3D Systems’ Saudi Arabian Joint Venture NAMI Obtains Critical Military Manufacturing License for Local Defense Hardware Production

GAMI manufacturing license advances NAMI’s role in defense localization and supports critical infrastructure resilience in the Kingdom

ROCK HILL, S.C., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced that the National Additive Manufacturing and Innovation Company (NAMI) has been granted a Military Manufacturing License by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) of Saudi Arabia.

NAMI is a joint venture between 3D Systems, Dussur (Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company), and Saudi Energy. The GAMI license authorizes NAMI to engage in regulated military manufacturing activities in the Kingdom, positioning it among a limited group of Saudi companies with this authorization.

The license strengthens NAMI’s ability to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objective of localizing more than 50 percent of military spending by 2030. It also enables more efficient collaboration with international defense original equipment manufacturers on the qualification and production of critical aerospace and defense components in the Kingdom.

NAMI focuses on three priority markets in Saudi Arabia: military aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and energy generation and transmission. In the current environment, the company’s advanced manufacturing capabilities also support efforts to reduce risk of infrastructure interruptions by enabling localized, on-demand production of critical parts. NAMI operates in a growing additive manufacturing market in Saudi Arabia, an industry valued at more than $300 million currently and projected to grow to almost $2 billion by 2034, (source: IMARC Group), supported by Vision 2030 localization priorities across defense, energy, and industrial sectors.

“This license expands NAMI’s addressable market and strengthens the foundation for long-term growth,” said Eng. Mohammed Swaidan, CEO of NAMI. “It enables us to deploy our established manufacturing capabilities across regulated defense programs, expand the production of mission critical parts, and advance Saudi Arabia’s position in advanced manufacturing.”

“The GAMI license further demonstrates the strategic value of our joint venture in Saudi Arabia,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems. “It strengthens our ability to support leading defense OEMs as they pursue localization and supply-chain resilience in the Kingdom, reinforcing 3D Systems’ position in the aerospace and defense markets.”

About NAMI

NAMI is a joint venture between 3D Systems, Dussur, and Saudi Energy focused on advancing industrial additive manufacturing in Saudi Arabia. The company supports localization under Vision 2030 across military aerospace and defense, oil and gas, and energy applications.

Find out more at: https://www.nami3dp.com/en

About 3D Systems

For 40 years Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

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