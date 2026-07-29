Creative Realities Named Official Digital Signage Provider for the Tennessee Titans' New Nissan Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities , Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced it has been named the official digital signage provider for the Tennessee Titans' new Nissan Stadium, an enclosed venue under construction in Nashville. Under the agreement, Creative Realities will provide procurement, installation and support for approximately 1,600 digital display and IPTV endpoints throughout the stadium ahead of its planned 2027 opening.

The new 60,000-seat Nissan Stadium will serve as the future home of the Tennessee Titans and Tennessee State University football teams while also hosting concerts and other world-class events throughout the year. The venue is scheduled to host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030.

"The new Nissan Stadium represents the future of live sports and entertainment, and we're honored the Tennessee Titans selected Creative Realities to help bring that vision to life," said Lee Summers, President of Sports and Entertainment at Creative Realities. "This project goes beyond installing displays. It's about building a connected in-venue experience that keeps fans informed and engaged while giving the organization new ways to communicate, activate sponsorships and enhance the overall fan experience."

Creative Realities' scope includes deployment, procurement and installation of IPTV technology and digital displays across suites, concourses, premium hospitality spaces and other public areas. The deployment will provide centralized management of digital content across suites, concourses and premium hospitality areas, enabling venue-wide communications, live video distribution and targeted sponsorship messaging.

"Our vision for the new Nissan Stadium is to create the best fan experience possible," said Tennessee Titans Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation, Andrew McIntyre. "Creative Realities brings the experience and technical expertise to help us deliver engaging digital experiences throughout the venue as we prepare to welcome fans to Nashville’s Biggest Stage."

The project is Creative Realities' largest sports and entertainment venue deployment to date and adds to the company's recent momentum in the venue market. Since 2025, the company has been selected for more than 2 dozen stadium and arena projects across North America.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™ and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as “estimates,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the expected closing of the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business described in the Company’s prior filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to integrate the recently acquired business of Cineplex Digital Media Inc. (“CDM”) into our own, maintain or improve the financial performance of CDM’s business and realize anticipated synergies, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts

Media:

Idea Grove

creativerealities@ideagrove.com