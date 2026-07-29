Reykjavík, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR SOLICITATION TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE COMMON SHARES IN AMAROQ LTD. IN ANY JURISDICTION.





Amaroq Ltd.

(“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Publication of Prospectus

29 July 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development company focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, is pleased to announce the publication of a prospectus (the “Prospectus”) in relation to the proposed admission of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the “FCA”) and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the “Main Market”) (together, “Admission”).

It is expected that (i) the Common Shares will be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market at 8:00 a.m. on 31 July 2026; and (ii) trading in the Common Shares on AIM will be cancelled at 8:00 a.m. on 31 July 2026. The last day of trading of the Common Shares on AIM is therefore expected to be 30 July 2026.

The Company is not offering any new Common Shares or other securities in connection with the proposed Admission. Following Admission, the Common Shares will continue to be registered with their existing ISIN of CA02311U1030 and will continue to trade under the ticker AMRQ.

The Company’s shareholders should consult their own professional advisers regarding the consequences of Admission.

The Prospectus has been approved by the FCA and will shortly be available to view on the Company’s website at: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/lse-main-market-listing. A copy of the Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd.

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Sponsor and Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 207 986 3463

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Piers Shimwell

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Rory Blundell

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Southern Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Important Notice

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (“Citi”) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the “PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the PRA and the FCA. Citi is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with Admission. It will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this announcement) as its client in relation to Admission and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for giving advice in relation to Admission or any transaction, matter or arrangement referred to in this announcement.

This announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by Citi or by any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents as to or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.