, today announced that its PowerBridge Pro+ transmitter has received FCC certification, adding another certified PowerBridge transmitter to Energous’ portfolio and advancing the commercialization of the company’s end-to-end wireless power solution.

The PowerBridge Pro+ combines high-power RF wireless power delivery with integrated BLE gateway functionality in a single infrastructure device, delivering over-the-air power to compatible ambient IoT devices. Integrated with the Energous e-Compass platform, it enables centralized monitoring, analytics, configuration, and control across enterprise IoT deployments.

By combining wireless power delivery and data connectivity in one certified platform, the PowerBridge Pro+ is designed to reduce the amount of infrastructure required to deploy battery-free IoT networks across warehouses, logistics facilities, manufacturing environments, and multi-site operations.

“The FCC certification of the PowerBridge Pro+ was the green light we needed to begin commercially deploying our end-to-end wireless power solution,” said Mallorie Burak, CEO and CFO of Energous. “It’s an important regulatory milestone that expands our certified portfolio in the U.S. and positions us to accelerate commercial deployments for new and existing customers.”

With the addition of the PowerBridge Pro+, Energous’ portfolio of FCC-certified products now includes PowerBridge Pro+, 2W PowerBridge Pro, and 1W PowerBridge Lite, supporting the continued rollout of battery-free IoT deployments across enterprise environments.

“The PowerBridge Pro+ was developed to serve the expanding requirements of Energous' growing enterprise customer base. That includes active programs spanning semi-perishable goods inventory tracking, national grocery operations and cold chain management, and asset tracking across manufacturing facilities,” added Burak. “With FCC certification complete, customers now have a certified platform that can support broader deployment of end-to-end battery-free IoT networks across these environments.”

For more information on Energous PowerBridge Pro+, click here . For imagery, click here .

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Calls

Energous has scheduled its quarterly investor conference call for 4:30pm EDT on August 12, 2026. The live webcast can be viewed via the following link: Energous Q2 2026 Earnings Call .

Future investor conference call information will be posted at: ir.energous.com .

About Energous Wireless Power Solutions

Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT) is pioneering scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation. The Company’s wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies deliver continuous access to wireless power, helping drive a new generation of battery-free devices for asset and inventory tracking and management — from retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, and asset trackers to air quality monitors, motion detectors, and more. For more information, visit www.energous.com or follow on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry and statements about our technology and its expected functionality. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contacts

Energous PR

samantha@griffin360.com