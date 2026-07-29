Kaltura Positioned as a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Virtual Events Applications

New York, New York, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in this year’s IDC MarketScape Worldwide Virtual Events Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment, (Doc #US54140026, July 2026).

Designed to drive engagement, interaction, and retention before, during, and long after each event, Kaltura Events runs on a single enterprise platform, supporting the full range of formats organizations rely on, including large-scale corporate events, webinars, virtual classrooms, town halls, and more.

The IDC MarketScape highlights a shift in the market, where attendee engagement has become the defining measure of an event platform, where first-party data grows more valuable as tracking cookies disappear, and where teams increasingly need to reuse event content across the business. Kaltura was built for those shifts. Its platform captures engagement signals in the moment, keeps first-party data inside the enterprise, and turns a single session into a library of reusable content.

Kaltura's Agentic Avatars bring a real-time, screen-aware conversational guide to every attendee, holding two-way conversations in more than 30 languages and surfacing the right agenda item, resource, or answer from an organization's own knowledge base. Paired with Kaltura Content Lab, which turns a single recording into clips, summaries, chapters, and translations, event content keeps working long after the live session ends. The same avatars that guide attendees also produce first-party behavioral data on what people ask for, where they hesitate, and what moves them to act, which teams feed back into marketing, sales, and learning workflows.

The recognition reflects the strengths Kaltura brings to the enterprise market, backed by strong customer feedback, an enterprise-grade compliance footprint, and an open API architecture, alongside expertise in pairing conversational AI avatars with content generation and content intelligence.

"As audiences increasingly expect content delivered and personalized to their preferences, organizations need their virtual events to do more than host a session. They need to hold attention, adapt to each attendee, and turn engagement into outcomes," said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. "We believe that being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects our belief that events should feel like real conversations, not broadcasts people sit through, and we intend to keep setting the pace for the category."

The recognition adds to a run of analyst validation for Kaltura's agentic strategy. In the past quarter alone, Kaltura was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Event Management Platforms, Q2 2026, and an Exemplary Provider in the ISG Research Buyers Guide on Conversational AI. These reports show just how central virtual events have become to enterprise pipeline, retention, and engagement, and how quickly buyer expectations are rising, with audiences no longer accepting one-way broadcasts, and organizations need events that engage, adapt, and produce measurable outcomes.

These recognitions highlight the market need, which aligns with Kaltura's strategy, from AI-enabled video to virtual events to real-time conversational AI. Kaltura's acquisitions of eSelf.ai and PathFactory sit at the center of that strategy, and they come together in Kaltura's Agentic Revenue Engagement suite, which links virtual events with content and conversational interactions into a single marketing flywheel. Along with the Agentic Revenue Engagement Suite, Kaltura’s Avatar Video Production Studio, its Conversational Avatar SDK, and avatar-powered roleplay for enterprise training fill increasingly critical roles within the enterprise.

Built for enterprise deployment, Kaltura is certified to ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard for AI management systems.

To see Kaltura's virtual events platform and Agentic Avatar portfolio in action, request a demo or visit corp.kaltura.com.



About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.