Dynamis Power Solutions Awards Baker Hughes Major Power Generation Order for Data Centers, Oil & Gas

Baker Hughes to supply NovaLT™ industrial gas turbines packaged with generators, gearboxes, and control systems

Leveraging Baker Hughes’ technology, Dynamis Power Solutions’ DT17 platform will deliver industry-leading power density in a compact footprint

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamis Power Solutions, LLC (Dynamis), a leading mobile power generation packager in North America, and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Wednesday a major order for 76 NovaLT™16 gas turbines paired with gearboxes and generators powered by BRUSH™ Power Generation – totaling ~1.3GW for hypermobile power generation across a wide range of data center projects and oil & gas applications. The turbines were booked in the second quarter, and the gearboxes and generators in the third.

Dynamis packages gas turbine generators in its proprietary hypermobile power solutions, using Baker Hughes’ multi-fuel NovaLT™16 gas turbines, gearboxes, and generators powered by BRUSH™ Power Generation with Automatic Voltage Regulator System (AVR) in their DT17 units. The units’ modular design and compact footprint provide the flexibility and scalability necessary to customize projects to specific power requirements for each application. Dynamis’ turbine packages are engineered for high availability and operational flexibility.

“The market is demanding utility-grade power solutions that deliver lower emissions without the complexity and expense of water, which is exactly what our Dynamis DT17 platform was engineered to provide,” said Matt Crawford, CEO of Dynamis Power Solutions. “By combining Baker Hughes’ proven NovaLT™16 technology with Dynamis’ proprietary hypermobile packaging, we’re delivering industry-leading power density that significantly reduces construction timelines and civil costs – answering our customers’ requirement for power today. This collaboration with Baker Hughes represents another innovative step in providing reliable, efficient, and rapidly deployable power for the accelerating needs of data centers and the critical energy infrastructure.”

“Power demand in North America is accelerating as data centers and digitization expand, manufacturing returns, and energy infrastructure continues to grow,” Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said. “Building on over a decade of collaboration, we are proud to strengthen our relationship with Dynamis. Together, we are delivering consistent, reliable and efficient power solutions critical to building a resilient energy system that is secure, sustainable and affordable.”

Based off Dynamis’ flagship DT35 hypermobile power package, the DT17 is designed to bridge immediate power demands, supporting the unique and complex operational needs of industries requiring natural gas power solutions. This new application of Baker Hughes’ NovaLT™16 turbines boasts enhanced versatility for large power consumers in the data center and oil & gas industries, offering resilience in challenging environments and the ability to power reliably – benefits further emphasized by the unit’s compact footprint and record-setting short rig-up, commissioning, and operational maintenance efficiencies.

About Dynamis Power Solutions

Dynamis Power Solutions is a leading provider of rapidly deployable, utility-grade power in North America. Our proprietary hypermobile solutions deliver the capabilities of a full-scale power plant with a smaller footprint, faster installation, and lower total capital and operational costs. Designed to support permanent or temporary power operations for a wide range of commercial industries, Dynamis’ engineered, low emission solutions enable true mobility for customers. Learn more at dynamisps.com.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Dynamis Power Solutions Media Relations

Laura Lupton

+1 832-702-4161

llupton@beusaenergy.com

Baker Hughes Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Baker Hughes Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill

+1 346-297-2561

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

