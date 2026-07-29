hypothesis™ Named a Winner of the 2026 SkinAnarchy Science of Skin Award

EMERYVILLE, CA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypothesis™ , a precision skincare brand built on patented enzyme technology, today announced it has been named a winner of the fifth annual Science of Skin Award , presented by Skin Anarchy and awarded to companies pairing novel technology with clinically validated outcomes. Hypothesis™ is one of 10 award recipients recognized in this category for 2026, an honor reserved for skincare brands operating at the forefront of scientific innovation.

Founded on a Precision-First Approach

Hypothesis™ was founded in 2022 by four scientists who identified a critical gap in skincare: the specific bacteria driving eczema and acne were well understood, but no treatments existed to target them precisely without broadly damaging the skin's microbiome. That work led to two patented precision enzymes: TPZ-01™, which targets the Staph aureus bacteria behind eczema flares, and CUT-02™, which targets the C. acnes bacteria behind acne. Today, the brand's product line includes the Eczema Precision Hydrogel, Precision Healing Spray, and Eczema Therapy Cream for eczema-prone skin, alongside a full acne routine featuring the Daily Acne Cleanser, Acne Precision Serum, and Precision Microdart Blemish Patches.

"When we started hypothesis™ four years ago, it was four scientists with a shared belief that precision, not broad-spectrum treatment, was the future of skincare," said Oliver Liu, PhD, co-founder of hypothesis™. "This award reflects that founding vision: taking a rigorous, research-first approach and turning it into something that actually works for people living with eczema and acne. I'm so proud of what our team has built."

Before launching in October 2025, hypothesis™ secured four independent certifications for its eczema line, including the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, EWG Verified®, Microbiome Friendly for Eczema certification from MyMicrobiome, and Leaping Bunny Certified status. The brand was also selected for Ulta Beauty's curated online marketplace just six weeks after debuting, and followed with the launch of its precision acne collection powered by CUT-02™.

A Rigorous Standard for Recognition

The Science of Skin Awards recognize a small group of skincare brands each year for meeting a high bar of scientific validity, distinguishing companies that can demonstrate real product efficacy from those simply presenting new ideas. Honorees aren't recognized for original thinking alone, but for proving their products genuinely deliver on their claims, a bar hypothesis™ has met across its full line.

The brand's eczema care is powered by its patented TPZ-01™ enzyme, shown in clinical testing to target and kill Staph aureus, the bacteria that drives eczema flares, while leaving the skin's beneficial microbiome intact. Its acne line relies on the same precision platform through CUT-02™ , which targets acne-causing C. acnes bacteria without disrupting the skin's natural balance.

Hypothesis™ products for eczema and acne can be found at www.hypothesis.bio and Ulta.com.

About hypothesis™

Founded in 2022 and based in Emeryville, CA, hypothesis™ is a precision skincare company developing patented enzyme-based products that selectively target the bacteria associated with inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema and acne while preserving the broader skin microbiome. Its formulas have earned the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, EWG Verified®, Microbiome Friendly for Eczema certification from MyMicrobiome, and Leaping Bunny Certified status. Visit us at www.hypothesis.bio .

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