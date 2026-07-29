First Northwest Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: First Northwest Bancorp First Northwest Bancorp

PORT ANGELES, Wash., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company"), the holding company for First Fed Bank ("First Fed" or the "Bank"), today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first six months of 2026. The Company reported net income of $308,000 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $6,000 for the first quarter of 2026 and $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.03 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.00 for the first quarter of 2026 and basic and diluted income per share of $0.42 for the second quarter of 2025. 

Management Outlook; President and Chief Executive Officer, Curt Queyrouze:

"At the midpoint of 2026, we continue to execute a disciplined transformation to improve operating efficiency and reposition the balance sheet for long-term performance. We are pleased to report growth in customer deposits during the current quarter and are encouraged by the underlying momentum in our core banking franchise. Loan balances were down slightly for the quarter as we continue to rebalance our portfolio to lessen the dependence on commercial real estate lending. Consumer and commercial business lending were up, but offset by a decrease in commercial real estate balances. Our efforts to improve operating efficiency are on target at the midpoint of the year and we expect to begin realizing these benefits in late 2026 and over the course of 2027. We remain focused on disciplined balance sheet management, strengthening our funding and liquidity profile, and maintaining a strong capital position. Second quarter results reflect improved performance positioning the Company for accelerated growth in the second half of 2026 and beyond."

Second Quarter Insights:

 Core banking revenues remained steady.
 Cost of total deposits was flat at 2.04% for both the first and second quarters of 2026.
 A recapture of provision for credit losses on loans of $337,000 was recorded in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a recapture of $13,000 for the preceding quarter and a recapture of $296,000 for the second quarter of 2025.
 First Fed total risk-based capital ratio remained relatively stable at 13.4% for the current quarter compared to 13.5% in the first quarter of 2026, and 13.1% for the second quarter of 2025. 
 Total assets decreased $8.6 million, or 0.4%, to $2.12 billion at June 30, 2026 from $2.13 billion at March 31, 2026, and decreased $70.5 million, or 3.2%, from $2.20 billion at June 30, 2025.
 Net loans receivable, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $15.9 million, or 1.0%, to $1.60 billion at June 30, 2026 from $1.61 billion at March 31, 2026, and decreased $50.1 million, or 3.0%, from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2025.
 Customer deposits increased $11.3 million, or 0.7%, to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2026 from $1.54 billion at March 31, 2026, and increased $1.1 million, or 0.1%, from $1.55 billion at June 30, 2025.
 Brokered deposits decreased $5.5 million, or 8.6%, to $58.6 million at June 30, 2026 from $64.1 million at March 31, 2026, and decreased $48.3 million, or 45.2%, from $106.9 million at June 30, 2025.
 FHLB advances decreased $15.0 million, or 5.4%, to $265.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $280.0 million at March 31, 2026, and decreased $35.0 million, or 11.7%, from $300.0 million at June 30, 2025.
   

Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:

  As of or For the Quarter Ended  As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  June 30,
2026		  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		  2026  2025 
Performance ratios:(1)                            
Return on average assets  0.06%  0.00%  0.07%  0.15%  0.68%  0.03%  -0.50%
Return on average equity  0.78   0.02   0.96   2.10   10.00   0.40   -7.15 
Net interest margin(2)  2.95   3.03   3.00   2.91   2.83   2.99   2.80 
Efficiency ratio(3)  101.3   101.4   92.0   104.9   78.0   101.4   96.4 
Equity to total assets  7.45   7.36   7.46   7.32   6.82   7.45   6.82 
Book value per common share $16.66  $16.52  $16.61  $16.33  $15.85  $16.66  $15.85 
Tangible performance ratios:(1)                            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)  7.39%  7.30%  7.40%  7.26%  6.76%  7.39%  6.76%
Return on average tangible common equity(4)  0.79   0.02   0.97   2.12   10.10   0.40   -7.22 
Tangible book value per common share(4) $16.52  $16.38  $16.47  $16.18  $15.70  $16.52  $15.70 
Capital ratios (First Fed):(5)                            
Tier 1 leverage  9.6%  9.6%  9.5%  9.3%  9.1%  9.6%  9.1%
Common equity Tier 1  12.4   12.4   12.5   12.7   12.0   12.4   12.0 
Total risk-based  13.4   13.5   13.6   13.7   13.1   13.4   13.1 


(1) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(4) Non-GAAP financial measure; see "Additional Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release for definitions and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
(5) Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.
   

Net Interest Income and Margin

Total interest income increased $121,000 to $25.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $25.3 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.7 million compared to $27.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Interest income increased during the second quarter of 2026 primarily due to 2026 purchases of investment securities. Average investment securities balances and yields increased compared to the preceding quarter as a result of purchases. Average real estate loan balances decreased while average consumer and commercial business loan balances increased over the preceding quarter. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 2 basis points to 5.30% compared to the preceding quarter, primarily due to a reduction in average balances of loans receivable and interest-earning deposits in banks.

Total interest expense increased $388,000 to $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $10.9 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.7 million compared to $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Interest expense increased in the second quarter of 2026 primarily due to the transition of the Company's subordinated debt from a fixed rate to a floating rate at the end of March 2026. Higher volumes of customer deposits were partially offset by a reduced volume of brokered CDs. Interest paid on customer deposit accounts also increased compared to the preceding quarter due to an increase in CD and money market average balances combined with higher rates paid on non-maturity deposits. As a result of these second quarter changes, the total cost of funds increased 5 basis points to 2.42% compared to the preceding quarter.

The net interest margin decreased to 2.95% for the second quarter of 2026, from 3.03% for the preceding quarter but increased from 2.83% for the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income was flat at $2.0 million for the second and first quarters of 2026.

Noninterest expense decreased $291,000 to $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $16.7 million for the preceding quarter. The decline resulted from lower data processing and compensation costs, partially offset by increased legal and consulting fees recorded in professional fees. Legal fees remain elevated due to the Company's continued defense of ongoing legal matters. Consulting fees increased as several projects to improve operating efficiency were launched during the second quarter of 2026.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality

The ACLL decreased $514,000 to $16.3 million at June 30, 2026, from $16.8 million at March 31, 2026. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.01% at June 30, 2026, a decrease from 1.03% at March 31, 2026, and a decrease from 1.10% at June 30, 2025. A $337,000 recapture of loan provision expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was the result of a $444,000 decrease in the overall pooled loan reserve and a $70,000 decrease in reserves on individually evaluated loans, partially offset by $177,000 in net charge-offs. The change in pooled loan reserve was driven by lower loss factors applied to commercial real estate and multi-family loans combined with decreased loan balances in multi-family and commercial business loans. Decreases to the pooled loan reserve balance were partially offset by higher loss factors applied to commercial business and home equity loan balances at the end of the current quarter. The pooled loan reserve loss rates were impacted by higher unemployment forecasts partially offset by a mild improvement in gross domestic product.

Nonperforming loans decreased $971,000 to $20.7 million at June 30, 2026, from $21.7 million at March 31, 2026. Current quarter activity included principal payments totaling $1.1 million and net charge-offs on nonperforming loans totaling $216,000. The decreases were partially offset by the transition into nonaccrual status of loans totaling $1.1 million across multiple loan categories. ACLL to nonperforming loans increased slightly to 79% at June 30, 2026, from 78% at March 31, 2026. This ratio increased compared to the preceding quarter despite a reduction in nonperforming loan balances.

Classified loans decreased $9.1 million to $25.5 million at June 30, 2026, from $34.6 million at March 31, 2026, primarily due to payoffs totaling $14.2 million, principal payments totaling $1.0 million, and net charge-offs totaling $216,000. The decreases were partially offset by $5.6 million of new downgrades across multiple loan categories. Four collateral-dependent loans totaling $18.3 million account for 72% of the classified loan balance at June 30, 2026.

  For the Quarter Ended 
ACLL ($ in thousands) June 30,
2026		  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		 
                     
Balance at beginning of period $16,823  $16,987  $16,203  $18,345  $20,569 
Charge-offs:                    
Commercial real estate     (3)  (329)  (656)  (15)
Construction and land  (200)  (171)  (1,027)  (483)   
Auto and other consumer  (125)  (276)  (123)  (106)  (273)
Commercial business  (34)  (133)  (964)  (1,005)  (2,823)
Total charge-offs  (359)  (583)  (2,443)  (2,250)  (3,111)
Recoveries:                    
Commercial real estate           6   20 
Construction and land              5 
Auto and other consumer  109   50   34   47   74 
Commercial business  73   382   2,727   675   1,084 
Total recoveries  182   432   2,761   728   1,183 
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries  (177)  (151)  318   (1,522)  (1,928)
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses  (337)  (13)  466   (620)  (296)
Balance at end of period $16,309  $16,823  $16,987  $16,203  $18,345 
                     
Average total loans $1,604,872  $1,613,526  $1,622,476  $1,650,340  $1,658,723 
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans  0.04%  0.04%  -0.08%  0.37%  0.47%


Asset Quality ($ in thousands) June 30,
2026		  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		 
Nonaccrual loans:                    
One-to-four family $1,627  $2,521  $2,272  $2,345  $2,274 
Commercial real estate  9,449   9,619   9,745   3,439   4,095 
Construction and land  4,164   4,164   5,146   6,037   13,063 
Home equity  159   53   53   9   10 
Auto and other consumer  1,332   1,280   1,086   1,072   410 
Commercial business  3,997   4,062   4,293   470   514 
Total nonaccrual loans  20,728   21,699   22,595   13,372   20,366 
Other real estate owned  1,568   1,380   1,380   1,377   1,297 
Total nonperforming assets $22,296  $23,079  $23,975  $14,749  $21,663 
                     
Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans(1)  1.28%  1.33%  1.39%  0.82%  1.22%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets(2)  1.05   1.08   1.14   0.70   0.99 
ACLL as a % of total loans  1.01   1.03   1.04   1.00   1.10 
ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans  78.68   77.53   75.18   121.17   90.08 
Total past due loans to total loans  1.09   1.18   1.21   0.88   1.17 


(1) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
(2) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.
   

Financial Condition and Capital

Continued disciplined balance sheet management resulted in lower borrowings and reduced reliance on higher-cost brokered deposits while maintaining stable capital levels.

Investment securities increased $14.0 million, or 5.1%, to $287.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $273.0 million three months earlier, and decreased $16.5 million compared to $303.5 million at June 30, 2025. Purchases totaling $27.8 million and a $535,000 decrease in net unrealized losses were partially offset by maturities totaling $9.7 million and regular principal payments totaling $4.6 million during the second quarter of 2026. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.4 years at June 30, 2026, 6.8 years at the preceding quarter end and 7.6 years at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.6 years at June 30, 2026, compared to 4.7 years at the preceding quarter end and 4.9 years at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Investment Securities ($ in thousands) June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026  June 30, 2025  Three Month % Change  One Year % Change 
Available for Sale at Fair Value                    
Municipal bonds $79,990  $79,565  $77,324   0.5%  3.4%
U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)  11,371   11,632   12,298   -2.2   -7.5 
Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)  6,615   7,676   13,105   -13.8   -49.5 
Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)  50,991   37,392   55,760   36.4   -8.6 
U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)  5,362   5,820   7,504   -7.9   -28.5 
Mortgage-backed securities:                    
U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)  95,002   97,968   96,014   -3.0   -1.1 
Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)  37,697   32,932   41,510   14.5   -9.2 
Total securities available for sale $287,028  $272,985  $303,515   5.1   -5.4 
                     

Net loans receivable, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $15.9 million, or 1.0%, to $1.60 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.61 billion at March 31, 2026, and decreased $50.1 million, or 3.0%, from $1.65 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $8.9 million. Regular payments of $50.9 million, loan payoffs of $21.9 million and charge-offs totaling $359,000 outpaced new loan funding totaling $30.2 million and draws on existing loans totaling $20.4 million. Participation in the Northpointe MPP increased $2.7 million and purchased consumer loans increased $3.5 million during the current quarter.

Loans ($ in thousands) June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026  June 30, 2025  Three Month % Change  One Year % Change 
Real Estate:                    
One-to-four family $357,077  $362,984  $387,459   -1.6%  -7.8%
Multi-family  255,813   270,979   329,696   -5.6   -22.4 
Commercial real estate  402,798   403,243   391,362   -0.1   2.9 
Construction and land  61,697   62,347   72,538   -1.0   -14.9 
Total real estate loans  1,077,385   1,099,553   1,181,055   -2.0   -8.8 
Consumer:                    
Home equity  90,014   86,292   84,927   4.3   6.0 
Auto and other consumer  294,982   290,960   280,877   1.4   5.0 
Total consumer loans  384,996   377,252   365,804   2.1   5.2 
Commercial business  151,000   152,591   117,843   -1.0   28.1 
Total loans receivable  1,613,381   1,629,396   1,664,702   -1.0   -3.1 
Less:                    
Derivative basis adjustment  (10)  (406)  (860)  97.5   98.8 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  16,309   16,823   18,345   -3.1   -11.1 
Total loans receivable, net $1,597,082  $1,612,979  $1,647,217   -1.0   -3.0 
                     

Total deposits increased $5.8 million to $1.61 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.60 billion at March 31, 2026, and decreased $47.2 million compared to $1.65 billion one year prior. During the second quarter of 2026, total customer deposit balances increased $11.3 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $5.5 million. The customer deposit mix reflects increased average money market and CD account balances while average balances of all other customer accounts decreased compared to the preceding quarter. The rates paid on customer interest-bearing deposits increased 3 basis points to 2.32% for the current quarter, compared to 2.29% for the first quarter of 2026. The deposit mix compared to June 30, 2025, reflects a continued shift in average balances of customer accounts to savings and money market accounts from demand deposit and CD accounts, with an overall $4.7 million decrease to average total customer balances. A $72.6 million decrease in the average balance of brokered CDs was the main driver for the year-over-year decrease in total deposits. Rates paid on total interest-bearing deposit accounts decreased 31 basis points compared to the same quarter one year ago.

Deposits ($ in thousands) June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026  June 30, 2025  Three Month % Change  One Year % Change 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $244,699  $238,901  $240,051   2.4%  1.9%
Interest-bearing demand deposits  147,019   157,565   144,409   -6.7   1.8 
Money market accounts  462,208   449,353   484,787   2.9   -4.7 
Savings accounts  241,711   246,533   227,968   -2.0   6.0 
Certificates of deposit, customer  453,140   445,110   450,494   1.8   0.6 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  58,615   64,120   106,927   -8.6   -45.2 
Total deposits $1,607,392  $1,601,582  $1,654,636   0.4   -2.9 
                     

FHLB advances decreased $15.0 million during the current quarter.

Total shareholders’ equity increased to $158.3 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $157.0 million three months earlier, due to increases in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $418,000, the after-tax fair value of the investment portfolio hedge of $295,000 and net income of $308,000. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended June 30, 2026. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.

Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at June 30, 2026. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at June 30, 2026, for the Bank were 12.4% and 13.4%, respectively.

2025 Awards/Recognition
     Sound Publishing:
 Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Best Bank Silver
  Best Bank in Clallam County
     Best Lender in Clallam County and West End
      
  Best Bank Silver
  Best Bank in Clallam County Best Lender in Clallam County and West End
      

About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 11 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. First Northwest has also strategically invested in partnerships focused on developing modern financial solutions and a boutique investment banking/accelerator firm. These investments underscore the Company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the financial services sector. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits, declines in the value of our investment portfolio or changes in interest rates; risks related to overall economic conditions; geopolitical events; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; legal proceedings, regulatory investigations and their resolutions; and other factors described in the Companys latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. These risks could cause our actual results for 2026 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Companys operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:
Curt Queyrouze, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phyllis Nomura, Chief Financial Officer and EVP
IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com
360-457-0461


 
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
 
  June 30,
2026		  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $14,649  $16,548  $15,530  $15,688  $18,487 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  83,709   87,588   69,587   63,482   69,376 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost at each period end of $313,215, $299,707, $295,849, $310,545 and $336,206)  287,028   272,985   270,310   282,608   303,515 
Loans held for sale  1,286   1,140   1,063   2,154   1,557 
Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans at each period end of $16,309, $16,823, $16,987, $16,203, and $18,345)  1,597,082   1,612,979   1,612,028   1,607,825   1,647,217 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost  13,279   13,927   13,105   10,856   14,906 
Accrued interest receivable  7,181   7,051   6,498   8,160   8,305 
Premises and equipment, net  9,160   8,591   8,464   8,788   8,999 
Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value  3,012   2,999   3,014   3,093   3,220 
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net  43,305   42,850   42,382   41,889   41,380 
Equity and partnership investments  15,441   15,452   15,489   15,048   14,811 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  1,062   1,062   1,062   1,080   1,081 
Deferred tax asset, net  13,664   13,898   13,638   14,168   14,266 
Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net  15,057   15,316   15,596   15,494   15,772 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  19,920   21,057   20,129   21,040   32,471 
Total assets $2,124,835  $2,133,443  $2,107,895  $2,111,373  $2,195,363 
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits $1,607,392  $1,601,582  $1,599,101  $1,653,327  $1,654,636 
Borrowings  313,177   328,160   308,143   259,625   344,108 
Accrued interest payable  151   280   1,223   1,145   1,514 
Lease liability, net  16,039   16,250   16,439   16,071   16,257 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  28,260   27,514   24,301   24,321   27,790 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance  1,503   2,691   1,424   2,356   1,325 
Total liabilities  1,966,522   1,976,477   1,950,631   1,956,845   2,045,630 
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding               
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at each period end: 9,504,441; 9,499,300; 9,467,925; 9,462,150; and 9,444,963  95   95   95   94   94 
Additional paid-in capital  93,986   93,854   93,803   93,646   93,595 
Retained earnings  92,015   91,707   91,699   91,317   90,506 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (22,177)  (22,920)  (22,398)  (24,429)  (28,198)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares  (5,606)  (5,770)  (5,935)  (6,100)  (6,264)
Total shareholders' equity  158,313   156,966   157,264   154,528   149,733 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,124,835  $2,133,443  $2,107,895  $2,111,373  $2,195,363 


  
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)		 
  
  For the Quarter Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30,
2026		  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		  June 30,
2026		  June 30,
2025		 
INTEREST INCOME                            
Interest and fees on loans receivable $21,997  $22,000  $22,431  $22,814  $22,814  $43,997  $45,045 
Interest on investment securities  2,723   2,585   2,971   3,244   3,466   5,308   7,269 
Interest on deposits in banks  453   467   473   570   520   920   1,002 
FHLB dividends  282   282   262   282   331   564   638 
Total interest income  25,455   25,334   26,137   26,910   27,131   50,789   53,954 
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits  8,033   7,930   8,648   9,083   9,552   15,963   19,289 
Borrowings  3,249   2,964   2,799   3,258   3,386   6,213   6,625 
Total interest expense  11,282   10,894   11,447   12,341   12,938   22,176   25,914 
Net interest income  14,173   14,440   14,690   14,569   14,193   28,613   28,040 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                            
Recapture of provision for credit losses on loans  (337)  (13)  466   (620)  (296)  (350)  7,474 
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  (203)  91   97   (53)  (64)  (112)  (49)
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses  (540)  78   563   (673)  (360)  (462)  7,425 
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses  14,713   14,362   14,127   15,242   14,553   29,075   20,615 
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Loan and deposit service fees  1,107   1,122   1,044   1,114   1,095   2,229   2,201 
Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market  162   127   57   85   92   289   287 
Net gain on sale of loans  73   76   96   (39)  44   149   55 
Increase in BOLI cash surrender value  455   468   493   539   485   923   857 
Income from BOLI death benefit, net                    1,059 
Other income  208   215   2,000   303   454   423   1,488 
Total noninterest income  2,005   2,008   3,690   2,002   2,170   4,013   5,947 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation and benefits  8,054   8,232   8,042   8,353   4,698   16,286   12,413 
Data processing  1,702   2,228   1,990   1,941   1,926   3,930   3,937 
Occupancy and equipment  1,538   1,565   1,539   1,505   1,507   3,103   3,099 
Supplies, postage, and telephone  384   298   332   344   346   682   644 
Regulatory assessments and state taxes  581   534   688   558   501   1,115   980 
Advertising  245   304   290   282   299   549   564 
Professional fees  2,305   2,026   1,957   2,668   1,449   4,331   2,226 
FDIC insurance premium  387   363   424   411   463   750   897 
Legal settlement           (10)        5,750 
Other expense  1,197   1,134   1,640   1,338   1,576   2,331   2,255 
Total noninterest expense  16,393   16,684   16,902   17,390   12,765   33,077   32,765 
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes  325   (314)  915   (146)  3,958   11   (6,203)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes  17   (320)  533   (948)  297   (303)  (828)
Net income $308  $6  $382  $802  $3,661  $314  $(5,375)
                             
Basic and diluted earnings per common share $0.03  $-  $0.04  $0.09  $0.42  $0.04  $(0.61)
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding  8,930,663   8,894,998   8,860,060   8,813,632   8,791,478   8,911,965   8,765,335 


 
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
Selected Loan Detail June 30,
2026		  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		 
Construction and land loans breakout                    
1-4 Family construction $5,682  $18,802  $21,954  $29,961  $39,040 
Multifamily construction  14,826   12,144   10,109   15,660   14,728 
Nonresidential construction  35,749   25,758   23,005   16,484   12,832 
Land and development  5,440   5,643   6,200   5,688   5,938 
Total construction and land loans $61,697  $62,347  $61,268  $67,793  $72,538 
                     
Auto and other consumer loans breakout                    
Triad Manufactured Home loans $131,367  $131,406  $132,287  $133,425  $135,537 
Woodside auto loans  152,748   147,444   137,678   131,800   127,828 
First Help auto loans  6,430   7,570   8,491   9,561   11,221 
Other auto loans  346   468   586   767   1,016 
Other consumer loans  4,091   4,072   4,460   4,671   5,275 
Total auto and other consumer loans $294,982  $290,960  $283,502  $280,224  $280,877 
                     
Commercial business loans breakout                    
Northpointe Bank MPP $44,602  $41,951  $18,941  $-  $- 
Secured lines of credit  34,485   40,991   39,783   43,081   41,043 
Unsecured lines of credit  2,953   3,351   2,901   2,580   2,551 
SBA loans  6,818   5,505   5,645   6,347   6,618 
Other commercial business loans  62,142   60,793   63,041   61,152   67,631 
Total commercial business loans $151,000  $152,591  $130,311  $113,160  $117,843 


Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments June 30,
2026		  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		 
One-to-four family construction $20,583  $18,571  $23,815  $31,627  $40,509 
All other construction and land  41,873   44,000   37,334   36,161   36,129 
One-to-four family first mortgage  425,021   440,576   431,222   415,670   420,847 
One-to-four family junior liens  19,986   21,169   21,003   20,568   20,116 
One-to-four family revolving open-end  62,411   57,027   56,365   58,486   57,502 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied:                    
Health care  31,522   28,177   28,488   28,794   29,091 
Office  22,895   18,953   19,216   18,499   19,116 
Warehouse  9,270   7,549   7,608   7,684   7,432 
Other  71,064   72,556   71,313   73,562   74,364 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:                    
Office  36,297   36,657   40,311   40,917   42,198 
Retail  52,465   53,519   50,494   50,839   51,708 
Hospitality  62,352   62,729   63,113   63,953   64,308 
Other  113,320   115,367   112,307   106,991   93,505 
Multi-family residential  256,853   272,025   289,581   297,379   330,784 
Commercial business loans  61,958   61,247   66,264   68,062   73,403 
Commercial agriculture and fishing loans  30,197   27,982   25,842   23,346   22,443 
State and political subdivision obligations  333   333   333   369   369 
Consumer automobile loans  159,519   155,443   146,708   142,064   139,992 
Consumer loans secured by other assets  133,899   133,825   134,826   136,073   138,378 
Consumer loans unsecured  1,563   1,691   1,969   2,088   2,508 
Total loans $1,613,381  $1,629,396  $1,628,112  $1,623,132  $1,664,702 
                     
Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans $164,614  $166,899  $167,489  $158,118  $166,589 


 
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
  Average  Interest      Average  Interest     
  Balance  Earned/  Yield/  Balance  Earned/  Yield/ 
(dollars in thousands) Outstanding  Paid  Rate  Outstanding  Paid  Rate 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, net(1) (2) $1,588,321  $21,997   5.55% $1,639,236  $22,814   5.58%
Total investment securities  276,147   2,723   3.96   311,078   3,466   4.47 
FHLB dividends  12,020   282   9.41   13,313   331   9.97 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  48,783   453   3.72   46,807   520   4.46 
Total interest-earning assets(3)  1,925,271   25,455   5.30   2,010,434   27,131   5.41 
Noninterest-earning assets  143,007           154,145         
Total average assets $2,068,278          $2,164,579         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $141,339  $83   0.24  $164,475  $240   0.59 
Money market accounts  455,356   2,451   2.16   444,135   2,660   2.40 
Savings accounts  243,735   921   1.52   228,901   884   1.55 
Certificates of deposit, customer  449,938   4,024   3.59   451,712   4,396   3.90 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  51,788   554   4.29   124,383   1,372   4.42 
Total interest-bearing deposits(4)  1,342,156   8,033   2.40   1,413,606   9,552   2.71 
Advances  252,230   2,633   4.19   275,176   3,041   4.43 
Subordinated debt  34,668   616   7.13   34,600   345   4.00 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,629,054   11,282   2.78   1,723,382   12,938   3.01 
Noninterest-bearing deposits(4)  237,762           243,655         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  43,529           50,685         
Total average liabilities  1,910,345           2,017,722         
Average equity  157,933           146,857         
Total average liabilities and equity $2,068,278          $2,164,579         
                         
Net interest income     $14,173          $14,193     
Net interest rate spread          2.52           2.40 
Net earning assets $296,217          $287,052         
Net interest margin(5)          2.95           2.83 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  118.2%          116.7%        


(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred costs of $1.4 million and $486,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(3) Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
(4) Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.04% and 2.31% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(5) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
   


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:

  For the Quarter Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
($ in thousands, except per share data) June 30,
2026		  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30,
2025		  June 30,
2026		  June 30,
2025		 
                             
Total shareholders' equity $158,313  $156,966  $157,264  $154,528  $149,733  $158,313  $149,733 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,062   1,062   1,062   1,080   1,081   1,062   1,081 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  247   312   302   317   372   247   372 
Total tangible common equity $157,004  $155,592  $155,900  $153,131  $148,280  $157,004  $148,280 
                             
Total assets $2,124,835  $2,133,443  $2,107,895  $2,111,373  $2,195,363  $2,124,835  $2,195,363 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,062   1,062   1,062   1,080   1,081   1,062   1,081 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  247   312   302   317   372   247   372 
Total tangible assets $2,123,526  $2,132,069  $2,106,531  $2,109,976  $2,193,910  $2,123,526  $2,193,910 
                             
Average shareholders' equity $157,933  $159,532  $157,588  $151,376  $146,857  $158,728  $151,620 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets  1,062   1,062   1,080   1,081   1,081   1,062   1,082 
Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  311   302   317   371   415   306   419 
Total average tangible common equity $156,560  $158,168  $156,191  $149,924  $145,361  $157,360  $150,119 
                             
Net income $308  $6  $382  $802  $3,661  $314  $(5,375)
Common shares outstanding  9,504,441   9,499,300   9,467,925   9,462,150   9,444,963   9,504,441   9,444,963 
GAAP Ratios:                            
Equity to total assets  7.45%  7.36%  7.46%  7.32%  6.82%  7.45%  6.82%
Return on average equity  0.78%  0.02%  0.96%  2.10%  10.00%  0.40%  -7.15%
Book value per common share $16.66  $16.52  $16.61  $16.33  $15.85  $16.66  $15.85 
Non-GAAP Ratios:                            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)  7.39%  7.30%  7.40%  7.26%  6.76%  7.39%  6.76%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  0.79%  0.02%  0.97%  2.12%  10.10%  0.40%  -7.22%
Tangible book value per common share(1) $16.52  $16.38  $16.47  $16.18  $15.70  $16.52  $15.70 


(1) We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.
   

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