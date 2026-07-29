Rekor Systems to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

COLUMBIA, Md., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), which builds trusted-data, privacy, and security solutions for real-world video and sensor networks, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on Thursday, August 13, 2026, after market close. On the same day, the Company will host its earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Any person interested in participating in the call should please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following information:

North America: Participant Dial-In:

877-407-8037 / +1 201-689-8037

Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5dmJIyUY

REPLAY INFORMATION

A replay will be available online approximately two hours after the live call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, use the following numbers:

Replay Dial-In: 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415

Access ID: 13762046

Replay Duration: Two weeks.

An archived webcast will also be available for replay on the Company’s website, directly under Investors, Events & Presentations.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) builds trusted data, privacy, and security solutions for real-world video and sensor networks. Rekor's AI-powered roadway intelligence platforms are deployed across the United States, delivering real-time data and actionable insights to transportation agencies, law enforcement, and commercial operators.

For more information, visit Rekor.ai; for Go-Secure.Video, visit go-secure.video.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including particularly statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations and future results of current and anticipated products and services.

These statements involve uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements include, among other matters, statements concerning the Company's preliminary financial results; anticipated future financial and operating performance; expected achievement of profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA basis during the second half of 2026; revenue growth; additional cost efficiencies; cost structure; operating leverage; the Company's evaluation of refinancing alternatives for the Prime Revenue Sharing Notes; the Company's liquidity and financial flexibility; the market opportunity for Go-Secure.Video; discussions with potential launch partners, OEMs and other commercial counterparties; the timing, structure, and completion of any potential commercial arrangement; and the potential effect of an initial commercial integration on broader adoption.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the disclosures made in this press release and in other documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company's control, these statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risks discussed in the Company's SEC filings.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of receiving new information, the occurrence of events, or otherwise.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

cdegliomini@rekor.ai