Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ATHENS, Greece, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (the “Company”, “CCEC”, “we” or “us”) (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Key Highlights

Took delivery of two Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (“LNG/Cs”) along with one Handy Liquefied CO2 Multi-Gas Carrier (“HMG/C”) and two dual-fuel Medium Gas Carriers (“MG/Cs”)

Agreed to divest a 49% stake in the LNG/C Amore Mio I, formed a joint venture company with an affiliate of the BGN Group and secured a 10-year time charter

Joint venture announced for the construction and operation of a dual-fuel Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Vessel (“LNGB/V”) with CMA CGM S.A. (“CMA CGM”)

Secured index-linked employment for LNG/C Alcaios I for 18 months

Declared a dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter of 2026

Commenced share repurchase program for up to $20.0 million

Management Commentary

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive Officer of CCEC, commented: “The volatility experienced in the second quarter of 2026 in gas shipping markets, as a result of the tension in the Middle East, allowed us to capture additional contract coverage at attractive rates for our LNG and LPG carriers, bringing the average firm contract duration for our LNG/C fleet to 6.5 years and 0.9 years for our LPG/multi gas fleet.

After taking delivery of two LNG/Cs, two HMG/Cs and two MG/Cs since the beginning of the year, our fleet in the water comprises 14 latest-generation LNG/Cs, two HMG/Cs, two MG/Cs and one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel, with another seven LNG/Cs, two HMG/Cs, four MG/Cs and one LNGB/V on order. This makes CCEC the largest US-listed LNG shipping company with a substantial footprint in the LPG market and contracted fleet growth through 2029. We have a diversified customer base with approximately $2.9 billion in contracted revenues, which could increase to approximately $4.3 billion, if all charter options were to be exercised, providing our investors with cash flow visibility and stability.”

Fleet Update - LNG/Cs

The Company took delivery of the LNG/C Archimidis (HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd., 174,000 cubic meters (“CBM”)) on June 2, 2026, and the LNG/C Agamemnon (HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd., 174,000 CBM) on June 17, 2026. Both vessels have commenced their respective bridging time charter employment with a major energy company through June 2027. Upon completion of these charters, each vessel is expected, at the Company’s option, commence one of the two previously announced long-term charters, with firm periods of five and seven years, respectively. Both long-term charters carry an additional five-year option, exercisable at the charterer’s discretion.

The acquisition of the LNG/C Archimidis was funded through cash on hand together with a new eight-year JOLCO facility of $216.0 million. The acquisition of the LNG/C Agamemnon was funded through cash on hand together with a new senior secured bridge loan facility of $216.0 million, which was refinanced on July 16, 2026, through the drawdown of an eight-year JOLCO facility of the same amount. The LNG/C Agamemnon is the 14th latest-generation LNG/C delivered to the Company.

The LNG/C Alcaios I, which is expected to be delivered from the shipyard on July 31, 2026, has secured employment under an 18-month index-linked time charter. The LNG/C Alcaios I is expected to be financed with cash on hand together with proceeds of $170.0 million in total to be raised through the refinancing of two existing sale and leaseback facilities of Aristos I and Aristarchos, with the vessel to be added as additional security by way of mortgage. The refinanced facilities have a duration of 10 years.

Fleet Update - HMG/Cs and MG/Cs

The Company took delivery of its second HMG/C, the Amadeus (HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd., 22,000 CBM), on April 30, 2026, and the vessel has since commenced a voyage charter on May 21, 2026, to be followed by a 12-month time charter. The acquisition of the Amadeus was financed with cash on hand and a five-year term loan of $50.9 million. Under the terms of the loan, the Company may borrow an additional amount of up to $7.8 million, if the vessel secures employment for longer than 36 months.

On June 4, 2026, the Company took delivery of the MG/C Aristogenis (HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., 45,000 CBM Dual Fuel LPG). The vessel commenced a 12-month time charter immediately upon delivery from the shipyard.

On July 23, 2026, the Company also took delivery of the MG/C Aridaios (HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., 45,000 CBM Dual Fuel LPG), which is currently expected to trade in the spot market.

The acquisitions of the MG/Cs Aristogenis and Aridaios were financed through cash on hand and seven-year sale and leaseback facilities of $54.7 million for each vessel. Under the facilities, the Company may borrow an additional amount of up to $11.7 million for each vessel if the vessel secures employment for longer than 36 months.

Under-Construction Fleet Update

The Company’s under-construction fleet includes seven latest-generation LNG/Cs (referred to below as the “Newbuild LNG/Cs”), four MG/Cs and two HMG/Cs (referred to below as the “Gas Fleet”) and one LNGB/V (50% ownership through joint venture). The following table sets out the Company’s schedule of expected capex payments for its under-construction fleet:

($ mn) Q3 26 Q4 26 Q1 27 Q2 27 Q3 27 Q4 27 Q1 28 Q2 28 Q3 28 Q4 28 Q1 29 Total Newbuild LNG/Cs 149.7 - 456.9 24.7 49.4 24.7 24.7 24.7 186.4 - 372.8 1,314.0 Gas Fleet 121.9 - 183.9 - 35.8 - - - - - - 341.6 LNGB/V (50%) - 4.1 - 4.1 - 4.1 4.1 - 24.8 - - 41.4 Total 271.6 4.1 640.8 28.8 85.2 28.8 28.8 24.7 211.2 - 372.8 1,697.0



On June 12, 2026, the Company announced the formation of a 50/50 joint venture with CMA CGM (the “Bunkering Joint Venture”) to construct, charter, and operate one 20,000 CBM LNGB/V. The Bunkering Joint Venture marks CCEC’s entry into the LNG bunkering segment and represents the Company’s first vessel dedicated to marine fuel supply. In connection with the transaction, the Bunkering Joint Venture has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd. (“CIMC SOE”) for construction of the vessel at a price of $82.8 million, with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2028.

On April 15, 2026, the Company announced that it has agreed to sell in the first quarter of 2027 the LNG/C Amore Mio I (2023-built, 174,000 CBM) to a subsidiary of a joint venture company (the “LNG/C Joint Venture”) owned 51% by CCEC and 49% by a company affiliated with global energy trader BGN. The LNG/C Joint Venture has secured a 10-year time charter (with two three-year extension options) of the vessel to BGN INT DMCC, commencing simultaneously with the acquisition of the vessel. The LNG/C Joint Venture will be effected through BM Capital HoldCo LLC, a newly formed Marshall Islands limited liability company, in which CCEC holds a 51% interest and an affiliated company of BGN holds the remaining 49%. BM Capital LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BM Capital HoldCo LLC, will acquire the vessel for $230.0 million.

The existing financing on the vessel is expected to be refinanced upon acquisition of the vessel in the first quarter of 2027.

Overview of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Key Financial Highlights (continuing operations)

Three-month periods ended June 30, 2026 2025 Increase /

(Decrease) Revenues $104.9 million $96.7 million 8 % Expenses $51.8 million $43.3 million 20 % Interest expense and finance cost $25.3 million $26.0 million (3 )% Net Income $29.0 million $29.7 million (2 )% Average number of vessels1 15.5 13.0 19 %

______________________

1 Average number of vessels is measured by aggregating the number of days each vessel was part of our fleet during the period and dividing such aggregate number by the number of calendar days in the period.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $29.0 million, compared to net income of $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were $104.9 million, compared to $96.7 million during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in revenue was mainly attributed to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet following the deliveries of the Active and Amadeus, our two HMG/Cs, on January 5 and April 30, 2026, respectively, the delivery of our first dual-fuel MG/C Aristogenis on June 4, 2026, and the deliveries of the LNG/Cs Archimidis and Agamemnon on June 2 and June 17, 2026, respectively.

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were $51.8 million, compared to $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. Voyage expenses during the second quarter of 2026 amounted to $2.2 million, compared to $1.9 million during the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to bunker expenses incurred by certain of our vessels during the period from their delivery from the yard until commencing their employment.

Vessel operating expenses during the second quarter of 2026 amounted to $20.8 million, compared to $15.7 million during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in vessel operating expenses was mainly attributed to costs incurred by certain of our vessels passing their special survey this year and the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Total expenses for the second quarter of 2026 also include vessel depreciation and amortization of $24.5 million, compared to $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in depreciation and amortization during the second quarter of 2026 was mainly attributed to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2026 increased to $4.2 million, compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Total other expenses, net for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were $24.1 million compared to $23.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. Total other expenses, net include interest expense and finance cost of $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $26.0 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in interest expense and finance cost mainly reflects the decrease in the weighted average interest rate charged on our debt compared to the second quarter of last year, partly offset by the increase in our average indebtedness.

Quarterly Dividend Distribution

On July 23, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter of 2026 payable on August 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 4, 2026.

Overview of the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, Financial Results

Key Financial Highlights (continuing operations)

Six-month periods ended June 30, 2026 2025 Increase /

(Decrease) Revenues $202.9 million $198.8 million 2 % Expenses $106.1 million $86.6 million 23 % Interest expense and finance cost $48.4 million $53.7 million (10 %) Net Income $47.3 million $62.4 million (24 %) Average number of vessels 14.7 13.0 13 %



Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, was $47.3 million, compared to net income of $62.4 million for the same period in 2025.

Total revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, were $202.9 million, compared to $198.8 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2025. The increase in revenues was mainly attributed to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet following the deliveries of the Active and Amadeus, our two HMG/Cs, on January 5 and April 30, 2026, respectively; the Aristogenis, our first dual-fuel MG/C, on June 4, 2026; and the LNG/Cs Archimidis and Agamemnon on June 2 and June 17, 2026, respectively. The increase in revenues was partly offset by the off-hire days incurred by the LNG/Cs Adamastos and Aristarchos, while passing their five-year special survey and the earnings achieved by one of our vessels, when it operated under a short time charter during the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2026.

Total expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, were $106.1 million, compared to $86.6 million in the same period in 2025. Voyage expenses during the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $8.4 million, compared to $3.0 million during the same period in 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to bunker expenses incurred by certain of our vessels during the period from their delivery from the yard until commencing their employment and ballast legs associated with certain of our vessels passing their five-year special survey, as well as war risk insurance premiums paid by certain of our vessels during the period.

Vessel operating expenses during the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $42.8 million, compared to $32.0 million during the same period in 2025. The increase in vessel operating expenses was mainly attributed to costs incurred by certain of our vessels passing their special survey this year and the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Total expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, also include vessel depreciation and amortization of $47.2 million, compared to $43.5 million during the same period in 2025. The increase in depreciation and amortization during the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, was mainly attributed to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. General and administrative expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $7.7 million, compared to $8.0 million during the same period in 2025, mainly due to higher transaction costs incurred in 2025.

Total other expenses, net for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, were $49.5 million compared to $49.8 million during the same period in 2025. Total other expenses, net include interest expense and finance cost of $48.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $53.7 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease in interest expense and finance cost mainly reflects the decrease in the weighted average interest rate charged on our debt compared to the first half of last year, partly offset by the increase in our average indebtedness.

Issuance of €250.0 million unsecured bonds (ATHEX: CCECB1)

On February 25, 2026, CCEC successfully completed an unsecured bond offering of €250.0 million (the “Bonds”). The Bonds were admitted to trading in the fixed income securities category of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) on February 26, 2026.

The Bonds will mature in 2033 and have a coupon of 3.75%, payable semi-annually.

Part of the proceeds of the Bonds was used on April 22, 2026, to prepay the outstanding €150.0 million unsecured bonds issued in 2021. The remaining amount was used to finance part of CCEC’s capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

Company Capitalization

As of June 30, 2026, total cash amounted to $268.9 million. Total cash includes restricted cash of $16.2 million, which represents the minimum liquidity requirement under our financing arrangements.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company’s total shareholders’ equity amounted to $1,547.2 million, an increase of $47.9 million compared to $1,499.4 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase during the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, reflects net income (including net income from discontinued operations) of $50.9 million, amortization associated with the equity incentive plan of $2.9 million, $11.5 million of common shares issued under our Dividend Reinvestment Plan net of expenses and other comprehensive income of $2.7 million relating to the net effect of the financial instruments we issued to hedge against our foreign currency and interest rate risks which we designated as accounting hedges, partly offset by dividends declared during the period for a total amount of $17.9 million and $2.1 million of common shares repurchased under our share repurchase program.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company’s total debt was $2,955.1 million compared to $2,454.3 million as of December 31, 2025 (including discontinued operations). As of June 30, 2026, the required annual payments to be made subsequent to June 30, 2026, are as follows:

For the twelve-month period ending June 30, Amount ($ million) 2027 137.4 2028 131.4 2029 134.2 2030 416.1 2031 600.1 Thereafter 1,535.9 Total 2,955.1



As of June 30, 2026, the weighted average margin on our floating debt, amounting to $2,283.4 million, was 1.7% over SOFR and the weighted average all-in interest rate on our fixed-rate debt, amounting to $671.7 million, was 4.9%.

Hedging Program

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, approximately 69% of CCEC's debt portfolio was exposed to floating interest rates, with the remaining 31% at fixed rates. The Company executed during the second and third quarters of 2026, three-year interest rate hedging transactions in the form of zero-cost collars covering $800.0 million of floating-rate borrowings, with a weighted average floor of 3.68% and a cap of 4.31%. As a result, approximately 50% of total debt is currently either fixed-rate based or protected against rising interest rates.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”)

The Company has implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan to provide our shareholders with a convenient and economical way to reinvest cash dividends to purchase our common shares. The DRIP is open to our existing shareholders and investors who will become our shareholders in the future outside of the DRIP. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, the Company issued 551,336 common shares under the DRIP at an average price of $20.86 per share, gross of issuance costs.

As of June 30, 2026, the total common shares outstanding were 60,289,778 (excluding 871,061 common shares held in treasury).

Share Repurchase Program

In April 2026, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program, providing the Company with authorization to repurchase up to $20.0 million of the Company’s common shares, effective for a period of two years.

During the period to June 30, 2026, the Company bought back 99,411 shares at an average price of $21.54 per share. These shares were retired and cancelled.

LNG Market Update

The first half of 2026 in the LNG shipping was shaped by the conflict in the Middle East, with a substantial part of global LNG volumes stranded in the Arabian Gulf. Accordingly, the market has undergone a fundamental shift so far this year which has created the most significant supply disruption the industry has experienced since the Russia–Ukraine conflict. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz removed more than seven million tonnes of supply per month from global markets, while severe damage to two Qatari liquefaction trains took an estimated 12.8 million tonnes per year of capacity offline for a period expected to last between two and five years. All expansion projects in Qatar and the UAE have been delayed by at least twelve months, deferring anticipated new supply.Spot charter rates have risen sharply from the depressed levels seen in 2025 and the start of 2026. Having averaged around $39,000 per day across 2025, two-stroke spot charter rates have recovered significantly in 2026 and averaged $90,300 per day throughout the second quarter, significantly higher than historical averages for the same period. The main driver behind this recovery has been the widening of the east-west arbitrage on the back of war-related supply disruptions and the resulting increase in tonne-mile demand on longer Atlantic-to-Pacific routes. Short-to-medium term charter rates have also risen in response to geopolitical uncertainty, with one-year term rates for modern tonnage increasing materially from the lows recorded in late 2025, at around $76,000 per day, while six-to-nine-month charters have been concluded at rates in the low-mid $90s level.

Short-term fixture activity in 2026 reached an all-time high, with spot fixtures in the January-to-May period surpassing all prior years on record, while independent owners have increased their share of this activity relative to vessels being relet into the market by charterers. Ordering activity remained high after a rush in contracting activity late in the fourth quarter of 2025 and in the first month of 2026. A total of 49 LNG carriers were ordered during the first half of the year with 23 vessels being ordered in the second quarter of 2026. This contracting rise reflects confidence within the shipping industry that the liquefaction projects scheduled to come on stream before 2030 will require increased shipping capacity. Newbuild LNG carrier pricing has increased to over $250.0 million for a base specification vessel.

As of quarter-end, 338 LNG carriers were on order, with 22 vessels delivered during the second quarter of 2026 and 42 in total for the first half of 2026. Of the total orderbook, analysts estimate that only 48 vessels (or 14.2%) remain without committed employment, six of which are controlled by the Company.

LPG Market Update

Market conditions across both the MGC and Handy segments continued to strengthen during the second quarter, building on the firm fundamentals established earlier in the year. The continued effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz severely curtailed Middle East LPG exports, lengthening trade routes and forcing buyers to source cargoes from more distant origins, including West Africa, the United States and increasingly South America. This rerouting materially increased tonne-mile demand, while fleet versatility across vessel classes allowed market players to respond to shifting cargo flows — together underpinning exceptionally high vessel utilization and some of the strongest charter rates seen in recent years.The MGC segment remained structurally tight throughout the second quarter, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz removed a meaningful share of effective global tonnage. Traders absorbed virtually all available Atlantic Basin positions before turning their attention to newbuilding deliveries, reducing the uncommitted 2026 orderbook from 14 vessels to just six by quarter-end. Rates remained firm to rising throughout most of the quarter, with prompt tonnage and relet positions commanding significant premiums, and spot fixture earnings for the largest vessel classes reported above $60,000 per day at various points. The Handy segment again benefited from meaningful spillover demand, stepping in to cover LPG and ammonia cargoes left unserved by the shortage of MGC tonnage in the Atlantic Basin. At the same time, a widening ethane arbitrage fully employed CO2-capable vessels, further reducing the pool of ships available for conventional LPG and petrochemical trades. This dual demand drivers kept the Handy fleet operating at exceptionally high utilization, with minimal idle time and forward fixing windows extending further through the quarter. Overall sustained fleet tightness, elevated tonne-mile demand and limited prompt vessel availability underpinned a firm chartering environment throughout the quarter. Reflecting these market conditions, one-year time charter rates for standard semi-refrigerated Handy vessels were assessed at approximately $32,000 per day, while fully refrigerated conventional 40,000 CBM MGCs were assessed at approximately $36,000 per day, both representing an improvement over first-quarter levels.

Conference Call and Webcast

On Wednesday, 29th July 2026, Capital Clean Energy Carriers will host an interactive conference call at 15.00 CET (09:00 U.S. Eastern time), where the Company’s management will present the results of the second quarter of 2026 and will be available to take questions.

Participants can access the conference call through an audio webcast of a conference call:

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will be a live webcast and slides which will be available during the call. You can register and view the call through the following link: https://ccec.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-07-29-p15bn1nrrw

A replay will be available on demand through the same link.

Conference call participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below.

https://engagestream.euronext.com/ccec/2026-07-29-p15bn1nrrw/dial-in

Dial-in details will be available when registered. After registering you’ll receive the number to call, plus your personal ID. We advise you to call in 5 minutes before the conference call starts. If you want to ask a question, you can press #5 on your telephone keypad. If you want to retract your question, please press #6. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used can be downloaded from www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet comprises 19 high specification vessels, including 14 latest-generation LNG/Cs, one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel and two LCO2 multi gas and two MG/C gas carriers. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes seven additional latest-generation LNG/Cs, four MG/Cs, two HMG/Cs and one LNGB/V to be delivered between the third quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, statements related to CCEC’s delivery of strategic goals, ability to pursue growth opportunities and expectations or objectives regarding future vessel deliveries, charter rate and revenue streams and expectations and share repurchase, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on April 27, 2026. Unless required by law, CCEC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CCEC does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations / Media

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44 (770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com

Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel. +1-212-661-7566

E-mail: ccec@capitallink.com

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, included in this report for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026, have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP) for interim financial information, except that they do not include the notes and all the information required by U.S. GAAP for complete financial statements.



Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of United States Dollars, except for number of shares and earnings per share)

For the three-month periods

ended June 30, For the six-month periods

ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues 104,896 96,716 202,905 198,753 Expenses: Voyage expenses 2,242 1,949 8,399 3,017 Vessel operating expenses 17,953 13,450 37,519 27,451 Vessel operating expenses - related parties 2,838 2,257 5,325 4,537 General and administrative expenses 4,216 3,915 7,681 8,044 Vessel depreciation and amortization 24,536 21,766 47,193 43,535 Operating income, net 53,111 53,379 96,788 112,169 Other (expense) / income, net: Interest expense and finance cost (25,345 ) (25,952 ) (48,379 ) (53,721 ) Other income / (expense), net 1,270 2,263 (1,104 ) 3,911 Total other expense, net (24,075 ) (23,689 ) (49,483 ) (49,810 ) Net income from continuing operations 29,036 29,690 47,305 62,359 Net (loss) / income from discontinued operations (205 ) 74 3,560 48,122 Net income from operations 28,831 29,764 50,865 110,481 Net income from continuing operations per: • Common share, basic 0.48 0.51 0.79 1.06 • Common share, diluted 0.48 0.51 0.78 1.06 Weighted-average shares outstanding: • Common shares, basic 60,216,529 58,718,689 60,101,322 58,718,005 • Common shares, diluted 60,414,283 58,718,689 60,268,704 58,718,005 Net income from discontinued operations per: • Common share, basic and diluted - - 0.06 0.82 Weighted-average shares outstanding: • Common shares, basic 60,216,529 58,718,689 60,101,322 58,718,005 • Common shares, diluted 60,414,283 58,718,689 60,268,704 58,718,005 Net income from operations per: • Common share, basic 0.48 0.51 0.85 1.88 • Common share, diluted 0.48 0.51 0.84 1.88 Weighted-average shares outstanding: • Common shares, basic 60,216,529 58,718,689 60,101,322 58,718,005 • Common shares, diluted 60,414,283 58,718,689 60,268,704 58,718,005



Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

As of June 30, 2026 As of December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 252,708 273,843 Restricted cash - 7,024 Trade accounts receivable 12,258 8,437 Prepayments and other assets 9,620 7,437 Inventories 6,173 3,982 Claims 929 1,044 Current assets of discontinued operations 1,119 124,238 Total current assets 282,807 426,005 Fixed assets Advances for vessels under construction - related party - 54,000 Vessels, net and vessels under construction 4,284,719 3,516,778 Total fixed assets 4,284,719 3,570,778 Other non-current assets Above market acquired charters 49,366 66,597 Deferred charges, net 6,047 3,483 Restricted cash 16,193 14,023 Derivative asset 11,467 13,682 Prepayments and other assets 4,499 546 Total non-current assets 4,372,291 3,669,109 Total assets 4,655,098 4,095,114 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net 133,284 122,144 Trade accounts payable 12,367 11,129 Due to related parties 3,529 5,607 Accrued liabilities 61,835 37,717 Deferred revenue 21,368 29,413 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 12,694 103,514 Total current liabilities 245,077 309,524 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net 2,797,548 2,232,193 Below market acquired charters 56,652 53,531 Deferred revenue - 499 Derivative liabilities 8,580 - Total long-term liabilities 2,862,780 2,286,223 Total liabilities 3,107,857 2,595,747 Total shareholders’ equity 1,547,241 1,499,367 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 4,655,098 4,095,114



Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

(In thousands of United States Dollars except number of shares)

No. of shares Share

Capital Additional Paid-

In Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

(Loss) / Income Total Balance at January 1, 2026 60,708,914 607 1,263,065 237,270 (1,575 ) 1,499,367 Dividends declared (distributions of $0.15 per common share) - - - (17,940 ) - (17,940 ) Net income from operations - - - 50,865 - 50,865 Equity compensation expense - - 3,171 (263 ) - 2,908 Dividends reinvestment plan, net of expenses 551,336 6 11,470 - - 11,476 Repurchase and retirement of common shares (99,411 ) - (2,145 ) - - (2,145 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - 2,710 2,710 Balance at June 30, 2026 61,160,839 613 1,275,561 269,932 1,135 1,547,241





No. of shares Share Capital Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Total Balance at January 1, 2025 59,938,374 599 1,240,044 102,615 (289 ) 1,342,969 Dividends declared (distributions of $0.15 per common share) - - - (17,803 ) - (17,803 ) Net income from operations - - - 110,481 - 110,481 Equity compensation expense - - 3,171 (315 ) - 2,856 Proceeds from offering, net 7,954 - 173 - - 173 Other comprehensive income - - - - 177 177 Balance at June 30, 2025 59,946,328 599 1,243,388 194,978 (112 ) 1,438,853



Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations: Net income from operations 50,865 110,481 Less: Net income from discontinued operations 3,560 48,122 Net income from continuing operations 47,305 62,359 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Vessel depreciation and amortization 47,193 43,535 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs 2,691 1,837 Amortization / accretion of above / below market acquired charters 11,118 11,130 Amortization of ineffective portion of derivatives (103 ) (103 ) Equity compensation expense 3,171 3,171 Change in fair value of derivatives 13,608 (20,534 ) Unrealized bonds exchange differences (13,505 ) 19,488 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (3,821 ) (3,490 ) Prepayments and other assets (6,136 ) (760 ) Due from related party - 1,131 Inventories (2,191 ) 286 Trade accounts payable 603 (5,247 ) Due to related parties (2,078 ) 1,996 Accrued liabilities 24,018 4,646 Deferred revenue (8,544 ) (9,275 ) Dry Docking - paid (3,661 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 109,668 110,170 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Vessel acquisitions, vessels under construction and improvements including time and bareboat charter agreements (751,521 ) (130,533 ) Expenses paid for the sale of vessel - (220 ) Proceeds from insurance claims 115 - Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (751,406 ) (130,753 ) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Proceeds from long-term debt 837,125 - Deferred financing costs paid (10,249 ) (269 ) Payments of long-term debt (238,367 ) (60,342 ) Rights offering costs paid (68 ) (167 ) Dividends paid (6,406 ) (17,803 ) Proceeds from offering, net of commissions paid - 173 Repurchase of common shares (2,145 ) - Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities of continuing operations 579,890 (78,408 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations (61,848 ) (98,991 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations Operating activities 579 6,419 Investing activities 119,655 119,803 Financing activities (84,375 ) (5,785 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations 35,859 120,437 Net (decrease)/ increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25,989 ) 21,446 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 294,890 335,175 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 268,901 356,621 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest net of interest capitalized during the construction period 38,556 56,210 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures included in liabilities 2,924 3,797 Capitalized dry-docking costs included in liabilities 3,409 3,129 Deferred financing and offering costs included in liabilities 1,146 324 Expenses for sale of vessels included in liabilities 3,872 7,602 Dividends reinvestment plan issuance of new shares 11,534 - Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents 252,708 335,074 Restricted cash - non-current assets 16,193 21,547 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 268,901 356,621



Appendix A

I. Discontinued Operations - Vessels



Name of Vessel Type TEU Memorandum of

Agreement Date Delivery M/V Akadimos Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,288 January 31, 2024 March 8, 2024 M/V Long Beach Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 December 15, 2023 February 26, 2024 M/V Seattle Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 February 14, 2024 April 26, 2024 M/V Fos Express Panamax Container Vessel 5,089 February 14, 2024 May 3, 2024 M/V Athenian Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 April 22, 2024 M/V Athos Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 April 22, 2024 M/V Aristomenis Neo Panamax Container Vessel 9,954 March 1, 2024 May 3, 2024 M/V Hyundai Premium Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 November 22, 2024 M/V Hyundai Paramount Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 December 20, 2024 M/V Hyundai Prestige Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 December 5, 2024 M/V Hyundai Privilege Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 January 10, 2025 M/V Hyundai Platinum Neo Panamax Container Vessel 5,023 September 12, 2024 March 10, 2025 M/V Manzanillo Express Neo Panamax Container Vessel 13,312 August 7, 2025 October 6, 2025 M/V Buenaventura Express Neo Panamax Container Vessel 13,696 October 29, 2025 January 19, 2026



II. Discontinued Operations - Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

For the three-month periods

ended June 30, For the six-month periods

ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues - 7,443 719 17,269 Expenses / (income), net: Voyage expenses - 178 18 388 Vessel operating expenses 210 1,575 234 3,947 Vessel operating expenses - related party - 210 13 507 Vessel depreciation and amortization - 2,425 - 4,851 Gain on sale of vessels - - (4,171 ) (46,213 ) Operating (loss)/income, net (210 ) 3,055 4,625 53,789 Other (expense) / income, net: Interest expense and finance cost (1 ) (2,927 ) (1,075 ) (5,882 ) Other income / (expense), net 6 (54 ) 10 215 Total other income / (expense), net 5 (2,981 ) (1,065 ) (5,667 ) Net (loss) / income from discontinued operations (205 ) 74 3,560 48,122



During the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, the Company disposed of the M/V Buenaventura Express, recognizing a gain on sale of vessel of $4.2 million.

III. Discontinued Operations - Unaudited Condensed Selected Balance Sheets Information

(In thousands of United States Dollars)

As of June 30, 2026 As of December 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 56 680 Trade accounts receivable 319 92 Prepayments and other assets 695 1,205 Claims 49 49 Assets held for sale - 122,212 Current assets of discontinued operations 1,119 124,238 Trade accounts payable 3,962 2,446 Accrued liabilities 8,732 9,017 Liabilities associated with vessel held for sale - 92,051 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 12,694 103,514



On October 29, 2025, the Company entered into a Memorandum of Agreement to sell the M/V Buenaventura Express to an unaffiliated party for total consideration of $120.1 million. At that date, the Company considered that the M/V Buenaventura Express met the criteria to be classified as held for sale and was included in “Current assets of discontinued operations” in the summarized unaudited condensed selected balance sheet information from discontinued operations as of December 31, 2025. As of the MOA date the M/V Buenaventura Express’s fair value less estimated costs to sell exceeded its carrying amount, so no impairment charge was recognized. The vessel was delivered to its new owner on January 19, 2026.

Appendix B

Transactions with Related Parties:

The Company and its subsidiaries have related party transactions with Capital Ship Management Corp. (“CSM”), Capital Containers Ship Management Corp. (“Capital-Containers”) and Capital-Gas Ship Management Corp. (“Capital-Gas Management”), (collectively the “Managers”), and Capital GP L.L.C. (the “CGP”), arising from certain terms of management, supervision and administrative services agreements. In addition, the Company has related party transactions with Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. (“CMTC”) an international shipping company with a long history of operating and investing in the shipping markets.

For information relating to our related parties please refer to Note 5 of our audited Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on April 27, 2026.

Balances and transactions with related parties consisted of the following:

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025

Liabilities: CSM - payments on behalf of the Company (a) $ 25 $ 35 CMTC - payments on behalf of the Company (b) 800 - Capital-Container – payments on behalf of the Company (a) 178 1,877 Capital-Gas Management- payments on behalf of the Company (a) 2,526 3,695 Due to related parties $ 3,529 $ 5,607





For the three-month periods

ended June 30,

For the six-month periods

ended June 30, Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 2026 2025 2026 2025 Vessel operating expenses $ 2,838 $ 2,257 $ 5,325 $ 4,537 General and administrative expenses (c) 926 922 1,836 1,843



(a) Managers - Payments on behalf of the Company: This line item represents the amount outstanding for payments for operating and voyage expenses made by the Managers on behalf of the Company and its subsidiaries.

(b) Amounts relating to vessels’ acquisitions: This line item mainly includes bunkers and lubricants onboard payable to CMTC in connection with the acquisition of the LNG/Cs Agamemnon and Archimidis.

(c) General and administrative expenses: This line item mainly includes fees relating to internal audit, investor relations and consultancy fees.