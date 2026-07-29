Bioxytran Announces Publication of Corporate Research Report by Globe Small Cap Research

Report discusses ProLectin-M Phase 2 clinical results, planned 408-patient registrational trial, the BXT-25 oxygen-therapeutic platform, and Bioxytran’s A-SUQAR commercial distribution agreement

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics in based on carbohydrate chemistry, galectin antagonism, and oxygen transport, today announced the publication of a sponsored corporate research report by Globe Small Cap Research.

The report Research Bioxytran as a multi-platform biotechnology story built around carbohydrate science, galectin antagonism, and oxygen-transport therapeutics, with active programs spanning antiviral therapy, stroke and hypoxia, and an emerging commercial bridge through the Company's A-SUQAR dietary supplement.

According to the report, recent developments — including positive Phase 2 clinical data for ProLectin-M, a proposed path toward a 408-patient registrational trial, a commercial distribution agreement for A-SUQAR, completed financing, and continued scientific work supporting BXT-25 — have made Bioxytran’s development, investment case and commercialization strategies more tangible.

Highlights from the report include:

ProLectin-M Phase 2 results: The report discusses results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dose-optimization trial enrolling 38 subjects, in which treated patients achieved viral-load readings below the study’s limit of detection by Day 7 compared with placebo, with no viral rebound observed during the study period.

The report discusses results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dose-optimization trial enrolling 38 subjects, in which treated patients achieved viral-load readings below the study’s limit of detection by Day 7 compared with placebo, with no viral rebound observed during the study period. Proposed 408-patient clinical study and possible registrational pathway: The report notes that Bioxytran has engaged in regulatory discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization regarding a proposed 408-patient, randomized, placebo-controlled outpatient study in standard-risk patients with mild-to-moderate, early-stage viral infections. According to the report, the study design under discussion may include influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) indications. The proposed study is intended to further evaluate ProLectin-M and, if successful, may support future regulatory submissions. The final study design and regulatory pathway remain subject to ongoing discussions with the applicable regulatory authorities .

The report notes that Bioxytran has engaged in regulatory discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization regarding a proposed 408-patient, randomized, placebo-controlled outpatient study in standard-risk patients with mild-to-moderate, early-stage viral infections. According to the report, the study design under discussion may include influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) indications. The proposed study is intended to further evaluate ProLectin-M and, if successful, may support future regulatory submissions. The final study design and regulatory pathway remain subject to ongoing discussions with the applicable regulatory authorities Antiviral platform opportunities: The report discusses Bioxytran’s research collaboration with the University of Georgia evaluating PHM23, a separate galectin antagonist, against H5N1 avian influenza. It also references in vitro research involving respiratory syncytial virus and H1N1 influenza, as well as the Company’s continued development of intravenous ProLectin-I for potential applications involving Long COVID and Epstein–Barr virus. These programs are at different stages of research and development and have not received regulatory approval.





A-SUQAR commercial distribution agreement: The report discusses the February 2026 distribution agreement for A-SUQAR, a chewable dietary supplement based on the Bioxytran’s Partially Hydrolyzed Galactomannan Glutamer (PHGG) formulation. The report characterizes A-SUQAR as a potential near-term commercial bridge that could generate revenue and demonstrate the monetization potential of Bioxytran's carbohydrate-science platform ahead of pharmaceutical product approval. Any commercial results will depend on successful product introduction, market acceptance, distributor performance, and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. A-SUQAR is used with diet only or diet and other medications, to treat pre-diabetics type 2 and type 1 diabetics, conditions in which the body does not use insulin normally. A-SUQAR works by slowing the action of certain chemicals that break down food to release glucose (sugar) from the intestine into the blood. Slowing food digestion helps keep blood glucose from rising very high after meals.

BXT-25 oxygen-transport platform: The report identifies BXT-25 as a longer-term value driver targeting the large and time-sensitive market for acute ischemic stroke for acute ischemic stroke and other conditions involving tissue hypoxia. It also discusses the Company’s progress relating to GMP-quality raw-material supply and technologies for monitoring tissue oxygenation. This product is supported by FDA approved device called MDX Viewer. More information can be found on www.mdxlifesciences.com. BXT-25 remains investigational and has not been approved for commercial use.

The report identifies BXT-25 as a longer-term value driver targeting the large and time-sensitive market for acute ischemic stroke for acute ischemic stroke and other conditions involving tissue hypoxia. It also discusses the Company’s progress relating to GMP-quality raw-material supply and technologies for monitoring tissue oxygenation. This product is supported by FDA approved device called MDX Viewer. More information can be found on www.mdxlifesciences.com. BXT-25 remains investigational and has not been approved for commercial use. Financing and capital structure: The report notes the Company's March 2026 private placement, which generated approximately $1.2 million in gross proceeds. It also notes insider ownership exceeding 50% and management’s alignment with shareholder interests, while emphasizing that Bioxytran will require additional capital to execute its clinical, regulatory, and commercial plans.

The report notes the Company's March 2026 private placement, which generated approximately $1.2 million in gross proceeds. It also notes insider ownership exceeding 50% and management’s alignment with shareholder interests, while emphasizing that Bioxytran will require additional capital to execute its clinical, regulatory, and commercial plans. Management team: The report reviews the backgrounds of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman David Platt, Ph.D.; Chief Financial Officer Ola Soderquist, CPA, CMA, CM&AA; and Chief Medical Officer Leslie Ajayi, M.D., Ph.D., citing their combined scientific, clinical, financial, and public-company experience.





The report concludes with a constructive but disciplined outlook, characterizing Bioxytran as "an interesting, high-risk small-cap investment opportunity with multiple avenues for progress," while emphasizing that the Company's ability to fund and execute its clinical, regulatory, and commercial plans remains the central variable for investors to watch.

The full research report is available at www.bioxytraninc.com

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform technologies in Glyco-virology, hypoxia, and degenerative disease. The Company's pipeline includes ProLectin-M, an oral galectin-antagonist broad range antiviral candidate, and BXT-25, an injectable oxygen-transport therapeutic being developed for stroke and other conditions involving tissue hypoxia. For more information, please visit www.bioxytraninc.com.

About Globe Small Cap Research

Globe Small Cap Research focuses on identifying and covering small-cap and micro-cap companies it believes are undervalued by Wall Street. This was a sponsored research report; Globe Small Cap Research received compensation for its production and distribution. Neither Globe Small Cap Research nor the report's author owns shares, options, or warrants in Bioxytran, Inc. Full disclosures are contained within the report.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding clinical development plans, regulatory discussions, the proposed registrational trial, commercialization of A-SUQAR, and the Company's capital needs. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approval, availability of financing, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

David Platt, Ph.D. CEO,

Bioxytran, Inc. 617-484-1199

David.Platt@bioxytraninc.com