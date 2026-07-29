Bull DeFi Announces Platform Milestone and Expanded Global Computing Infrastructure

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bull DeFi, a UK-based distributed computing infrastructure platform, today announced a significant operational milestone as the company continues to expand its global computing power network and enhance the infrastructure supporting its platform services.





Since its establishment in 2015, Bull DeFi has focused on developing standardized computing power services designed to simplify access to blockchain computing resources. Over the past decade, the company has continued to expand its infrastructure through geographically distributed computing nodes while investing in system reliability, security, and operational efficiency.

"As digital infrastructure continues to evolve, our focus remains on providing a transparent, reliable, and scalable computing power platform for users worldwide," said a spokesperson for Bull DeFi. "This milestone reflects years of infrastructure development and our continued commitment to improving platform performance and user experience."

Continued Infrastructure Expansion

According to the company, Bull DeFi has continued to strengthen its global computing network by integrating additional computing resources and optimizing operational management across multiple regions. The platform is designed to provide users with access to computing power services without requiring them to manage specialized hardware or perform technical maintenance themselves.

The company stated that recent infrastructure improvements have been focused on increasing platform stability, improving operational efficiency, and supporting future service expansion.

Ongoing Focus on Security and Compliance

Bull DeFi said it continues to invest in security, compliance, and operational governance as part of its long-term development strategy.

According to the company, its security framework includes:

Multi-layer digital asset storage architecture incorporating cold and hot wallet management;

Enterprise-grade network protection and cloud security technologies;

AI-assisted monitoring systems operating continuously to detect abnormal activities;

Ongoing operational reviews and internal risk management procedures.

The company also stated that it works with independent professional service providers in support of its governance and operational practices where applicable.

Industry Developments

Bull DeFi noted that the global digital asset industry continues to evolve alongside increasing institutional participation and ongoing regulatory developments in multiple jurisdictions. The company believes these developments are contributing to greater attention on blockchain infrastructure and supporting technologies.

As the industry continues to mature, Bull DeFi said it intends to further invest in infrastructure, platform security, and service optimization while expanding the availability of its computing power services in additional markets.

Looking Ahead

The company stated that its future roadmap includes continued infrastructure expansion, enhancements to platform technology, and ongoing improvements to operational reliability as it supports the growing demand for blockchain computing services.

"Our objective is to continue building dependable infrastructure that supports the long-term development of the digital economy," the company spokesperson added.

About Bull DeFi

Bull DeFi is a UK-based distributed computing infrastructure platform established in 2015. The company focuses on developing standardized computing power services through a globally distributed network of computing resources. Bull DeFi continues to invest in infrastructure development, platform security, and operational efficiency to support users across multiple markets.

For more information, visit bulldefi.com .

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