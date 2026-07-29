KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 29 JULY 2026 AT 15:00 (EEST)

Kalmar and Portonave to enhance cargo-handling sustainability in Brazil with large order for electric reachstackers

Kalmar has concluded an agreement with Brazilian terminal operator Portonave, part of Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), to supply five Kalmar electric reachstackers. The machines will be deployed at the Navegantes terminal in Santa Catarina State, Brazil. The large order was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2026 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q4 2026.

Portonave started operations in October 2007 as the first private container port terminal in Brazil. In 2025 the Navegantes terminal handled 1.1 million TEU. Portonave is wholly owned by TiL, which has a presence in more than 70 port terminals across five continents. The existing equipment fleet at Navegantes includes four Kalmar Essential empty container handlers and a Kalmar Eco reachstacker.

One of the key challenges facing Portonave's is how to make its operations increasingly sustainable without compromising productivity or operational reliability. The new reachstackers address this challenge by enabling efficient, agile and reliable cargo-handling capability that generates zero emissions at source.

Juliano Adão, maintenance manager, Portonave: "We had the opportunity to visit Kalmar's manufacturing facility in China and observe the equipment assembly process firsthand, and we were very impressed with the level of quality. Kalmar's strong reputation for reliability and operational performance was also an important factor in our decision. During testing, the Kalmar solutions demonstrated superior speed and efficiency over the competing offerings we evaluated during our rigorous selection process."

Marcelo Macedo Goncalves, Vice President, Kalmar Latin America: “This order reflects Portonave's position as one of the most innovative and sustainability-focused terminals in the region. It also further reinforces the market's confidence in our advanced electric reachstacker solution. We are honored to support Portonave on its journey towards more sustainable, efficient and cost-effective operations.”

Further information for the press:

Marcelo Macedo Goncalves, Vice President, Kalmar Latin America, marcelo.goncalves@kalmarglobal.com

Aino-Leena Juutinen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Counter Balanced, Kalmar, tel. +358445353030, aino-leena.juutinen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com



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