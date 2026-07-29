Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2026 net income of $3,087,000, or $0.66 per share, a decrease of $151,000, or 4.7%, compared to net income of $3,238,000, or $0.70 per share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the first six months of 2026, Southern earned $6,393,000, or $1.37 per share, an increase of $109,000, or 1.7%, compared to net income of $6,284,000, or $1.36 per share, for the same six-month period one year ago.
The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, was 0.75% and 0.81%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.24% for the first six months of 2026 compared to 11.31% for the first six months of 2025. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month period ending June 30, 2026 was 3.35% compared to 3.20% for the same period of 2025.
John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “Southern delivered a solid first half of 2026, with year-to-date earnings exceeding the prior year period despite the impact of a $1.7 million write-down of other real estate owned during the second quarter. Expected loan payoffs during the quarter resulted in no required provision for credit losses, and our improving net interest margin reflects continued positive momentum in our core banking operations. We are encouraged by the Company’s performance and remain focused on building on this progress in the second half of the year.”
The allowance for credit losses totaled $15,248,000, or 1.20% of loans on June 30, 2026. Net loan charge-offs totaled $837,000 for the first six months of 2026, compared to $15,000 for the first six months of 2025. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.92% as of June 30, 2026, and 0.98% as of December 31, 2025.
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except share data)
|June 30,
2026
|December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|81,175
|$
|110,126
|Certificates of deposit in other banks
|2,250
|250
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|154,086
|156,220
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|71,622
|62,471
|Loans held-for-sale
|2,153
|214
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,248 – 2026, $15,553 - 2025
|1,260,401
|1,257,855
|Premises and equipment, net
|25,714
|25,188
|Net cash surrender value of life insurance
|32,716
|28,506
|Goodwill
|13,422
|13,422
|Other intangible assets, net
|57
|75
|Other real estate owned
|2,000
|3,689
|Other assets
|36,938
|32,461
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,682,534
|$
|1,690,477
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|246,954
|$
|224,171
|Interest bearing
|1,152,927
|1,192,627
|Total deposits
|1,399,881
|1,416,798
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings
|787
|1,390
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|22,892
|18,118
|Other borrowings
|97,900
|97,900
|Subordinated debentures
|34,826
|34,791
|Total liabilities
|1,556,286
|1,568,997
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|Common stock, $2.50 par value:
|Authorized - 10,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding – 4,650,974 shares in 2026,
4,623,734 shares in 2025
|11,623
|11,555
|Additional paid-in capital
|13,375
|13,621
|Retained earnings
|111,526
|106,716
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(10,276
|)
|(10,412
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|126,248
|121,480
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|1,682,534
|$
|1,690,477
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|20,143
|$
|18,268
|$
|39,309
|$
|35,043
|Federal funds sold and balances with banks
|566
|766
|1,530
|1,766
|Securities:
|Taxable
|1,400
|1,530
|2,757
|2,937
|Tax-exempt
|421
|377
|832
|695
|Total interest income
|22,530
|20,941
|44,428
|40,441
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|7,409
|7,553
|15,066
|14,856
|Other
|1,617
|1,301
|3,035
|2,585
|Total interest expense
|9,026
|8,854
|18,101
|17,441
|Net interest income
|13,504
|12,087
|26,327
|23,000
|Provision for credit losses
|-
|500
|758
|664
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|13,504
|11,587
|25,569
|22,336
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|436
|397
|872
|803
|Trust fees
|965
|786
|1,896
|1,525
|Net gains on loan sales
|251
|274
|449
|494
|Earnings on life insurance assets
|277
|207
|555
|578
|ATM and debit card fee income
|497
|484
|948
|928
|Other
|261
|213
|471
|402
|Total non-interest income
|2,687
|2,361
|5,191
|4,730
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,392
|6,220
|12,777
|11,993
|Occupancy, net
|643
|571
|1,322
|1,186
|Equipment
|537
|501
|1,036
|988
|Professional and outside services
|645
|596
|1,183
|1,048
|Software maintenance
|768
|691
|1,508
|1,349
|ATM expenses
|251
|236
|483
|472
|Printing, postage, and supplies
|120
|104
|238
|232
|Telecommunication expenses
|86
|76
|159
|148
|Loss on other real estate owned
|1,689
|-
|1,689
|-
|Other
|1,376
|1,101
|2,719
|2,131
|Total non-interest expense
|12,507
|10,096
|23,114
|19,547
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|3,684
|3,852
|7,646
|7,519
|Federal income tax provision
|597
|614
|1,253
|1,235
|NET INCOME
|$
|3,087
|$
|3,238
|$
|6,393
|$
|6,284
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.36
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|0.66
|0.70
|1.37
|1.36
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|0.17
|0.16
|0.34
|0.32