EDMO Expands System Intelligence Layer to Simplify Higher Education Admissions





SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDMO , the AI company helping universities modernize admissions and enrollment operations, today announced the expansion of its System Intelligence layer, enabling institutions to seamlessly connect AI products such as Interview Analyzer, Student Copilot, Advisor Copilot, and Transfer Credit Evaluator across their CRM systems.

Built as a plug-and-play solution, System Intelligence integrates with existing CRMs within a few minutes. Universities don't have to migrate data or change their workflows; everything remains within the CRM, ensuring a single source of truth while AI works seamlessly in the background.

It is built with enterprise security in mind, including SOC 2 Type II compliance, FERPA alignment, and GDPR compliance, helping universities meet rigorous data privacy and security requirements while scaling AI adoption.

As universities continue to manage growing application volumes with small teams, disconnected technology remains one of the biggest barriers to efficiency. Beyond Salesforce and Slate, System Intelligence now integrates with leading higher education CRMs, including HubSpot and Zoho, allowing AI to understand institutional workflows, retrieve student information, automate repetitive tasks, and execute actions without creating data silos.

Unlike standalone AI assistants, System Intelligence serves as an intelligence layer across the admissions technology stack. Whether updating applicant records, retrieving CRM data, streamlining admissions workflows, or responding to student inquiries with real-time institutional context, the platform helps admissions teams work faster while maintaining accuracy and consistency.

Since System Intelligence is designed as a plug-and-play solution, universities can deploy AI without replacing or reconfiguring their existing systems. All student records, workflows, and interactions continue to live within the institution's CRM, allowing staff to adopt AI while preserving established processes and maintaining a single source of truth.

"AI becomes truly valuable when it understands how an institution operates, not just what a user asks," said Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO of EDMO. "Our System Intelligence layer connects the systems universities already use—from Slate and Salesforce to HubSpot and Zoho—so staff can automate complex workflows without changing the way they work. Because everything remains inside the CRM, institutions can adopt AI faster while maintaining operational continuity. The result is faster admissions, less manual effort, and a significantly better experience for both students and enrollment teams."

The expanded integrations enable universities to:

Synchronize applicant data across multiple systems.

Automate admissions workflows without manual intervention.

Deliver personalized, real-time responses using institutional data.

Reduce duplicate data entry and administrative overhead.

Extend AI capabilities without replacing existing technology investments.

Deploy AI through a plug-and-play architecture while keeping all data and workflows within the existing CRM.

System Intelligence builds on EDMO's broader AI portfolio, combining Document Intelligence and Conversation Intelligence to help institutions automate document processing, student engagement, transfer credit evaluation, identity verification, and admissions operations from end to end.

With native integrations across the most widely used higher education CRMs, EDMO enables institutions to adopt AI quickly while preserving existing infrastructure, governance, and operational processes.

As universities continue investing in digital transformation, EDMO's System Intelligence provides a practical path toward connected, workflow-driven AI that delivers measurable operational impact without disrupting existing systems.

About EDMO

EDMO , the AI-powered admissions automation platform by iSchoolConnect, is purpose-built to help higher education institutions streamline enrollment operations and deliver better student experiences.

With over 3 million student documents processed and more than $10 million in institutional cost savings, EDMO delivers intelligent tools that streamline enrollment workflows, reduce administrative burden, and enhance student engagement across the admissions lifecycle.

Recognized as a Salesforce Fan Favourite Award Winner 2025, TDX Partner AgentPitch Winner, and a proud Slate Silver Partner, EDMO integrates seamlessly into existing CRM and SIS environments, helping universities work smarter without needing to rip and replace.

Trusted by leading institutions such as National University, NYU, University of Pennsylvania, PennWest University, Rowan University, and CSU Global, EDMO empowers admissions and enrollment teams with scalable automation, real-time insights, and AI-driven decision support.

For more information, visit https://goedmo.com .

Media Contact

Aastha Arya

Director: PR & Communications, EDMO

Phone: +91 98713 54882

Email: aastha.arya@goedmo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1e82640-504c-40a9-bf66-0d9d6c17a127