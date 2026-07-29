SPIRIT BLOCKCHAIN CAPITAL APPOINTS JUDY GALVEZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR | OTCQB: SBLCF) ("Spirit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Judy Galvez, CPA, CMA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Concurrent with Ms. Galvez's appointment, Raymond O'Neill has transitioned from his role as Interim Chief Financial Officer and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Ms. Galvez is a seasoned finance executive with more than 25 years of experience leading finance, governance and regulatory compliance functions across publicly listed companies, international organizations and public accounting. Throughout her career, she has built finance departments, implemented audit-ready internal control frameworks, overseen IFRS financial reporting and supported boards of directors through complex strategic transactions and corporate growth initiatives.

Most recently, Ms. Galvez served as Chief Financial Officer of Selva Resources Ltd. and previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Spirit Rock Resources Ltd., where she was responsible for financial reporting, securities disclosure, audit committee support, governance and strategic financing initiatives. Earlier in her career, she held senior finance positions with First American Corp., Mosaic Potash Company and Deloitte LLP, developing extensive expertise in public company reporting, SOX-style internal controls, international operations and cross-border financial management.

Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Spirit, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Judy to Spirit's executive leadership team. Judy brings an exceptional combination of public company finance, governance, regulatory compliance and international operating experience. As we continue executing our long-term strategy, her leadership will further strengthen our financial foundation, enhance our governance practices and support the commercialization of our technology initiatives. We look forward to working together as we continue building long-term value for our shareholders."

Judy Galvez, Chief Financial Officer of Spirit, commented:

"I am excited to join Spirit at such an important stage in its evolution. The Company has an exciting opportunity to build a scalable technology-focused business supported by strong financial discipline and governance. I look forward to working with Suha, the Board of Directors and the management team to execute the Company's strategic objectives while maintaining the highest standards of financial reporting and corporate governance."

Corporate Update

The Company continues to advance its strategic review of previously announced technology initiatives and is making meaningful progress toward the commercialization of next-generation technology solutions.

Management's current focus is on refining the Company's technology architecture, prioritizing high-value commercial opportunities, and establishing strategic partnerships that support scalable, recurring revenue generation. The Company believes this disciplined approach will strengthen its competitive positioning while aligning future product development with market demand.

Spirit expects to provide additional updates regarding its technology roadmap, commercialization initiatives, and strategic milestones as development progresses.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a Canadian-based publicly listed company focused on providing shareholders with exposure to the blockchain and digital asset economy. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, acquiring, operating and managing technology solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain infrastructure and assets, and invests in emerging blockchain ventures and opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Email: info@spiritblockchain.com

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.