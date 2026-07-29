Spindle Unveils the New Go Spindle App to Simplify Special Education Substitute Staffing

Atlanta, GA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spindle, a special education substitute staffing agency, today announced the launch of the Go Spindle app, a new mobile platform designed to make it easier for qualified special education professionals to discover and manage substitute opportunities while staying connected with schools.

Since its founding, Spindle has focused on a simple mission: helping schools connect with qualified special education professionals when students need support the most. Over the past several years, the company has built a growing network of substitute paraprofessionals, Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), interpreters, and nurses who provide critical support to students in schools across the country.

The Go Spindle app represents the next step in that mission, offering a streamlined mobile experience that enables professionals to discover available assignments, manage schedules, receive updates, and stay connected with partner schools, all from their mobile devices.

"We created Spindle to make it easier for schools to connect with qualified professionals who support students with diverse learning needs," said Will Redding, Vice President at Spindle. "The Go Spindle app builds on that mission by making the experience more seamless for our substitute professionals while helping schools respond more quickly to staffing needs."

The launch comes as school districts continue to face ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified special education support staff. By simplifying how substitute professionals connect with schools, Spindle aims to improve workforce accessibility while helping ensure students receive the services and support they need.

"Our substitute professionals make an impact in classrooms every day," added Redding. "This app is designed to better support them with technology that makes accepting opportunities and managing assignments simple, efficient, and accessible."

The Go Spindle app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Visit http://gospindle.com/get-the-app/ to learn more and download the app.

This marks the beginning of Spindle’s long-term commitment to leveraging innovative technology and AI to strengthen its mission of providing exceptional substitute staffing and support to special education communities.

About Spindle

Spindle is a nationwide special education substitute staffing agency that connects schools with qualified paraprofessionals, Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), interpreters, and nurses. Through innovative technology and a trusted network of professionals, Spindle helps school districts fill critical staffing needs while creating flexible opportunities for special education professionals. Spindle is committed to ensuring students receive the support they need by making it easier for schools and qualified professionals to connect. For more information, visit https://www.gospindle.com