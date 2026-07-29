Aclarion Publishes CEO Shareholder Letter Highlighting Progress for First Half of 2026

141% year-over-year scan volume growth in first half of 2026

Reimbursement momentum in the U.K. translating into consistent scan volume growth

Launched Market Access Program in partnership with PRIA Healthcare to secure insurance coverage for Nociscan in the U.S.

Continued progress toward the CLARITY trial readout with the addition of multiple new trial sites

Strengthened intellectual property position with the addition of a new AI focused patent bringing total issued and pending patents to 65 worldwide

Strong balance sheet with $16.3M cash and no debt as of June 30, 2026





BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today the publication of a Shareholder Letter from Chief Executive Officer Brent Ness providing an update on the company’s recent momentum and value creating priorities through the first half of 2026.

“The first half of 2026 marked an important period of execution and momentum for Aclarion,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion. “Scan volume growth in Q1 and Q2 reflected increasing physician engagement, strong execution by our commercial team, and growing confidence in Nociscan’s ability to provide objective biochemical insights that support spine care decision making. The momentum is palpable as we are moving from early commercial validation toward a more scalable adoption phase. We believe Aclarion is well positioned to continue to advance our mission of building a scalable technology platform for chronic low back pain while creating long-term value for patients and shareholders.”

Key highlights include:

141% year-over-year scan volume growth and 71% sequential scan volume growth in first half of 2026 , reflecting accelerating clinical adoption and broader integration into physician workflows.

and , reflecting accelerating clinical adoption and broader integration into physician workflows. Continued expansion of Nociscan utilization across commercial accounts in the U.S. and U.K.

Reimbursement momentum in the U.K. , including reimbursement by Vitality, AXA, and Aviva, three of the four largest private insurers in the U.K.

, including reimbursement by Vitality, AXA, and Aviva, three of the four largest private insurers in the U.K. Partnered with PRIA Healthcare to launch a U.S.-focused Market Access Program to establish payer coverage and expand patient access to Nociscan.

Continued progress toward the CLARITY trial readout , a key evidence-generation milestone for the Company.

, a key evidence-generation milestone for the Company. Strengthened intellectual property position with a newly issued AI patent and 65 total issued and pending patents worldwide.



with a newly issued AI patent and 65 total issued and pending patents worldwide. $16.3 million in cash and no debt as of June 30, 2026, supporting continued execution through key milestones with cash runway into the second half of 2027.





The full CEO Shareholder Letter is available on the company’s website.

For more News from Aclarion, please visit: Latest News

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here.

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the enrollment of patients in our ongoing clinical trial, an initial interim data readout is expected later in 2026, having a cash runway into the second half of 2027, the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com