Laureate Education Accelerates AI-Powered Learning in Latin America with Google Cloud, Powered by Gemini Enterprise and Gemini for Education

MIAMI, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR), a leading higher education company serving approximately 500,000 students across Mexico and Peru, today announced a three-year agreement with Google Cloud to accelerate its AI capabilities building across its network of institutions. Through this collaboration, Laureate will bring cloud infrastructure, collaboration and productivity tools, artificial intelligence (AI), and innovative skills and career programs into its universities. In service of Laureate's mission to expand access to quality higher education, academic leaders and faculty will put these resources to work to advance student success, employability, and the modernization of teaching, learning, and operations.

As part of this initiative, Laureate expects to deploy Gemini Enterprise, Google’s AI solution for organizations, alongside Google Cloud Platform, Google Workspace for Education, Gemini for Education and other Google AI offerings, along with cloud-skills and career-readiness programs such as Google Cloud Skills Boost. Together, these capabilities will unify data across hundreds of institutional applications, helping Laureate redesign the classroom experience to deliver more personalized learning for students and enhanced support for faculty. These offerings will be accompanied by implementation, innovation, and change-management services designed in collaboration with Laureate's institutions and consistent with local academic, regulatory, and operational requirements.

“Since our founding over 25 years ago, our mission has been to expand access to quality higher education and help students build better futures,” said Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laureate Education. “What makes us proud of this partnership is that it puts world-class technology in service of our students and in the hands of our faculty. Technology alone does not transform education, educators do. Working with Google Cloud allows our academic leaders and faculty to evolve what we teach, how we teach, and how we support learning; using AI to deliver more personalized experiences, strengthen the value proposition of a Laureate education, and better prepare future-ready graduates.”

“Technology reaches its full potential when it helps people solve real problems. By introducing Laureate’s powerful vision of an AI-enabled academic network across Mexico and Peru, we are bringing the full range of Google Cloud directly into the hands of the educators shaping the future. We share a deep commitment to promoting AI training and skill development, helping over half a million students break down information silos, overcome retention obstacles, and master the modern cloud and AI skills that the global workforce rewards”, said Milton Larsen, Managing Director for the LATAM Public Sector at Google Cloud.

Laureate's strategic imperatives are clear: prepare graduates to be job-ready in a world increasingly shaped by technology and AI; use technology to personalize each student's learning journey and help them realize their full potential; and expand access by continually strengthening the value of a Laureate education. With Google Cloud’s capabilities supporting these priorities, the initiative advances across the three pillars: what Laureate teaches, how it teaches, and the evolving value for students.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling approximately 500,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.net.

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education

Adam Smith

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

Source: Laureate Education, Inc.