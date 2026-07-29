Kornit Digital Sets Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 12, prior to the market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:30 am ET. The live webcast can be accessed here. The webcast will also be available through the investors section of Kornit’s website, at ir.kornit.com.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263

1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263 Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in, available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 26, 2026.

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13760977

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Chief Capital Markets Officer

Andrew.Backman@kornit.com