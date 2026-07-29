Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

 | Source: Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

COLDWATER, Mich., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2026 net income of $3,087,000, or $0.66 per share, a decrease of $151,000, or 4.7%, compared to net income of $3,238,000, or $0.70 per share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the first six months of 2026, Southern earned $6,393,000, or $1.37 per share, an increase of $109,000, or 1.7%, compared to net income of $6,284,000, or $1.36 per share, for the same six-month period one year ago.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, was 0.75% and 0.81%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.24% for the first six months of 2026 compared to 11.31% for the first six months of 2025. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month period ending June 30, 2026 was 3.35% compared to 3.20% for the same period of 2025.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “Southern delivered a solid first half of 2026, with year-to-date earnings exceeding the prior year period despite the impact of a $1.7 million write-down of other real estate owned during the second quarter. Expected loan payoffs during the quarter resulted in no required provision for credit losses, and our improving net interest margin reflects continued positive momentum in our core banking operations. We are encouraged by the Company’s performance and remain focused on building on this progress in the second half of the year.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $15,248,000, or 1.20% of loans on June 30, 2026. Net loan charge-offs totaled $837,000 for the first six months of 2026, compared to $15,000 for the first six months of 2025. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.92% as of June 30, 2026, and 0.98% as of December 31, 2025.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)       
 June 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents$81,175 $110,126 
Certificates of deposit in other banks 2,250  250 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 154,086  156,220 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 71,622  62,471 
       
Loans held-for-sale 2,153  214 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,248 – 2026, $15,553 - 2025 1,260,401  1,257,855 
Premises and equipment, net 25,714  25,188 
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 32,716  28,506 
Goodwill 13,422  13,422 
Other intangible assets, net 57  75 
Other real estate owned 2,000  3,689 
Other assets 36,938  32,461 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,682,534 $1,690,477 
       
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing$246,954 $224,171 
Interest bearing 1,152,927  1,192,627 
Total deposits 1,399,881  1,416,798 
       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 787  1,390 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,892  18,118 
Other borrowings 97,900  97,900 
Subordinated debentures 34,826  34,791 
Total liabilities 1,556,286  1,568,997 
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, $2.50 par value:      
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding – 4,650,974 shares in 2026,
4,623,734 shares in 2025		 11,623  11,555 
Additional paid-in capital 13,375  13,621 
Retained earnings 111,526  106,716 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,276) (10,412)
Total shareholders’ equity 126,248  121,480 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,682,534 $1,690,477 
       


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)    
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2026 2025 2026 2025 
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees$20,143 $18,268 $39,309 $35,043 
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 566  766  1,530  1,766 
Securities:            
Taxable 1,400  1,530  2,757  2,937 
Tax-exempt 421  377  832  695 
Total interest income 22,530  20,941  44,428  40,441 
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits 7,409  7,553  15,066  14,856 
Other 1,617  1,301  3,035  2,585 
Total interest expense 9,026  8,854  18,101  17,441 
Net interest income 13,504  12,087  26,327  23,000 
Provision for credit losses -  500  758  664 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,504  11,587  25,569  22,336 
             
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts 436  397  872  803 
Trust fees 965  786  1,896  1,525 
Net gains on loan sales 251  274  449  494 
Earnings on life insurance assets 277  207  555  578 
ATM and debit card fee income 497  484  948  928 
Other 261  213  471  402 
Total non-interest income 2,687  2,361  5,191  4,730 
             
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits 6,392  6,220  12,777  11,993 
Occupancy, net 643  571  1,322  1,186 
Equipment 537  501  1,036  988 
Professional and outside services 645  596  1,183  1,048 
Software maintenance 768  691  1,508  1,349 
ATM expenses 251  236  483  472 
Printing, postage, and supplies 120  104  238  232 
Telecommunication expenses 86  76  159  148 
Loss on other real estate owned 1,689  -  1,689  - 
Other 1,376  1,101  2,719  2,131 
Total non-interest expense 12,507  10,096  23,114  19,547 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,684  3,852  7,646  7,519 
Federal income tax provision 597  614  1,253  1,235 
NET INCOME$3,087 $3,238 $6,393 $6,284 
             
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.66 $0.70 $1.38 $1.36 
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.66  0.70  1.37  1.36 
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.17  0.16  0.34  0.32 


 

            








        

            

                

                    
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