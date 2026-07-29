FTI Consulting Appoints E-Discovery, Data Analytics and Legal Technology Leader as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of e-discovery expert Diane Quick as a Senior Managing Director within the Technology segment.

Ms. Quick brings more than 20 years of experience with enterprise e-discovery management, data analytics and legal technology. She supports large corporations and law firm clients with a wide range of complex, multijurisdictional litigations and has managed litigation portfolios with more than 500 cases per year. Her work has spanned complex U.S. and international construction disputes and e-discovery for multinational construction, property and infrastructure organizations, providing her with hands-on experience in the document management systems and electronic information unique to the construction industry.

“Organizations continue to grapple with technical, data-related challenges in their disputes and investigations,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “Despite the fact that technology continues to grow more sophisticated in helping address these challenges, there is no replacement for expert guidance, validation and oversight. Diane’s experience across the e-discovery lifecycle is a strong complement to our existing team and will make an impact in helping our clients navigate the current and emerging landscape.”

Prior to joining FTI Technology, Ms. Quick spent nearly 20 years in senior leadership and client delivery roles at large consulting and litigation services organizations in the United States, including a Big Four firm. Ms. Quick’s expertise includes strategy, design, implementation and enforcement of litigation matter management protocols and strategic application of machine learning, predictive coding and other analytic workflows for improved fact finding and efficiency.

Ms. Quick said, “As clients face an increasingly complex data landscape, they need trusted advisors who have handled disparate data sources, structured databases, legacy and modern systems and a wide range of technology solutions. When it comes to addressing data-related issues, FTI Consulting’s capabilities are unmatched, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with our deep domain experts and clients.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

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