Momcozy Announces Breastfeeding Month Deals Across Feeding, Nursing and Baby Care

New York, USA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its "Breathe & Breastfeed" campaign , Momcozy is offering early-access savings on breastfeeding and baby care essentials alongside lactation education and community activities designed to support families throughout their breastfeeding journey. Campaign savings run in different phases from July 27 through August 11, covering Early Access, World Breastfeeding Week, and an Encore savings period .

Savings Timeline





July 27–31 (Early Access)

Shoppers can use code BDBW20 from July 27–31 to save 20% on wearable pumps and daily breastfeeding needs, in addition to 25% off pregnancy bands and up to 30% off nursing apparel at checkout (depending on order size). Shoppers can also grab any three items from the Mix & Match collection for 20% off or choose from pre-bundled sets, like the smart Bottle Washer paired with cleaning supplies or a wearable pump with extra milk storage bags, for 22% off.

August 1–7 (World Breastfeeding Week)

During World Breastfeeding Week (August 1–7), shoppers can use code BDBW20 to save 20% on many products, including top-selling wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and the KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer. Mix & Match savings increase to 22–25% off, the same apparel discount levels remain in effect, and stroller purchasers receive a free travel accessory.

August 8–11 (Encore)

The campaign concludes with an encore savings period from August 8–11, offering 15% off select products, including the M5 Smart Pump, KleanPal Pro Baby Bottle Washer, and Portable Baby Bottle Cooler with code BDBW15, plus 20% off any three items from the Mix & Match collection.

Savings Extend Beyond Feeding Essentials

Beyond the feeding essentials, campaign also includes savings across several additional parenting categories.

Pregnancy pillows provide full-body support to help relieve pressure on the hips, back, and neck while making it easier to rest comfortably throughout pregnancy. Momcozy's pregnancy pillow collection is also included in the campaign savings.

Baby carriers allow parents to carry their baby hands-free. Designed for extended wear during errands, walks, or busy days at home, baby carriers help evenly distribute weight for greater comfort during longer periods of babywearing.A properly fitted carrier will evenly distribute weight and will allow for longer periods of babywearing. Momcozy's baby carriers are part of the sale lineup as well.

Diaper pails help contain odors between diaper changes, making everyday nursery cleanup easier and reducing trips to the outdoor trash bin. Momcozy's diaper pails are discounted during the campaign.

Baby swings provide a soothing place for babies to rest while giving parents a chance to complete everyday tasks nearby. Motion and sound features can help comfort fussy babies, and many models fold for convenient storage when not in use. Momcozy's baby swings are also included in this campaign's savings.

About Momcozy





Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life’s most meaningful and demanding transitions.

Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Trusted by more than 5 million mothers across 60 countries and regions, Momcozy created the No.1 Wearable Breast Pump and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn’t a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand’s website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy, visit www.momcozy.com