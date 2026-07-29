Nexera: KeepZone AI Enters into Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Fully Managed Autonomous Aerial Security Across Latin America

The Distribution Agreement Expands KeepZone’s Multi-Layered Homeland Security Portfolio with Advanced Autonomous Aerial Capabilities in One of the World’s Fastest-Growing Security Markets

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexera Technologies Ltd (“Nexera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NEXR, NEXRW), a data-driven company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. (“KeepZone”), has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Kronomy Ltd. (“Kronomy”), an Israeli provider of autonomous aerial security solutions and operator of command and control centers.

Under the terms of the Agreement, KeepZone has been appointed as Kronomy’s exclusive distributor, business development collaborator, marketing representative, and sales channel for all of Kronomy’s current and future products, software, hardware, AI platforms, and related technologies throughout Latin America including Mexico through Argentina.

Kronomy provides fully managed autonomous aerial security as a service, combining on-site drone-in-a-box systems with a remote 24/7 manned command and control centers operated by certified personnel. The solution enables organizations to maintain continuous aerial security coverage without purchasing equipment or managing their own drone teams, while integrating autonomous deployment, real-time AI-powered threat analysis and coordinated response.

Kronomy currently operates this service for multiple customers in Israel, including critical infrastructure sites and healthcare facilities, and has completed more than 12,000 autonomous operational flights across diverse scenarios.

The Agreement has the potential to strengthen KeepZone’s ability to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered homeland security solutions across Latin America by adding autonomous aerial surveillance and rapid-response capabilities to its existing portfolio of AI-driven detection, perimeter protection, counter-unmanned aircraft systems and critical infrastructure technologies.

KeepZone brings to the collaboration its established commercial presence, government and enterprise relationships, and go-to-market expertise across the region — particularly with homeland security agencies, defense-related organizations (where permitted), critical infrastructure operators, smart-city authorities and public-safety entities. Kronomy contributes advanced, field-ready autonomous drone technology and operational know-how.

Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of KeepZone, commented: “We believe the Agreement with Kronomy represents an important expansion of KeepZone’s operational capabilities in Latin America. By combining Kronomy’s autonomous aerial platforms and 24/7 command and control center expertise with KeepZone’s regional network and multi-layered security portfolio, we are better positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions that address the growing demand for persistent, intelligent aerial security across the region.”

The Agreement has an initial term of two years and may be renewed by mutual written agreement. Kronomy has agreed not to appoint another distributor, reseller or commercial representative within the territory during the term of the Agreement, and all relevant customer inquiries originating from the defined territory will be referred to KeepZone.

About Nexera Technologies Ltd

Nexera Technologies Ltd operates, through its subsidiaries, in the fields of advanced technologies for the global HLS sector and e-commerce. Its operations are conducted through three principal lines of business: KeepZone AI Inc., or KeepZone, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to distributing and promoting AI-powered homeland security technologies, including 3D imaging and electromagnetic threat detection, perimeter intrusion detection, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, and multi-layered security solutions for critical infrastructure and global markets; Fort Products Limited, a legacy consumer products operation focused on pest control and remedial products, which was sold to Fort Technology Inc., or Fort Technology, in July 2025 in exchange for a controlling equity interest, with the Company having since reduced its stake in Fort while retaining control and strategic involvement in related e-commerce activities; and its ongoing legacy e-commerce activities, consisting of data-driven online retail operations (primarily on the Amazon Marketplace) conducted through the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Smart Repair Pro and Top Rank Ltd.

For more information on Nexera Technologies, visit: https://nexera-tech.io/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the anticipated benefits of the Agreement; KeepZone’s ability to expand its operational capabilities, commercial presence and homeland security portfolio throughout Latin America; the potential integration of Kronomy’s autonomous aerial security solutions into KeepZone’s existing portfolio; the parties’ ability to commercialize and generate demand for such solutions; KeepZone’s ability to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered security solutions to government, enterprise, critical infrastructure, smart-city and public-safety customers and the Company's ability to realize the expected commercial benefits of the exclusive distribution arrangement. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company’s brands and product offerings; the Company’s ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on April 1, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR-IR

Investor Relations, Israel

michal@efraty.com