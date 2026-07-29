Quantum Cyber Applauds President Trump's Drone Dominance Program and Supply Chain Framework, Reaffirms Commitment to On-Shore U.S. Manufacturing of Autonomous Systems

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today congratulated President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and the Department of War on the release of Version 2 of the Drone Dominance Program Supply Chain Framework (the "DDPSCF"), dated July 23, 2026.

The DDPSCF establishes phased supply chain requirements for the Department of War's $1.1 billion advanced market commitment to procure over 200,000 Group 1 one-way attack small unmanned aerial systems across four phases, with progressively tightening requirements that move from baseline NDAA compliance toward a long-term preference for systems sourced and manufactured in the United States.

Direct Alignment With Quantum Cyber's Strategy

The Framework's core objective, to build a resilient, scalable, non-foreign-dependent domestic supply chain for sUAS production capable of sustaining procurement of millions of units annually, mirrors the strategy Quantum Cyber has been executing since May 2026. That strategy, championed by David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber, and Peter O'Rourke, President and Director of Quantum Drones Corporation and a former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under President Trump, has centered on standing up U.S.-based, U.S.-controlled manufacturing infrastructure for autonomous defense systems.

Concrete steps taken in support of that vision include the formation of Quantum Drones Corporation as the Company's Nevada-incorporated operational vehicle for U.S. federal defense procurement, the acquisition of an approximately 43,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the Company's stated target of annual production capacity of 100,000 drones, and its publicly disclosed intent to manufacture Quantum Station and other core platform elements in the United States.

"The President and Secretary Hegseth have drawn the line exactly where we believed it needed to be drawn: on U.S. soil, with U.S.-controlled supply chains, and with the industrial base to sustain them," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "This is precisely the direction Peter O'Rourke and I have been building toward. Bridgeport is not a concept, it is a production address, and the DDPSCF confirms that domestic manufacturing is no longer optional for companies that want to be part of America's drone future."

"The Drone Dominance Program's supply chain framework is a serious, credible demand signal to industry," said Peter O'Rourke, President and Director of Quantum Drones Corporation. "It tells operators, investors, and manufacturers that the United States intends to source its autonomous systems from a domestic industrial base that is not dependent on adversary nations. Quantum Cyber has been organizing itself around exactly that thesis, and we are encouraged by the clarity and pace the Administration has now put on the table."

About Quantum Drones Corporation

Quantum Drones Corporation is a wholly owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary of Quantum Cyber N.V. established to serve as the operational vehicle for the Company's domestic defense technology programs and U.S. government procurement activities. The subsidiary is led by Peter O'Rourke, President and Director, a former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Trump administration, and Robert Liscouski, Director, a former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and former Chairman and CEO of a Nasdaq-listed quantum computing company.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "target," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's business strategy and manufacturing plans; the potential alignment of the Company's operations with the Drone Dominance Program Supply Chain Framework; the Company's ability to qualify for or participate in any phase of the Drone Dominance Program; the anticipated capacity, timing, and operational readiness of the Company's Bridgeport, Connecticut manufacturing facility; and the Company's expectations regarding U.S. federal defense procurement opportunities. The Drone Dominance Program Supply Chain Framework is a policy document issued by the Department of War and does not constitute a contract award, a purchase commitment, or any assurance of participation by the Company. There can be no assurance that the Company will be invited to compete in, qualify for, or receive any award under Phase II, Phase III, or Phase IV of the Drone Dominance Program. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially may be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

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