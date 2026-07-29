Syntec Optics (NASDAQ: OPTX) Secures New Space Order, Expanding Footprint from Orbital Highway to Critical Orbital Safety

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a leading provider of deep tech for the defense, space, and other vibrant end-markets, today announced a major new production order to launch an additional space optics product line. This expansion addresses the urgent, rapidly growing market demand for advanced collision avoidance optics in low Earth orbit.

The space around Earth is like a super-busy highway, but instead of cars, it is filled with thousands of active satellites that give us internet on remote cruise ships and planes. However, this highway is also littered with millions of pieces of tiny space trash—old rocket parts and dead satellites. Because these pieces are zooming around at crazy-fast speeds (like 17,000 miles per hour), even a speck of debris can crash into a working satellite and destroy it.

Syntec Optics has orders to start building the specialized optics that enable "eyes" for satellites. In a crowded highway, these orders for a brand-new line of optics can help spot incoming debris and dodge out of the way before a crash happens. Syntec's expertise in making ultra-high optics is unique, and such mission-critical products require it.

Current Ground Control Problem

Space traffic control in the past has been led by our government programs that use giant radars and telescopes to track space junk from Earth. But this is like trying to spot a speeding bullet from miles away—we only get a blurry or delayed look at where things are.

The Danger

If two things crash in space, they smash into thousands of tiny, flying bullet pieces. Those pieces crash into other things, causing a chain reaction until the whole orbit is blocked by a dangerous cloud of debris.

The Big Shift

Instead of waiting for the Earth system to warn them, satellites need to look out for themselves using their own optics to spot danger and dodge it in real time. Syntec's contributions become mission-critical.

Earlier this year, Syntec worked on orders to make the very precise preforms, or blanks for such optics. For ultra-precise optics, starting blanks have to be super accurate as well. Now, the Company is stepping up to build the complete optics. By making these advanced and ultra-precise optics, Syntec can help satellites gain the sharp eyesight needed to dodge space junk and keep the space highway safe.

The challenge for our space economy is even bigger. Matt Carey, VP of Business Development, said, " There is another big problem: not just accidental junk, but also the risk that adverse nations intentionally create hazards of broken satellites in the shared neighborhood of low Earth orbit. Our Government leaders talk about this; we need to protect our satellites from both trash and potential conflicts. I am excited that Syntec Optics is stepping up to build optics that can enable satellites that have real-time data they need to spot danger instantly and dodge it, keeping space safe and secure for everyone."

"Syntec has already built thousands of optics links for satellites to communicate with each other and is getting really good at it," said Chief Financial Officer Dean Rudy. "Because we’ve already proven we can build high-tech optics reliably and in large numbers, and we have run some preliminary tests as well, we feel confident we can successfully build and scale production for these brand-new collision-avoidance optics too. We have the factory muscle and experience to make the space highway safer."

Orbital Radar projects that the general tracked debris is only the tip of the iceberg. Statistical models maintained by ESA and NASA estimate that there are approximately 1.2 million objects between 1 and 10 cm and more than 140 million fragments smaller than 1 cm. These smaller objects are currently impossible to track individually but are large enough to cause serious damage to satellites.

About Syntec Optics

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTX) is one of the nation’s largest bespoke manufacturers of high-precision optics and photonics. With a dedicated team of nearly 180 employees, the company pushes the limits of light-based technologies to connect and protect the world. Syntec supports critical missions ranging from low-Earth-orbit satellites to advanced defense platforms and AI data centers. As light-enabled technologies continue to account for a significant portion of global economic output—representing nearly $16 trillion of the $106 trillion in total worldwide production as of 2023—Syntec Optics remains positioned at the forefront of the modern optical revolution.

For more information, visit syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics' patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics' estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics' failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics' customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in prior SEC filings. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)